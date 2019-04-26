Why the right mortgage loan officer makes a difference

Andrea Hall and Rick Piette, far left and right, of Premier Mortgage with homebuyers John and Susan Johann, center. (Premier Mortgage Lending)

Premier Mortgage Lending Andrea Hall and Rick Piette, far left and right, of Premier Mortgage with homebuyers John and Susan Johann, center.

“It couldn’t have been a better experience for us.” That’s how Las Vegas homeowners Susan and John Johann summed up their loan experience with Premier Mortgage Lending. Working with Premier Mortgage, the Johanns had nothing but praise for their expertise and quality of service.

“We didn’t have any worries about things being done properly, closing on time, or knowing what was happening every step of the way,” John Johann said. “Our loan officer was completely on top of every detail. Even when we had a couple of glitches come up — what impressed us was how quickly she resolved them. And, she kept us informed about the status of our application at every turn. We couldn’t have asked for better service. In fact, we’ve been happily settled here for over a year and a half now, and Premier had an awful lot to do with making that happen.”

That’s the sort of customer testimonial that really hits all the important points, said Rick Piette, owner of Premier Mortgage Lending.

“I’m thrilled to hear that their loan officer was knowledgeable, in touch, on time, problem- solved and paid attention to every detail of their loan. But to be honest, I’m not surprised. That’s exactly how all our loan officers strive to treat every single Premier borrower,” Piette said. “It’s like part of the DNA here — it’s so natural that it’s simply second-nature to us.”

Reinforcing that concept, Susan Johann said: “John and I were moving across the country and ended up having to choose our home without having a chance to see it first. Which means that Premier handled our entire loan processing here in Las Vegas while we were still in North Carolina.

“We were blown away by her knowledge of all things mortgage. It’s one thing to have credentials and experience in a field, but when someone can explain things to people like us, who do not have any expertise with mortgage loans — and keep us moving forward every day as she did — that is something else entirely. Not only did Premier Mortgage save us a lot of money with their actual ‘No Fee’ loan, they also saved us an incalculable amount of anxiety that normally goes along with any such process.”

Piette said that means a lot to him.

“It’s easy to forget that not everyone knows all the ins and outs of your products,” he said.

“And, it’s even worse when some lenders use their customers’ lack of that knowledge to lead them to the wrong mortgage loan for their needs.

“But knowing that Premier has both the expertise and the professionalism to involve their clients in truly understanding the entire process — so that they feel comfortable and are able to make the best choice for themselves — is truly satisfying. It confirms everything that Premier Mortgage is all about. The best deal, the best service and a great experience for our clients.”

Part of providing that service is knowing how to match up a borrower’s needs with the best loan program available to them. That’s a huge part of a loan officer’s job at Premier. And saving each customer money is another, he added.

Piette said the “No Fee” loan saves homebuyers the often-unnecessary expense of loan origination, underwriting, document and prep fees, which can add up to as much as 5 percent of the loan amount.

“That’s a $15,000 savings on a $300,000 mortgage loan. In some cases, that’s enough to make the difference between getting a loan approval or being denied. And, in all honesty, we haven’t met a client yet who wouldn’t rather put that money in their own bank account.”

To speak to one of the experienced professionals at Premier Mortgage, or to discuss the real “No Fee” mortgage loans available through Premier Mortgage Lending, call 702-485-6600. You can also apply online at premiermortgagelending.com.

Premier Mortgage Lending, NMLS No. 393282, is at 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 125 in Henderson. The full-service lender is a member of the Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City chambers of commerce, Better Business Bureau and Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, as well as an affiliate member of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.