Window World gives you home improvement projects to fight cabin fever

Many homeowners are stuck inside, staring at their homes’ flaws. They are trying unusual and outside-the-box solutions to renovate their homes in the middle of a pandemic.

Experts with Window World, America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, have come up with a list of Anti-Cabin Fever Home Improvement Projects you can tackle now, while others can wait.

“This is a great time to get started on exterior home repair projects, particularly because it will still take a few weeks for products to arrive once the project begins. Installing replacement windows, new shutters, vinyl siding or garage doors can give your home a new look and help keep energy costs down as we enter the summer months,” said Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth. “These are all projects that can be done with minimal interaction, and they will still allow clients and workers to follow safe social distancing measures. Interior projects, like remodeling your kitchen, should wait.”

How are home repair experts still working?

Home repair businesses are considered essential in many regions, and design crews are discovering new ways to operate:

■ Homeowners can have virtual consultations with designers during which homeowners display the projects that need repair and designers can display new options.

■ Consultants can visit a client’s home and examine the exterior while talking with the homeowner over the phone.

■ Installations are scaled down to include minimal crew members at the home. For window installations, homeowners are asked to stay in another room.

Window World follows the directions and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and team members follow additional health safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes additional cleaning of products and equipment, along with requiring workers to wear protective gear.

Window World’s Anti-Cabin Fever Home Improvement Projects

■ New windows — Getting new replacement windows is one of the most cost-effective ways to increase your home’s resale value. Energy-efficient replacement windows will help lower electric bills ahead of the summer months. Homeowners can have a virtual meeting with a designer to determine the cost and solutions.

■ Vinyl siding — Replacing the vinyl siding on your home is a cost-effective project that requires little interaction with anyone else. Getting energy-efficient, insulated siding cuts down on bills in the long run and boosts curb appeal for potential buyers. The right siding has the power to deter termites, stand up to wind and resist cracks.

■ New garage door — While you’re stuck at home and not taking your car anywhere, update your garage door. Leave your car in the driveway for now and instantly upgrade your home’s curb appeal once this project is complete. Installing a new garage door is a great way to refresh the look of your house, and it’s another project that doesn’t require welcoming workers inside your home.

■ Green Thumb — ‘Tis the season to get outside, and a little green can go a long way. Make sure bushes are symmetrical, cover bare spots in the lawn with seeds, and sprinkle some colorful annuals along the edges. The National Association of Realtors says standard lawn care service can recover 267 percent of the project cost at resale.

■ New shutters — Replacing your home’s shutters is a simple way to make a big change.

■ Door Pop — Paint your front door a bold color that enhances your home’s facade. You could take it an extra step and get a replacement fiberglass door, which could offer a 74 percent return on your investment, according to the NAR.

These projects can wait:

■ Kitchen remodel

■ Bathroom remodel

■ Custom closet organization

Window World, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, is America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company sells and installs windows, siding, doors and other exterior products, with over 17 million windows sold to date. Window World is an Energy Star partner, and its windows, vinyl siding and Therma-Tru doors have all earned the Good Housekeeping Seal.

In 2019, Window World was ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Window and Patio Door Retailers, 5 out of 7 Years” by J.D. Power. Through its charitable foundation, Window World Cares, Window World and its franchisees provide funding for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which honored the company with its Organizational Support Award in 2017.Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has raised over $10.75 million for St. Jude. Window World also supports the Veterans Airlift Command, a nonprofit organization that facilitates free air transportation to wounded veterans and their families.

For more information, visit www.WindowWorld.com or call 1-800 NEXTWINDOW. For home improvement and energy-efficiency tips or décor ideas, follow Window World on Facebook and Twitter.