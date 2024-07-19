105°F
Wolff Company opens Adler apartments in Cadence

July 19, 2024 - 12:59 pm
 

Cadence officially welcomed The Wolff Co. to its top-ranking list of builders with the Adler multifamily community, a collective reimagining of what it means to feel at home. Adler features creative, exhibition-worthy amenities with several offerings for residents to enjoy.

Spanning an impressive 16 acres, Adler boasts 22 garden-style buildings, a total of 388 units, and 13 distinct floor plans. The floor plans range from 555 square feet to 1,242 square feet, offering a variety of options to suit different lifestyles.

Units at Adler are designed with the utmost attention to detail and feature an array of prime amenities such as gourmet kitchen islands for the culinary enthusiast, modern, flat-panel cabinets with under-cabinet lighting, private yards for outdoor tranquil retreats, oversized walk-in closets with ample storage space, and private patios and balconies, allowing residents to enjoy fresh air and serene views.

With captivating units, Adler offers a breathtaking array of clubhouse and resort-style amenities, including patio lounges with fireplaces and big screens for residents to relax and socialize, a community kitchen with espresso bar and complimentary beverages on tap, a 24-hour fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, pool and spa areas for a refreshing escape from the heat and private offices, among a host of other amenities.

The Wolff Co. joins fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence entered 2024 ranked one of the Top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than 100 unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts, and bounce pad, made its debut this year, and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in late summer.

Also set to debut this year is the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EoS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter@CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

