Woodside debuts new homes in Southern Highlands

Premier builder Woodside Homes has unveiled two model homes at its upscale Southern Highlands neighborhood, Overlook at the Cove. The models mark the latest addition to themaster-planned community, located on the south side of town, just west of Interstate 15 and St. Rose and Southern Highlands parkways.

Woodside's one- and two-story homes at Overlook at the Cove in Southern Highlands feature modern designs with open floor plans and ample opportunity for customization. (Woodside Homes)

Premier builder Woodside Homes has unveiled two model homes at its upscale Southern Highlands neighborhood, Overlook at the Cove. The models mark the latest addition to the master-planned community, located on the south side of town, just west of Interstate 15 and St. Rose and Southern Highlands parkways.

Featuring modern designs with the latest technology in energy efficiency, these expansive one- and two-story homes showcase open floor plans that include three-car garages, covered patios, open kitchens with center islands and walk-in pantries, separate studies and lofts and traditional dining rooms with butler’s pantries. The flexible floor plans also offer an array of upgrades and add-ons to give buyers plenty of opportunity for customization.

“What’s exceptional about these homes at Overlook at the Cove is that the level of customization available makes each home feel one of a kind,” said Michael Colandone, sales professional at Overlook at the Cove. “Whether it’s adding a fireplace to the great room or converting the first floor into a Home Plus for multigenerational living, families have an incredible amount of freedom to optimize their living space. These new models showcase just one direction a buyer might go, but in truth, the options are endless.”

At 3,942 square feet, the Sarasate offers five bedrooms and 4½ baths, priced from $560,490. The first floor can be reconfigured to include an additional office or separate Home Plus living space, while the second-floor master suite, which comes standard with double walk-in closets, can be customized with a balcony and master retreat or exercise room.

Priced from $544,990, the 3,611-square-foot Tarrega offers four bedrooms and 3½ baths. Flexible design options include a first-floor music room or Home Plus, as well as a loft space that can be converted into a home theater, extra bedroom or bonus room. Another bedroom also can be swapped out for a game room with optional balcony.

In addition to the Tarrega and Sarasate, Overlook at the Cove has modeled one of its two single-story floor plans open for tour: the three-bedroom Bellini, priced from $513,990.

“Touring the model homes is a great opportunity for families to see what life in Southern Highlands might be like,” Colandone said. “Even though it’s just a short drive down the I-15, the community takes pride in offering a secluded location that feels worlds away from the excitement of the Strip, with plenty of walking and biking trails, lush, green parks and quiet, tree-lined streets.”

Voted Best Master-Planned Community in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2017 Best of Las Vegas poll, Southern Highlands also offers residents access to award-winning schools, boutique shopping, dining options and a variety of fun activities and seasonal events that draw residents from throughout the community.