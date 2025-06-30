94°F
Woodside Homes introduces Ambridge Collection at Cadence

Ambridge by Woodside Homes has opened in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community. (Woodside Homes)
Ambridge in Cadence by Woodside Homes offers four unique floor plans starting from the high $400,000s. (Woodside Homes)
June 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
 

At Cadence, Henderson’s premier master-planned community, Woodside Homes has officially introduced its newest collection, Ambridge. This collection offers homebuyers the best of single-story living, combining thoughtful design with spacious layouts for a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Ambridge offers four unique floor plans starting from the high $400,000s and range from 1,597 square feet to 2,192 square feet of artfully crafted living space. Whether you’re hosting family gatherings or enjoying quiet evenings with friends, these open-concept homes are great for entertaining. Each home also features private en suite bedrooms for retreatlike ambiance and a spacious two-car garage.

The Chester floor plan offers 1,597 square feet of well-appointed living space with two bedrooms, two baths and an open-concept layout seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining and living areas, creating an inviting atmosphere. Upgrade options include a third bedroom and Home Plus Suite for multigenerational families.

The Bolton provides 1,834 square feet of spacious, functional living. This plan offers two bedrooms, two baths, an open-concept layout, front porch and covered patio. Customization options include a pocket office for a private workspace, a practical drop zone and extra sliding doors to the covered patio or a garage extension, making the Bolton perfect for every lifestyle.

Offering 2,080 square feet of open living space with three spacious bedrooms and 2½ baths, the Hawthorn floor plan is ideal for households seeking comfort and practicality. It features a prep kitchen designed to minimize clutter and a larger-than-life, open-concept living area that flows seamlessly to the covered patio. Personalization options include a fourth bedroom, an extended garage, a Home Plus Suite and an extended laundry room or a larger covered patio.

The Melrose presents a spacious 2,192-square-foot layout with three bedrooms and 3½ baths. The primary bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet for a private retreat, while a charming flex room offers endless versatility and an included covered patio extends the living space outdoors. This home also features an en suite bedroom for guest privacy and ample storage. Customization options include a garage extension, a multigenerational Home Plus Suite, various primary bathroom layouts and a pocket office or a beverage center.

There are also a few quick-move-in homes available. These homes start in the mid-$500,000s and are available in 30 to 60 days.

Alongside Woodside Homes’ collections, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including D.R. Horton, Taylor Morrison, Beazer Homes, StoryBook Homes, Richmond American Homes, Lennar and Century Communities. Rentals are also available at Cadence at Element 12, Adler, Pine Landing and Vista del Mar.

At the heart of Cadence is the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which features a resident-only pool and 2,000-square-foot splash pad, 5-acre adventure playground, fitness court, pickleball courts, a pavilion and two amphitheaters.

The 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which includes a unique, urban-style vertical play structure suitable for all ages, as well as pickleball/tennis courts, basketball courts and picnic areas. A ninja warrior-style fitness course — a first for the city of Henderson — made its debut earlier this year. Citrine Sky Park features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to Dakota Dog Park.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the vast Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is set for additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., EOS Fitness, Smoothie King and PT’s Gold.

The ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, is also located within Cadence Village Center.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, America First Arena, dining and plenty of outdoor recreation, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

