101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Woodside Homes opens Acacia in Cadence

Woodside Homes has opened Acacia at Cadence. The grand opening will be held during a family-fri ...
Woodside Homes has opened Acacia at Cadence. The grand opening will be held during a family-friendly fall carnival. The event is set for Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acacia, 264 Taylor St. (Woodside Homes)
More Stories
In the Kestrel and Kestrel Commons districts of Summerlin, five neighborhoods are actively sell ...
Summerlin’s Kestrel, Kestrel Commons offer unique floor plans
This Lake Las Vegas home has hit the market for $2.25 million. With more than $25,000 in initia ...
$2.25M Lake Las Vegas home comes with views, $25K in private club perks
Tri Pointe Homes is on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work and PE ...
Tri Pointe named to 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care
Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes across eight neighborhoods. (Tayl ...
Summerlin offers townhome communities
Provided Content
August 31, 2025 - 11:30 am
 

Woodside Homes is celebrating the grand opening of its newest neighborhood, Acacia, with a family-friendly fall carnival at Cadence. The event is set for Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acacia, 264 Taylor St.

The event is open to the public and will be packed with fun carnival games, tasty treats, entertainment for all ages and special giveaways. Attendees are invited to start their adventure at the Acacia model homes, pick up a Woodside Passport and tour all five Cadence neighborhoods to see the diverse housing options available. The first 50 groups to complete the tour will receive a $25 Smith’s gift card.

“We are excited to welcome the community to Cadence and celebrate the opening of Woodside Homes’ newest neighborhood,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “This is a perfect way for families to experience the vibrant lifestyle at the heart of our community while discovering the incredible value of the new Acacia homes.”

Acacia starts in the mid-$400,000s and is designed with real life in mind, featuring three distinct floor plans that blend comfort, flexibility and style with open-concept layouts. Homes range from 1,732 square feet to 2,153 square feet and offer three to four bedrooms with versatile spaces that can grow with your family.

The Willow floor plan offers 1,732 square feet of functional living space with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. This thoughtful layout features an open-concept living area with a charming front porch and a well-placed drop zone off the garage. Upgrade options include a prep kitchen, super pantry or covered patio.

At 1,954 square feet, the Bailey floor plan is designed for togetherness. This three-bedroom, 2½-bath layout creates a warm and inviting backdrop for shared meals and lively conversations. It also features a petite first-floor office for a private retreat, a smart drop zone by the garage and a cozy upstairs loft.

The Sienna floor plan is made for active families with 2,153 square feet of smartly designed space. With up to four bedrooms and 2½ baths, this plan invites you to gather in the great room where natural sunlight floods through sliding glass doors, flowing to a covered patio. It features a petite office, a flexible loft and offers options for a fourth bedroom, pet den and under-stair storage to accommodate a busy household.

In addition to the new Acacia neighborhood, Woodside Homes offers several other collections within Cadence, including the Ambridge, Serenata, Ashwood, Meridian and Adair neighborhoods. With diverse floor plans and home styles, Woodside Homes caters to a variety of needs and preferences, from single-story living to expansive family homes.

In addition to Woodside Homes, Cadence features homes from a distinguished group of builders, Richmond American Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison. With model homes open for tours, future residents can explore a range of thoughtfully designed floor plans, including one-, two- and three-story options and customizable layouts. Additionally, Cadence offers quick move-in options for those looking to make a seamless transition from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days.

Rental options are also abundant. Single-family rental communities like Pine Landing and Vista del Mar offer the comfort of detached homes, while luxury apartments at Element 12 and Adler provide upscale living with premium amenities.

The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers something for everyone including splash pads, children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court and a resident-only pool with a 2,000-foot splash pad.

Central Park also includes vast turf areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, making it the natural gathering space for popular events. Cadence regularly hosts seasonal celebrations, farmers markets, movie nights and performances such as the recent “JAWS In Concert” performed by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

Cadence also boasts numerous city of Henderson parks including the newest 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which offers a one-of-a-kind vertical play structure for all ages, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas and a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course. Other parks include Citrine Sky Park, featuring play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, and Desert Pulse Park, which has a playground and Dakota Dog Park. Desert Symphony Park, which will include a skate park, is slated to open later this year.

Currently in development is the highly anticipated Cadence Sports Park. Once complete, this 100-acre park will include multipurpose athletic fields, baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and additional pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and connections to the Las Vegas Wash Trail system.

Cadence is home to essential services such as the Cadence Animal Hospital, the new Lake Mead Pet Hospital, and ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department that’s an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The 30-acre Cadence Village Center provides convenient retail and dining options. Anchored by Smith’s Marketplace, the center currently features Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza. New retailers are set to join soon, including Dutch Bros., EoS Fitness, PT’s Gold and more.

Nestled in the southeast valley, Cadence offers a highly desirable location a short drive from Las Vegas’ major economic centers and entertainment hot spots. The community is minutes away from the charming Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena — practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights, nearby golf courses, 180 miles of trails, Lake Mead Recreational Area, and the Galleria at Sunset.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Lake Las Vegas home has hit the market for $2.25 million. With more than $25,000 in initia ...
$2.25M Lake Las Vegas home comes with views, $25K in private club perks
Provided Content

A fully renovated mansion tucked inside one of Las Vegas’ most exclusive lakeside enclaves has hit the market, offering both panoramic water views and access to two of the region’s most elite private clubs. Priced at $2.25 million, Robert Martin with the Craig Tann Group at huntington ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home located within SouthShore Lake Las Vegas at 4 Via Vittorio Place.

Tri Pointe Homes is on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work and PE ...
Tri Pointe named to 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes announced its inclusion on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine. This marks the third consecutive year that Tri Pointe has earned this coveted distinction, reflecting its steadfast commitment to fostering a workplace rooted in care, empowerment and purpose-driven culture.

Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes across eight neighborhoods. (Tayl ...
Summerlin offers townhome communities
Provided Content

For homebuyers craving flexibility, simplicity and a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle, Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes across eight neighborhoods.

This Mount Charleston home has been listed on the market for $1 million. The tri-level home at ...
Mount Charleston property includes EV charger, snow-melting roof
Provided Content

A modern mountain retreat built to thrive in all four seasons in Mount Charleston has just hit the market for $1 million, blending luxury, livability and thoughtful engineering at an accessible price point.

From left, Randy Ecklund, senior vice president, executive director, Summerlin Community Manage ...
Summerlin Children’s Forum awards college scholarships
Provided Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum (SCF), a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, Howard Hughes, recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Cadence has retained its No. 3 spot in U.S. for best-selling master-planned community, accordin ...
Cadence No. 3 in U.S. for best-selling master plan
Provided Content

Cadence has once again secured its position as the third best-selling master-planned community in the U.S., according to RCLCO Real Estate Advisors. The continued success of Cadence reflects a winning combination of location, lifestyle and long-term vision.

Model homes for three collections at Ascension by Toll Brothers in The Peaks village at Summerl ...
Toll Brothers opens Ascension in Summerlin
Provided Content

Model homes for three collections at Ascension by Toll Brothers in The Peaks village at Summerlin are now open. Ascension by Toll Brothers features nine expansive and unique floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations.

Ryan Melvin
What homebuyers should know about price-reduced listings
BY RYAN MELVIN SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

If you’re shopping for a home right now, you’ve likely noticed more listings with price reductions. It’s a noticeable shift, and one that leaves many buyers wondering: Does a price reduction signal a red flag, or could it be a hidden opportunity?

Verona by Taylor Morrison in Lake Las Vegas showcases three fully furnished model homes, the La ...
Lake Las Vegas welcomes Verona by Taylor Morrison
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas continues to expand its new home offerings with the debut of Verona by Taylor Morrison, a new home neighborhood featuring two-story homes designed for modern living. Three fully furnished model homes, the Laurel, Magnolia and Maple, are now open for tours at 111 Via Magrini in Henderson.

MORE STORIES