Woodside Homes opens Acacia in Cadence

Woodside Homes is celebrating the grand opening of its newest neighborhood, Acacia, with a family-friendly fall carnival at Cadence. The event is set for Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acacia, 264 Taylor St.

Woodside Homes has opened Acacia at Cadence. The grand opening will be held during a family-friendly fall carnival. The event is set for Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acacia, 264 Taylor St. (Woodside Homes)

Woodside Homes is celebrating the grand opening of its newest neighborhood, Acacia, with a family-friendly fall carnival at Cadence. The event is set for Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acacia, 264 Taylor St.

The event is open to the public and will be packed with fun carnival games, tasty treats, entertainment for all ages and special giveaways. Attendees are invited to start their adventure at the Acacia model homes, pick up a Woodside Passport and tour all five Cadence neighborhoods to see the diverse housing options available. The first 50 groups to complete the tour will receive a $25 Smith’s gift card.

“We are excited to welcome the community to Cadence and celebrate the opening of Woodside Homes’ newest neighborhood,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “This is a perfect way for families to experience the vibrant lifestyle at the heart of our community while discovering the incredible value of the new Acacia homes.”

Acacia starts in the mid-$400,000s and is designed with real life in mind, featuring three distinct floor plans that blend comfort, flexibility and style with open-concept layouts. Homes range from 1,732 square feet to 2,153 square feet and offer three to four bedrooms with versatile spaces that can grow with your family.

The Willow floor plan offers 1,732 square feet of functional living space with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. This thoughtful layout features an open-concept living area with a charming front porch and a well-placed drop zone off the garage. Upgrade options include a prep kitchen, super pantry or covered patio.

At 1,954 square feet, the Bailey floor plan is designed for togetherness. This three-bedroom, 2½-bath layout creates a warm and inviting backdrop for shared meals and lively conversations. It also features a petite first-floor office for a private retreat, a smart drop zone by the garage and a cozy upstairs loft.

The Sienna floor plan is made for active families with 2,153 square feet of smartly designed space. With up to four bedrooms and 2½ baths, this plan invites you to gather in the great room where natural sunlight floods through sliding glass doors, flowing to a covered patio. It features a petite office, a flexible loft and offers options for a fourth bedroom, pet den and under-stair storage to accommodate a busy household.

In addition to the new Acacia neighborhood, Woodside Homes offers several other collections within Cadence, including the Ambridge, Serenata, Ashwood, Meridian and Adair neighborhoods. With diverse floor plans and home styles, Woodside Homes caters to a variety of needs and preferences, from single-story living to expansive family homes.

In addition to Woodside Homes, Cadence features homes from a distinguished group of builders, Richmond American Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison. With model homes open for tours, future residents can explore a range of thoughtfully designed floor plans, including one-, two- and three-story options and customizable layouts. Additionally, Cadence offers quick move-in options for those looking to make a seamless transition from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days.

Rental options are also abundant. Single-family rental communities like Pine Landing and Vista del Mar offer the comfort of detached homes, while luxury apartments at Element 12 and Adler provide upscale living with premium amenities.

The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers something for everyone including splash pads, children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court and a resident-only pool with a 2,000-foot splash pad.

Central Park also includes vast turf areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, making it the natural gathering space for popular events. Cadence regularly hosts seasonal celebrations, farmers markets, movie nights and performances such as the recent “JAWS In Concert” performed by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

Cadence also boasts numerous city of Henderson parks including the newest 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which offers a one-of-a-kind vertical play structure for all ages, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas and a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course. Other parks include Citrine Sky Park, featuring play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, and Desert Pulse Park, which has a playground and Dakota Dog Park. Desert Symphony Park, which will include a skate park, is slated to open later this year.

Currently in development is the highly anticipated Cadence Sports Park. Once complete, this 100-acre park will include multipurpose athletic fields, baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and additional pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and connections to the Las Vegas Wash Trail system.

Cadence is home to essential services such as the Cadence Animal Hospital, the new Lake Mead Pet Hospital, and ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department that’s an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The 30-acre Cadence Village Center provides convenient retail and dining options. Anchored by Smith’s Marketplace, the center currently features Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza. New retailers are set to join soon, including Dutch Bros., EoS Fitness, PT’s Gold and more.

Nestled in the southeast valley, Cadence offers a highly desirable location a short drive from Las Vegas’ major economic centers and entertainment hot spots. The community is minutes away from the charming Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena — practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights, nearby golf courses, 180 miles of trails, Lake Mead Recreational Area, and the Galleria at Sunset.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.