Woodside Homes opens Meridian in Cadence

Cadence welcomes its newest neighborhood, Meridian by Woodside Homes, Oct. 18. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. prospective homebuyers can tour the Meridian model homes, get some tasty treats, and receive some giveaways.

Meridian, located at 112 Mossy Glen Place in Henderson, features two-story townhomes from 1,284 square feet to 1,598 square feet.

The Charleston plan offers 1,284 square feet of living space with two bedrooms each with an en suite bath. A half bath is located on the first floor along with an open living room with large kitchen and dining area.

The Jefferson plan offers 1,418 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and 2½ baths. This home features a kitchen and dining area great for entertaining.

The Moriah plan features 1,598 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and 2½ baths with a covered patio off the dining room on the main floor.

Homes in Meridian start in the upper $300,000s with some homesites available as early as December.

With Woodside Homes, Cadence features homes from a distinguished group of builders: Richmond American Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison.

With model homes open for tours, future residents can explore a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans, including one-, two- and three-story options and customizable layouts. Also, Cadence offers quick move-in options for those looking to make a seamless transition from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days.

Rental options are also abundant. Single-family rental communities such as Pine Landing and Vista del Mar offer the comfort of detached homes, while luxury apartments at Element 12 and Adler provide upscale living with premium amenities.

The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers something for everyone including splash pads, children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness court, and a resident-only pool with a 2,000-square-foot splash pad.

Central Park also includes turf areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, making it the natural gathering space for popular events. Cadence regularly hosts seasonal celebrations, farmers’ markets, movie nights and performances such as “Jaws in Concert” performed by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

Cadence also boasts several city of Henderson parks including the new 7-acre Blooming Cactus Park, which offers a one-of-a-kind vertical play structure for all ages, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas and a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course.

Other parks include Citrine Sky Park, featuring play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, and Desert Pulse Park, which has a playground and Dakota Dog Park. Desert Symphony Park, which will include a skate park, is slated to open this year.

In development is the Cadence Sports Park. Once complete, this 100-acre park will include multipurpose athletic fields, baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and additional pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and connections to the Las Vegas Wash trail system.

Cadence is home to essential services such as the Cadence Animal Hospital, the new Lake Mead Pet Hospital, and ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department that is an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The 30-acre Cadence Village Center provides convenient retail and dining options. Anchored by Smith’s Marketplace, the center features Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Dutch Bros. New retailers are set to join soon, including EoS Fitness, PT’s Gold, Smoothie King and Einstein Bagels.

Nestled in the southeast valley, Cadence offers a highly desirable location just a short drive from Las Vegas’ major economic centers and entertainment hot spots.

The community is minutes away from the Historic Water Street District, the America First Arena — practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights — nearby golf courses, 180 miles of trails, Lake Mead Recreational Area and the Galleria at Sunset.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.