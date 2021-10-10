71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Woodside offers two Summerlin West neighborhoods

Provided Content
October 10, 2021 - 10:43 am
 
Woodside Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin West. The homes are priced from the high $ ...
Woodside Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin West. The homes are priced from the high $500,000s. (Summerlin)

Woodside Homes, one of nine national homebuilders developing in Summerlin, offers homes in two neighborhoods in the community. Both are in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape, situated west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue.

The developments offer stunning vistas and views from elevated vantage points throughout the area.

Offering two collections encompassing six floor plans, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is in the Summerlin district of Redpoint and offers two collections, both with unique and distinctive three-story floor plans. Collection One features homes from 1,650 square feet to 1,828 square feet, and Collection Two includes homes from approximately 2,325 square feet to 2,395 square feet. Both collections are priced from high $500,000s.

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is in the neighboring district of Redpoint Square, offering new floor plans in a mix of two- and three-story elevations. The two-story floor plans range from 1,441 square feet to 1,593 square feet with two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft area and deck with covered patio. Its three-story floor plans range from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 square feet with two to three bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths, also with a deck and covered patio. Obsidian homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Obsidian and Crystal Canyon join more than half a dozen other new neighborhoods that are drawing new homebuyers to this emerging area of the community with a diverse mix of urban-style homes with smaller footprints to create more experiential lifestyles desired by a wide range of homebuyers – from millennials to empty nesters.

“Woodside Homes opened the community’s very first neighborhood in 1991, so it’s both remarkable and fitting the homebuilder continues to play a significant role in the ongoing development of the community — some 31 years later,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin.

Summerlin West is planned to be home to parks, schools and retail areas. Nearby schools include Linda Givens and Rosemary and Billy Vassiliadis elementary schools, Palo Verde High School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus and Sig Rogich Middle School.

Nearby, is Vista Commons neighborhood shopping center, with the adventure-themed Fox Hill Park, offering access to play areas, and the Summerlin trail system. Located within the village is the Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command and Las Vegas Fire Station No. 47.

Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 115 floor plans in 19 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
2
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
3
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
5
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
Provided Content

TruAmerica Multifamily has increased its footprint in some of the strongest multifamily markets in the United States after closing last month on garden-style communities in Las Vegas; Tampa, Florida; and Salt Lake City, Utah, in three separate transactions totaling $209 million.

More than 200 modern and classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show in the commu ...
Cadence to hosts car show Oct. 10
Provided Content

The Cadence Car Show rolls into Cadence Central Park on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles complemented with a DJ, live band, food trucks, 21-and-older beer garden and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Community opens The Shops at Inspirada
Provided Content

Inspirada, a west Henderson master-planned community, has announced the opening of The Shops at Inspirada at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway.

Cadence Amenities helps family weather pandemic
Provided Content

Alexis Felbab and her family moved into Cadence in December 2019, just months before COVID-19 kicked into full force. Today, she credits the Henderson community’s abundance of amenities and safe activities for helping her family weather the pandemic thus far.

Plan Two at Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison in The Cliffs village is one of several neighborhoods ...
Summerlin offers variety of home styles
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 115 floor plans in 19 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million and built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders.

Skye Canyon Park features Skye Center, the community’s club house. The community will hold it ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host chalk art competition
Sponsored Content

Known as a community that encourages family fun, fitness, the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon is the place where families can grow, flourish, create new memories and discover a sense of community together.

This home at 596 St. Croix St. in DragonRidge in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands has been liste ...
MacDonald Highlands mansion listed for $7.4M
Provided Content

A completely custom estate along the esteemed DragonRidge Country Club golf course in Henderson has just hit the market. The 10,205-square-foot home at 596 St. Croix St. in the highly sought-after MacDonald Highlands community is listed at $7.4 million.

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the rapidly growing and popula ...
Woodside’s Obsidian opens in Redpoint Square in Summerlin
Provided Content

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the rapidly growing and popular area of Summerlin West within the master-planned community of Summerlin. Obsidian is in the district of Redpoint Square, west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue and situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley and offering select areas with scenic vantage points and vistas.