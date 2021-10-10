Woodside offers two Summerlin West neighborhoods

Woodside Homes, one of nine national homebuilders developing in Summerlin, offers homes in two neighborhoods in the community. Both are in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape, situated west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue.

Woodside Homes, one of nine national homebuilders developing in Summerlin, offers homes in two neighborhoods in the community. Both are in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape, situated west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue.

The developments offer stunning vistas and views from elevated vantage points throughout the area.

Offering two collections encompassing six floor plans, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is in the Summerlin district of Redpoint and offers two collections, both with unique and distinctive three-story floor plans. Collection One features homes from 1,650 square feet to 1,828 square feet, and Collection Two includes homes from approximately 2,325 square feet to 2,395 square feet. Both collections are priced from high $500,000s.

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is in the neighboring district of Redpoint Square, offering new floor plans in a mix of two- and three-story elevations. The two-story floor plans range from 1,441 square feet to 1,593 square feet with two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft area and deck with covered patio. Its three-story floor plans range from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 square feet with two to three bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths, also with a deck and covered patio. Obsidian homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Obsidian and Crystal Canyon join more than half a dozen other new neighborhoods that are drawing new homebuyers to this emerging area of the community with a diverse mix of urban-style homes with smaller footprints to create more experiential lifestyles desired by a wide range of homebuyers – from millennials to empty nesters.

“Woodside Homes opened the community’s very first neighborhood in 1991, so it’s both remarkable and fitting the homebuilder continues to play a significant role in the ongoing development of the community — some 31 years later,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin.

Summerlin West is planned to be home to parks, schools and retail areas. Nearby schools include Linda Givens and Rosemary and Billy Vassiliadis elementary schools, Palo Verde High School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus and Sig Rogich Middle School.

Nearby, is Vista Commons neighborhood shopping center, with the adventure-themed Fox Hill Park, offering access to play areas, and the Summerlin trail system. Located within the village is the Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command and Las Vegas Fire Station No. 47.

Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 115 floor plans in 19 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

