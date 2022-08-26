100°F
Woodside opens Falcon Crest in Summerlin

Provided Content
August 26, 2022 - 3:25 pm
 
Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood in the district of Kestrel located in ...
Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood in the district of Kestrel located in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)

Kestrel, the newest district in Summerlin West, welcomes its second neighborhood, Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes. Located just west of the 215 Beltway and Lake Mead Drive and south of Reverence, Kestrel is the third district to take shape in this exciting new area of the community.

Offering three single-story floor plans, Falcon Crest homes are priced from the $700,000s. Design features in all Falcon Crest homes include gourmet kitchens ideal for gathering, covered or extended patios, flex spaces for work or relaxation, advanced water and air filtration, granite or quartz countertops, oversized laundry room, spalike bath and walk-in pantry.

Falcon Crest’s Talon Plan One offers an open design measuring 1,950 square feet with three-car tandem garage, three to four bedrooms, and 2½ to three baths. Merlin Plan Two measures 2,146 square feet and includes three to five bedrooms, 2½ to three baths, and tandem three-car garage. And, Kestrel Plan Three spans 2,218 square feet. It features a standard three-car garage, dedicated office, three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths.

Kestrel is located on an exquisite expanse of elevated land west of the 215, offering vistas from select vantage points throughout the area. The district is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks.

“Woodside Homes has the distinction as Summerlin’s very first homebuilder, opening the community’s first neighborhood of Panorama Pointe in 1991,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “Over three-plus decades, Woodside has continued to build quality homes in Summerlin whose designs have evolved as consumer preferences have changed. We are pleased to welcome Falcon Crest to the community’s growing lineup of homes designed with today’s modern families in mind.”

Now in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. These include more than 300 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the NHL Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers approximately 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes by many of the nation’s top homebuilders are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

