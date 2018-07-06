Woodside opens two Summerlin neighborhoods

Woodside Homes, the first homebuilder to open a neighborhood in Summerlin in 1991 and boasting a 27-year building history in the master-planned community, currently offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin: Skystone in The Cliffs village and Savona in The Paseos village.

Skystone is one of two neighborhoods by Woodside Homes offered in Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Woodside Homes, the first homebuilder to open a neighborhood in Summerlin in 1991 and boasting a 27-year building history in the master-planned community, offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin: Skystone in The Cliffs village and Savona in The Paseos village.

Skystone features contemporary architectural designs inspired by the topography of The Cliffs, Summerlin’s southernmost village near the 215 Beltway, which offers easy access anywhere in the valley.

This private, gated neighborhood features five spacious and open two-story floor plans from 2,637 square feet to 3,220 square feet and priced from the low $500,000s. Floor plans offer from three to five bedrooms and from 2½ to four baths.

Each home is designed with a stylish, modern exterior and a comfortable interior with warm, open living spaces, large covered loggias, private courtyards, and two- and three-car garages. Other Skystone signature home features include paver stone driveways and walkways, drought-tolerant front yard landscaping and expansive window designs for natural lighting. From gourmet kitchens with maple cabinetry and stainless steel General Electric appliances to 8-foot doors and quartz or granite slab kitchen countertops, Skystone also features flexible floor plans so buyers can create custom living spaces that accommodate their needs.

Cliffs village amenities include Faiss Middle School, Bishop Gorman High School, Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and the Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool, which was built by The Howard Hughes Corp. and deeded to Clark County to maintain and operate as a public facility. Future trails and a Summerlin village park are in the planning stages.

Savona in The Paseos village, west of the 215 Beltway and north of West Charleston Boulevard, offers four stylish floor plans, ranging from 2,092 square feet to 3,220 square feet in both single- and two-story options on expansive lots from 6,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet, priced from the low $500,000s. Located adjacent to the adventure-themed Fox Hill Park and Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School, a new Clark County School District school that opened for the 2017-18 school year, Savona is a strong draw for families seeking immediate access to educational and recreational opportunities.

Savona homes offer from three to five bedrooms and up to five baths. One floor plan offers a multigenerational suite and home theater. Design features include gourmet kitchens; oversized showers; multiple storage spaces; porches, courtyards and covered patios; and entry foyers with elevated ceilings. Two-story floor plans all include three-car garages.

These homes are built under Woodside Homes’ Environments for Living program, which creates more energy-efficient, comfortable and durable homes than conventional code-built homes. Savona homes exceed Energy Star standards by 15 percent.

The Paseos village features some of the most scenic homesites in the community, thanks to the village’s elevated location. With expansive valley views to the east and stunning mountain views to the west, it’s no wonder that so many families continue to put down roots in The Paseos’ many neighborhoods, including Savona.

Both Savona and Skystone addresses come standard with all that Summerlin offers, including 250-plus parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; more than two dozen public and private schools and the Downtown Summerlin area, offering fashion, dining, entertainment. The area also is the home of City National Arena — practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, and coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity baseball stadium and future home of the Las Vegas 51s.

For more information about Summerlin’s newest homes and amenities, visit Summerlin.com.