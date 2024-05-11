77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin

Summerlin's first homebuilder, Woodside Homes, opened the community’s very first neighborhood ...
Summerlin's first homebuilder, Woodside Homes, opened the community’s very first neighborhood in 1991. Today, it offers Vireo in the district of Kestrel Commons. (Woodside Homes)
Vireo offers two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 squ ...
Vireo offers two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s. (Woodside Homes)
Vireo homes feature from two to three bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. (Woodside Homes)
Vireo homes feature from two to three bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. (Woodside Homes)
More Stories
Adair at Cadence by Woodside homes will hold a grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ...
Adair at Cadence to hold grand opening Saturday
Trilogy Sunstone offers quick move-in ready homes
Harmony Homes Prices for the new Quail Crossings town homes by Harmony Homes at Cadence start i ...
Harmony Homes to open Quail Crossings in Cadence
Downtown Summerlin Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 11th annu ...
Downtown Summerlin presents Fit4Mom event
Provided Content
May 10, 2024 - 5:24 pm
 

Woodside Homes, the first homebuilder in the Summerlin master-planned community, which opened the community’s very first neighborhood in 1991, today, offers Vireo in the district of Kestrel Commons. This popular and growing area of Summerlin is situated on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley, offering stunning vistas and vantage points throughout.

Kestrel Commons’ proximity to the Beltway makes it easy to get just about anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core and destination for shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away.

Vireo offers five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s. Vireo homes feature from two to three bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths.

The Aspen Plan One, measuring 1,441 square feet, and the Sage Plan Two at 1,593 square feet, both feature a two-story elevation that includes a loft, covered loggia and split two-car garage. The Acacia Plan Three is a three-story elevation that spans 1,899 square feet and includes a generous bonus room, three covered outdoor living spaces on every level and two-car garage with storage space. The Laurel Plan Five offers three-story living in 1,845 square feet. It includes a bonus room, covered balcony at great room and primary bedroom, and two-car garage with generous storage area. And the Rowan Plan Six, offering 2,034 square feet in a three-story elevation, includes a bonus room, covered outdoor living areas at great room primary bedroom and two-car garage with spacious storage area.

The district of Kestrel Commons is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Six parks and paseos are under active planning and development in the area and scheduled for a phased opening over the next few years.

“Over the past 30-plus years, Woodside Homes has built dozens of Summerlin neighborhoods with ever-evolving designs and floor plans to meet changing consumer preferences,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin at Howard Hughes. “Vireo, Woodside Homes latest neighborhood, offers a modern floor plan with built-in flexibility to cater to today’s families who desire more indoor-outdoor space and options to customize their home to fit their needs.”

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Adair at Cadence by Woodside homes will hold a grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ...
Adair at Cadence to hold grand opening Saturday
Provided Content

Located at Galleria Drive and Black Palace, Adair is hosting its grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature tours of the new homes, refreshments and a gift card giveaway.

Harmony Homes Prices for the new Quail Crossings town homes by Harmony Homes at Cadence start i ...
Harmony Homes to open Quail Crossings in Cadence
Provided Content

Harmony Homes’ Quail Crossings at Cadence blends luxury and modernity within each of its brand-new two-story town homes, which start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,270 square feet to 1,711 square feet.

Downtown Summerlin Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 11th annu ...
Downtown Summerlin presents Fit4Mom event
Provided Content

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the 11th annual Fit4Mom event May 11, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms.

The second annual Lei Day parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, May 1 with pre-fes ...
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced the return of its second annual Lei Day parade on May 1 in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Summerlin 2023 Art Festival
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival April 27
Provided Content

In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Howard Hughes, developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, will host Las Vegas Valley’s first-ever Paiute Spring Festival at Downtown Summerlin April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nuwu Art is led by artist and activist Fawn Douglas, whose work focuses on art, culture, education, social justice and Indigenous sovereignty.

Summerlin Downtown Summerlin will host the Giant Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our ...
Celebrate Earth Day weekend at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban center of the Summerlin master-planned community, will host two events Earth Day weekend to formally mark the occasion, while promoting overall wellness.

Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood includes the Oleander, which offers homes with ...
Cadence offers quick move-in options
Provided Content

Looking to be in your dream home in as little as 30 to 60 days? With Cadence’s quick move-in choices, you’ll spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space.

Trilogy Sunstone The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the La ...
Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models
Provided Content

The community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley just introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.

Taylor Morrison Summerlin's Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has only a few homes remaining. L ...
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out
Provided Content

Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, a single-family home neighborhood, is nearing sell-out with only a few homes remaining. Located in the Kestrel district of Summerlin West, just west of the 215 and Lake Mead Drive and south of the village of Reverence, available Crested Canyon homes span 2,242 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Celebrate Earth Day weekend at Downtown Summerlin
recommend 2
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
recommend 3
Downtown Summerlin presents Fit4Mom event
recommend 4
Trilogy Sunstone offers quick move-in ready homes
recommend 5
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival April 27
recommend 6
Cadence offers quick move-in options