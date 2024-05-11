Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin

Woodside Homes, the first homebuilder in the Summerlin master-planned community, which opened the community’s very first neighborhood in 1991, today, offers Vireo in the district of Kestrel Commons.

Woodside Homes, the first homebuilder in the Summerlin master-planned community, which opened the community’s very first neighborhood in 1991, today, offers Vireo in the district of Kestrel Commons. This popular and growing area of Summerlin is situated on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley, offering stunning vistas and vantage points throughout.

Kestrel Commons’ proximity to the Beltway makes it easy to get just about anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core and destination for shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away.

Vireo offers five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s. Vireo homes feature from two to three bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths.

The Aspen Plan One, measuring 1,441 square feet, and the Sage Plan Two at 1,593 square feet, both feature a two-story elevation that includes a loft, covered loggia and split two-car garage. The Acacia Plan Three is a three-story elevation that spans 1,899 square feet and includes a generous bonus room, three covered outdoor living spaces on every level and two-car garage with storage space. The Laurel Plan Five offers three-story living in 1,845 square feet. It includes a bonus room, covered balcony at great room and primary bedroom, and two-car garage with generous storage area. And the Rowan Plan Six, offering 2,034 square feet in a three-story elevation, includes a bonus room, covered outdoor living areas at great room primary bedroom and two-car garage with spacious storage area.

The district of Kestrel Commons is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Six parks and paseos are under active planning and development in the area and scheduled for a phased opening over the next few years.

“Over the past 30-plus years, Woodside Homes has built dozens of Summerlin neighborhoods with ever-evolving designs and floor plans to meet changing consumer preferences,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin at Howard Hughes. “Vireo, Woodside Homes latest neighborhood, offers a modern floor plan with built-in flexibility to cater to today’s families who desire more indoor-outdoor space and options to customize their home to fit their needs.”

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

