Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin

Vireo by Woodside Homes in Summerlin offers homes for buyers in all stages of life. Homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s. (Woodside Homes)
Woodside Homes' Vireo in Summerlin offers five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s. (Woodside Homes)
October 18, 2024 - 1:20 pm
October 18, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 

With five two- and three-story floor plans from 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s, Vireo by Woodside Homes is proving popular with buyers in all stages of life seeking to live in the premier master-planned community of Summerlin.

Vireo homes feature from two to three bedrooms and 2½ half to 3½ baths with flexible floor plans to accommodate today’s modern families.

Located in the district of Kestrel Commons, Vireo’s proximity to the 215 Beltway makes it easy to get just about anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley, including Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant and walkable urban core for shopping, dining and entertainment that is just minutes away. Vireo by Woodside Homes is one of several new neighborhoods located in this growing area of the Summerlin community, which is situated on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway overlooking the valley.

Vireo’s Aspen Plan One, measuring 1,441 square feet, and the Sage Plan Two at 1,593 square feet both feature a two-story elevation that includes a loft, covered loggia and split two-car garage.

The Laurel Plan Five offers three-story living in 1,845 square feet. It includes a bonus room, covered deck at great room, deck at primary bedroom and two-car garage with generous storage area. The Acacia Plan Three offers a three-story elevation with 1,899 square feet and includes a covered patio, additional storage and deck. And the Rowan Plan Six, offering 2,034 square feet in a three-story elevation, includes a bonus room, covered deck at great room, deck at primary bedroom and two-car garage with spacious storage area.

The district of Kestrel Commons is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Six community parks and paseos, three of which are located in Kestrel and Kestrel Commons, are under active planning and development in the area and are scheduled for completion this year through 2026.

“Woodside Homes has the distinction as the very first homebuilder in Summerlin into which the community’s first residents moved in March 1990,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin at Howard Hughes. “Since then, Woodside has built many neighborhoods in the community with ever-evolving designs and floor plans to meet changing consumer preferences, including Vireo.”

In its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

