88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Woodside unveils Ashwood in Cadence

This artist's rendering shows the Cedar plan, which features 2,608 square feet of living space. ...
This artist's rendering shows the Cedar plan, which features 2,608 square feet of living space. This home offers a primary suite on the first floor with three bedrooms upstairs. (Woodside Homes)
More Stories
Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas. Two model ho ...
Tri Pointe’s La Cova to open in SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas
Yolanda “Yoli” Landrum
La Cova’s lakeside location surpassed only by luxury home designs
New home specialist team of Shannon Marler and Josh Selleck. (Eric Jamison of Studio J Inc.)
Connect with the online sales team rock stars
Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13. This three-day, free event ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13
Provided Content
October 6, 2024 - 9:57 am
 

Woodside Homes opened its Ashwood neighborhood in Cadence, named one of the nation’s Top 5 master-planned communities by RCLCO.

Ashwood offers three floor plans with many options to personalize the home. The two-story homes range from 2,441 square feet to 2,608 square feet with options of up to five bedrooms, casitas and understair solutions.

The Oakley plan features 2,441 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. The upstairs loft can be reimagined into a fourth bedroom or study.

The Aster plan features 2,567 square feet of space with three bedrooms, 3½ baths and two-car garage. The plan also offers a casita, which provides a separate bedroom and full bath and a kitchenette. The upstairs loft can be turned into another bedroom or study.

The Cedar plan features 2,608 square feet of living space. This home offers a primary suite on the first floor with three bedrooms upstairs, and offers a connecting full bath. There is also a bonus room/loft. This home also offers a two-car garage.

Homes in Ashwood start in low $500,000s and include all of the amenities of living in Cadence.

Alongside this collection and other Woodside Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, A.G. Spanos Co. and The Wolff Co. are also available at Cadence.

The Henderson master plan is celebrating its milestone 10th year. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than 100 unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, made its debut this year, and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, opened in August. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas. Two model ho ...
Tri Pointe’s La Cova to open in SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas
By Valerie Putnam Partner Content For Tri Pointe Homes

Picturesque as a gorgeous European village, Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is what one would expect to find along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas.

Yolanda “Yoli” Landrum
La Cova’s lakeside location surpassed only by luxury home designs
PARTNER CONTENT FOR TRI POINTE HOMES

La Cova’s extraordinarily rare location is surpassed only by the spectacular design of its homes that explicitly enrich the SouthShore lakefront resort inspired experience at Lake Las Vegas.

New home specialist team of Shannon Marler and Josh Selleck. (Eric Jamison of Studio J Inc.)
Connect with the online sales team rock stars
PARTNER CONTENT FOR TRI POINTE HOMES

Tri Pointe’s award-winning online New Home Specialist team of Shannon Marler and Josh Selleck have been busy preparing to introduce new homebuyers to La Cova and to accept interested buyers to the La Cova VIP Priority Group.

Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13. This three-day, free event ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13
Provided Content

Now, in its 28th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13, keeping the three-day schedule introduced last year that was enthusiastically received by both visitors and artists, alike.

This artist's rendering shows what Bria, a five-story mid-rise, will look like when it is compl ...
Luxury apartment communities to open in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Developer Southern Land Co. has announced the official names of its two highly anticipated luxury apartment communities in Symphony Park: Bria and Capella. These new developments will bring 547 luxury residences to the heart of Las Vegas’ cultural district, marking the next chapter in Southern Land Co.’s mission to help transform Symphony Park into the city’s premier destination for luxury living, arts and entertainment.

Parade of Mischief, a free, family-oriented, Halloween-themed parade returns to Downtown Summer ...
Downtown Summerlin to hold Halloween parades
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its annual Halloween parade, “Parade of Mischief,” presented by Tempo Solar and produced by BESTAgency.

This 6,298-square-foot eco-friendly luxury home at 6 Rockmount Court in Ascaya has listed for $ ...
Eco-friendly luxury Ascaya estate lists for $9.475M
Provided Content

Embodying the trending desire for sustainable luxury, 6 Rockmount Court sets a new standard for eco-friendly luxury in the sought-after Ascaya community of Henderson.

The community’s proximity to Red Rock Canyon also significantly enhances quality of life for ...
Media outlets report hikers love Summerlin
Provided Content

According to local hikers, the top hike is located at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area adjacent to Summerlin.

MORE STORIES