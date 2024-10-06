Woodside unveils Ashwood in Cadence

Woodside Homes opened its Ashwood neighborhood in Cadence, named one of the nation’s Top 5 master-planned communities by RCLCO.

This artist's rendering shows the Cedar plan, which features 2,608 square feet of living space. This home offers a primary suite on the first floor with three bedrooms upstairs. (Woodside Homes)

Ashwood offers three floor plans with many options to personalize the home. The two-story homes range from 2,441 square feet to 2,608 square feet with options of up to five bedrooms, casitas and understair solutions.

The Oakley plan features 2,441 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. The upstairs loft can be reimagined into a fourth bedroom or study.

The Aster plan features 2,567 square feet of space with three bedrooms, 3½ baths and two-car garage. The plan also offers a casita, which provides a separate bedroom and full bath and a kitchenette. The upstairs loft can be turned into another bedroom or study.

The Cedar plan features 2,608 square feet of living space. This home offers a primary suite on the first floor with three bedrooms upstairs, and offers a connecting full bath. There is also a bonus room/loft. This home also offers a two-car garage.

Homes in Ashwood start in low $500,000s and include all of the amenities of living in Cadence.

Alongside this collection and other Woodside Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, A.G. Spanos Co. and The Wolff Co. are also available at Cadence.

The Henderson master plan is celebrating its milestone 10th year. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than 100 unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, made its debut this year, and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, opened in August. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

