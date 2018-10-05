Woof: Cadence, city of Henderson open Desert Pulse Park

On Sept. 22, Desert Pulse Park, which includes Dakota Dog Park, celebrated its grand opening in Henderson’s Cadence community.

On Sept. 22, Desert Pulse Park, which includes Dakota Dog Park, celebrated its grand opening in Henderson’s Cadence community. (Cadence)

Fido is wagging his tail — because there’s a new place to play.

On Sept. 22, Desert Pulse Park, which includes Dakota Dog Park, celebrated its grand opening in Henderson’s Cadence community.

A handful of dignitaries and executives from the city of Henderson and The LandWell Co. (developer of Cadence) were on-site for a ribbon-cutting ceremony; then the park went to the dogs (literally)!

Guests included Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder and the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Henderson, Shari Ferguson.

The 5-acre Desert Pulse Park boasts a picnic area, an open turf area, a climbing wall, a playground area, a skills wall, shade structures, barbecue areas and a restroom facility.

The Dakota Dog Park features a dedicated area for small dogs, one for large dogs and a third for grass recovery so man’s best friend always has a place to play.

The picturesque centerpiece of the growing community is its expansive Central Park, which has panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. Among its features are grassy terrains for family activities, children’s play areas, free Wi-Fi and its new adventure playground, including play tunnels, a balance net and slides galore.

Beyond Central Park, Cadence boasts more than 400 acres of open space, which includes a 100-acre sports park. The community offers a bike-share program and interconnections with the many Henderson bicycle and walking trails such as the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountains Loop Trail. The broader community has pickleball and tennis courts, a community swimming pool, splash pads, as well as exclusive resident events.

Cadence recently closed on its 1,000th home and there are model homes from builders — Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes and Lennar — for prospective homebuyers to tour. Additionally, there are forthcoming options from Toll Brothers, which just opened its sales office. Upon completion, the greater Cadence community will feature 13,250 homes throughout 2,200 acres.

Full details may be accessed at the Cadence Home Finding Center, just off Lake Mead Parkway at Sunset Road. It offers an interactive and approachable journey deep into all of the various home options and amenities the community has to offer.

Cadence is just minutes from the Galleria at Sunset mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals, Lake Mead Recreation Area and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit www.cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.