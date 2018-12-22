Year-end activity busy for Nevada Builder Trade In program

As the end of 2018 nears, activity is brisk at the Nevada Builder Trade In program as this homebuying-selling contingency program is helping clients close the deal by year-end and helping others plan for one of the biggest financial transactions in their lives in 2019.

Robin and Robert Smith of the Nevada Builder Trade In Program provide services to homeowners purchasing a home on a contingency plan. (Keller Williams Las Vegas)

As the end of 2018 nears, activity is brisk at the Nevada Builder Trade In program as this homebuying-selling contingency program is helping clients close the deal by year’s end and helping others plan for one of the biggest financial transactions in their lives in 2019.

“For some Realtors, December is a quiet time with their clients focused on the holidays. But it’s truly the opposite for us and the Nevada Builder Trade In program as we are working with dozens of homeowners in different stages of selling their home and purchasing a brand-new one from one of our builder-partners,” said Robin Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Las Vegas, which operates the contingency program in Southern Nevada.

“We’ve just helped a few families get the keys to their brand-new home for the holidays, and we’re counting down the days with other clients until they close the sale of their current home and the purchase of their new one before New Year’s. And we’re helping others devise a plan to buy a brand-new home while selling their current one in 2019.”

The Smith Team is used to juggling the diverse needs and goals of clients while playing the dual role of seller’s agent and buyer’s agent. The Smith Team, which is led by the brother-sister duo Robin and Robert Smith, launched the Nevada Builder Trade In program for homeowners who want to buy a home on contingency from Southern Nevada homebuilders in 2014.

They have helped hundreds accomplish this goal through a multistep approach that is customized to each client’s needs.

“Our program focuses on homeowners who want to buy a new-construction home but must sell their current residence in order to do so. The idea of buying and selling a home at the same time can be overwhelming, and the process can be challenging because there are so many different moving parts,” Robin Smith said.

“We’re here to help homeowners throughout the entire process, from helping you understand how much you may be able to sell your current home for to your home search, negotiating a contingency contract with a builder and selling your home.”

The Smith Team cites the program’s multiprong approach to its success, the first step of which is meeting with the Smith Team in the owner’s current home. During this initial meeting, the team helps homeowners gain a better understanding of the contingency process and their finances as the team:

— Assesses the current home and provides a complimentary comparative market analysis, which details the home’s projected sales price based on its condition and recent comparable home sales.

— Offers advice on repairs and updates that might increase their home’s sales price.

— Reviews the equity available if the home sells at different price points and their ability to buy a new home if their current home sells at the projected market value.

If after the initial meeting a homeowner selects the Nevada Builder Trade In program, the Smith Team can help him or her in the new-home search focused within the designated price point at 50-plus builder-partner neighborhoods located throughout the Las Vegas Valley, which offer more than 100 floor plans of all sizes.

Current builder-partners include Beazer Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes, Woodside Homes and Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb. Through the program, a home can be bought on contingency at multiple stages of construction, including standing inventory homes at some neighborhoods.

After the homeowner selects the new home and the Smith Team negotiates a contingency purchase agreement with the builder, the team lists and sells the current home at a reduced commission, while offering the buyer’s agent the standard 3 percent commission. After the sale, the Smith Team helps arrange moving services or helps locate a temporary rental if needed between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

To learn more about the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, contact the Smith Team at 702-460-5080, visit www.ISellLasVegas.com or inquire at a builder-partner neighborhood.

Homeowners interested in buying a home on contingency at a non-builder partner neighborhood and receive benefits similar to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program should contact the Smith Team before starting their home search.