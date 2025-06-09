82°F
Henderson is the third-fastest growing city in the country per capita, study says

People walk along Water Street during the the Art Festival of Henderson Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero sits for an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2025 - 6:02 am
 

Henderson is the third-fastest growing city in the country per capita over the past decade, according to a new study.

The city’s population grew 22 percent to 324,523, through the end of 2023, ranking it third in the country for cities with more than 250,000 people, bested only by Orlando, Florida (25 percent) and Irvine, California (34 percent), according to a study from Storage Cafe, which uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said in an email response to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the city’s growth trajectory has always been based on a long-term vision along with community feedback.

“I am proud that Henderson offers the highest quality of life in the nation for cities of our size,” she said. “While growth seems to be slowing a bit, we recognize that our stellar reputation has and will continue to attract new residents. Growth is good for a community and yet it takes careful planning.”

Mirela Mohan, the author of the Storage Cafe study, said Henderson’s rise is partially due to the Las Vegas Valley’s exponential growth over the past decade in conjunction with the state’s relatively low cost of living compared to other large metro markets in such places as Southern California and Hawaii.

“That’s attracting newcomers in search of larger homes and better value for their money,” she said.

In March, Henderson City Council approved an ordinance to annex 38.48 acres to the city from the Bureau of Land Management. The annexation includes two areas of land — the first is 12.79 acres, located off Via Inspirada and Las Vegas Boulevard and the second is 25.29 acres located off Via Nobila and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The move would make the city bigger by approximately 30 football fields.

Rental rates are down in Henderson as well, according to a new Zumper report as rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Henderson currently sits at $1,530 in April, a 1.3 percent drop from March and a 0.6 percent drop year over year.

North Las Vegas also saw high growth over the past decade ending in 2023, growing 21 percent while the city of Las Vegas grew 9 percent.

The unincorporated town of Paradise in central Las Vegas was one of the cities that saw the biggest percentage decline (17 percent) in residents over the past 10 years, with its population sitting at 186,178.

Of note, no city in Nevada made the top 100 when it came to overall population growth for the decade ending in 2023 as the list was dominated by cities in Texas (the state had 25 cities in the top 100), Florida and Virginia. Based on its analysis of 2,150 cities across the country with at least 10,000 residents, more than 80 percent of the cities saw growth over the same time frame.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

