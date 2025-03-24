A look at proposed bills that would affect HOAs

Well, it’s time for the Nevada State Legislature to place into the bill hopper new laws that impact the homeowners association in our state. As of the publishing of this article we will not know which ones of the proposed bills will make it to the floor for both houses of our Legislature. Here are some of the proposed bills.

Well, it’s time for the Nevada State Legislature to place into the bill hopper new laws that impact the homeowners association in our state. As of the publishing of this article, we will not know which ones of the proposed bills will make it to the floor for both houses of our Legislature. Here are some of the proposed bills.

Senate Bill 152 would override prohibitions in installing electric vehicle charging stations in HOAs where currently prohibited. Lots of pros and cons, specifically over cost and who pays.

Senate Bill 121 would prohibit HOAs from requiring a homeowner to landscape their backyards sooner than 36 months after the close of escrow. The proposed law would instead have the HOA require a homeowner to install a thin layer of rock in the backyard no sooner than 18 months after the close of escrow.

This bill also would prohibit HOAs from assessing a late fee sooner than 30 days after an obligation becomes past due and would prohibit the HOA from reporting a past due obligation to an agency that assembles or evaluates credit.

An interesting proposed law in this bill would prohibit an HOA from fining a homeowner for an oil stain not located on their driveway. Really! Whose HOA was imposing this fine?

Also included in SB 121 would require HOAs to notify residents by email if available and by posting notifications within the community when management contracts are terminated. Finally, the proposed law would prohibit an HOA from restricting vehicles with commercial advertisements from parking in the community unless the ad contains a serial portrayal or depicts an ad relating to the sale of a controlled substance.

Obviously, there are many more proposed laws. This column will keep you informed as the Legislature progresses with these proposed bills. Whether you are for or against bills that pertain to rent control, now would be the time to contact your Legislature.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS and IREM chapter president-elect, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.