A NRED deadline reminder to HOA board members

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 19, 2025 - 1:53 pm
 

Note: Over the coming weeks, my column will present various topics and deadlines that are required by the Nevada Real Estate Division. As managers and board members, please check your operating procedures to ensure that your policies and procedures are compliant. The following information is provided from the Nevada Real Estate Division with its permission.

Guide for notices

Changes to governing documents: Nevada Revised Statutes 116.12065 — The secretary or other officer specified in the bylaws shall prepare and cause to be delivered a copy of the change that was made within 30 days after the change was made.

Insurance unavailability: NRS 116.3113 (3) — If the insurance required by law is not reasonably available, the association shall cause notice of that fact to be promptly given to all owners.

Insurance cancellation: NRS 116.31133(3) — The insurer issuing the policy may not cancel or refuse to renew it until 30 days after the notice of the proposed cancellation or nonrenewal has been mailed to the association, each unit’s owner and each holder of a security interest to whom a certificate or memorandum of insurance has been issued at their last known addresses.

Budget: NRS116.31151(1) — The board shall prepare and distribute to each owner a copy of the budget for the daily operation of the association and the budget to provide adequate funding for the reserves. In lieu of distributing copies of the budgets, the board may distribute a summary, accompanied by a written notice that the budgets are available for review, and copies of the budgets will be provided upon request. The budgets are to be sent 30 to 60 days before the beginning of the fiscal year of the association unless the declaration imposes more stringent standards.

Election notices

Nomination forms: NRS116-31034(4) — The secretary or other officer specified in the bylaws shall cause notice to be given to each unit’s owner’s eligibility to serve as a member of the board not less than 30 days before the preparation of a ballot. In the event ballots are not prepared and mailed, the association shall distribute the candidate disclosures to each member of the association in the next regular mailing of the association.

Ballots: NRS116.31034(15) — If at the closing period for nominations, the number of candidates is greater than the number of vacancies, the association shall prepare and mail ballots with candidate disclosures to each member of the association. The secretary or other officer specified in the bylaws shall cause a secret ballot or electronic ballot to be provided to each unit’s owner. If a paper ballot is provided, the association shall send the ballot and a return envelope to be sent prepared by U.S. mail to the mailing address of each unit within the association or to any other mailing address designated in writing by the unit’s owner.

If an electronic ballot is provided, the ballot shall be made available by electronic means to each unit’s owner. Each unit’s owner must be provided with at least 15 days after the date the secret ballot is mailed, provided or made available to the unit’s owner to return the secret ballot to the association by physical or electronic means.

Removal election: NRS 116.31036 — Ballots must be sent not less than 15 days or more than 60 days after the date on which the recall petition is received. The secret ballots for the removal election must be mailed, or made available in the manner required by electronic means not less than 15 days or more than 60 days after the date on which the petition is received. The meeting to open and count the secret ballots is to be held not more than 15 days after the deadline for returning the secret ballots by physical or electronic means and not later than 90 days after the date on which the petition is received.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Water District clarifies new grass restrictions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The original language of the law (AB 356, 2021) that prohibits using Colorado River to irrigate nonfunctional turf was amended under AB 220 in 2023. While it originally referenced properties not zoned exclusively for single-family residence, the amended language references “any parcel of property that is not used exclusively as a single-family residence” (Section 31).

(Getty Images)
HOA should release list of board candidates
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under NRS 116.31034, it is not required that an association provide a list of the candidates prior to the sending of the ballots. Often this information can be found in the meeting minutes as part of the election update. The board should release this information as it is not considered confidential.

(GoBankingRates.com)
HOA should disclose NRED settlement agreement
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the association’s case with NRED is probably public information, your association should have reported the information to its members.

(Getty Images)
Law supports HOA rule that all dogs be on leash
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the State of Nevada and in Clark County, a service or support dog while in public is to be on a leash unless the leash interferes with the individual’s disabilities or with their work.

HOA stalls in removing tree that landed on condo building
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If this tree is one that belongs to the association and is located in the common area, the association needs to contact its insurance company to not only remove the tree but also to assess the damages caused by the tree onto any of the homeowners’ units.

(Getty Images)
Bids not needed to renew management company’s contract
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There is nothing in Nevada Revised Statutes 116 that requires an association to rebid all of its vendor accounts, including the management contract.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner worried about HOA board member
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Technically, the remaining board member could appoint directors to fill the vacant positions. The terms for the appointed board members would expire upon the next scheduled election. If the remaining board does not appoint any directors, most governing documents would allow the homeowners to call for any election.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A look at HOA bills in the 2025 legislative session
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2025 legislative session is over. Here is a summary of what bills died, vetoed by the governor or signed into law. For many of the bills that died or were vetoed, you can definitely expect them to show up during the 2027 legislative session

