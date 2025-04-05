57°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

A review of proposed laws that would affect HOAs

Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland
More Stories
(Getty Images)
Understand your legal obligations as HOA board member
A look at proposed bills that would affect HOAs
(Getty Images)
Corporate Transparency Act no longer in effect
(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants recycle bins in condo community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
April 4, 2025 - 10:14 pm
 

Note: This is the second part of a series of columns addressing the bills before the Nevada Legislature that will affect homeowners associations.

Assembly Bill 10 would amend state laws to include water or sewer systems owned by an association as a “neighborhood improvement project,” allowing a local governing body to choose to put the neighborhood improvement designation in place and assess individual homeowners. This bill is being sponsored by the city of Henderson. If you remember, the city stepped in to repair a water leak this past year at the Somerset Park condominium association, where homeowners were each assessed $8,000 to reimburse the city’s repair expenses.

Assembly Bill 129 would require an association to solicit bids for the same projects unless undue delay could worsen the property damage or pose a risk of injury. It also would require the association to award the contract to the lowest bidder. This proposed law would modify the existing law that requires an associate to solicit at least three bids whenever reasonably possible for projects to exceed the 3 percent of the association’s annual budget for communities with less than 1,000 units and 1 percent for those associations over 1,000 units. I have mixed feelings about this proposed law. The lowest bid might not be the best one, and shortcuts in procedures can make a major difference in the quality of the work.

Senate Bill 201 would prevent associations from not allowing owners and occupants in associations from displaying religious items. The bill defines display of religious items as items displayed or affixed to the entry door or door frame because of the held religious beliefs of those individuals. A similar bill was proposed at the 2023 session but did not pass. Questions and or concerns were discussed such as displaying a Nazi symbol. It will be interesting to see if this version of the proposed law passes.

Senate Bill 221 would render the complaints and supporting documentation of information compiled as the result of an investigation as public records. Homeowners who allege complaints filed with Nevada Real Estate Division fall into a regulatory “black hole” with little to nothing known about their disposition. Right now, with some exceptions, complaints are kept confidential following an investigation by NRED.

Senate Bill 222 would allow homeowners to record board meetings by the use of any means, which would include video recording or reproduction. The proposed bill does not include the executive meetings where issues of a personal concern are discussed. Right now, a homeowner can record a board meeting by audio if they provide notice of their intent to do so. There are many issues as to why one would be opposed to this proposed law. It will be interesting to hear the discussions on this bill.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS and IREM chapter president-elect, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Understand your legal obligations as HOA board member
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Is your association or management company next to face Nevada Real Estate Division at a commission hearing? Here are some of the allegations or violations that were heard by the commission.

A look at proposed bills that would affect HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Well, it’s time for the Nevada State Legislature to place into the bill hopper new laws that impact the homeowners association in our state. As of the publishing of this article we will not know which ones of the proposed bills will make it to the floor for both houses of our Legislature. Here are some of the proposed bills.

(Getty Images)
Corporate Transparency Act no longer in effect
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This recent action is interpreted to mean the Corporate Transparency Act and its reporting requirements are no longer in effect for U.S. citizens or domestic reporting companies, including all applicable community associations.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants recycle bins in condo community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are no laws requiring an association to have a recycle container. Attend the next board meeting, during the homeowner forum part, ask if one of the board members would at least research the cost of having a recycle bin.

Flooded condo repairs cause more problems
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

First, do contact the the Nevada State Contractors Board and ask them to send an investigator to look at the work. The work may have met codes even though in your opinion the work was subpar.

Homeowners urged to participate in HOA business
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, not every homeowner wants to notify the division to investigate their complaint for many reasons.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner asks if HOA can respond with countersuit
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There is no specific law that I am aware which would automatically trigger a lawsuit against you by your association in response to your lawsuit.

MORE STORIES