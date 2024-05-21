Bright street lights steal homeowners’ sleep

Unfortunately, you do not have viable options if the board does not become involved to help resolve the lighting problem.

Q: Six months ago our homeowners association began replacing working streetlights with new ones. The lights that have been replaced do not appear to be the correct lumen or wattages for residential use. The lights are so bright the residents, including ourselves, have lost the use of their backyard because of the intensity of light. It also streams into the family room/kitchen and bedrooms even when the blinds are closed, causing residents to lose sleep. If you happen to get to sleep and roll over and wake up it appears to be morning at 2 a.m. as it’s so bright you can’t go back to sleep. This issue is now creating health issues due to lack of sleep and stress of not enjoying our community at night. We have been working with the board since the first lights were installed but their answer is: We’ve paid for the project so it needs to be finished, and we will attempt to get a solution. At this point we have been told they can’t dim the lights’ brightness.

There have been calls to the city of Las Vegas Code Enforcement but the answer to those neighbors was the lights are on private residential streets. We have a call in as the light impacting our home is on a public street behind our backyard wall but we have not heard back as of the writing of this email.

We appreciate any advice or recourse to remedy this issue to save the community’s health and use of their property? Our next meeting is June 13.

A: Can the placement of the lights be adjusted? That would be the first step for the board to take and the least expensive measure.

If the lights do not violate any municipal codes, the board would need to contact the supplier to discuss the possible substitution of the street lights that have been already installed and to stop the placement of the lights that have not been installed until there can be some resolution as to the intensity of the lights.

To change out the installed lights with substitute lights would cost money and that could be a major financial expense.

Unfortunately, you do not have viable options if the board does not become involved to help resolve the lighting problem.

Q: When opening bids for a new property management company does the board have to make its decision during the same meeting? Or are they allowed to review the bids over a short period of time? This is a big decision for them to make.

A: You must open the bids at your board meeting and announced the fees. The board does not have to make a decision at the meeting but can take time to make a spreadsheet. The board would set another board meeting to discuss the proposals and make a decision as to accepting a proposal or call for additional bids.

Barbara Holland, CPM, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.