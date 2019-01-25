Community has dog poop problem

The dog has two spots in our yard where he relieves himself. When he pees, our grass turns yellow and dies. We have had to replace with new sod about three times. We have not been able to catch the culprit.

Q: What recourse does a homeowner have when an irresponsible pet owner walks his dog unleashed in the neighborhood and the dog consistently leaves poop in our yard? This has been going on for a very long time.

The dog has two spots in our yard where he relieves himself. When he pees, our grass turns yellow and dies. We have had to replace with new sod about three times. We have not been able to catch the culprit. I do not blame the dog; it is the owner who allows this. Just about every morning we go out and pick up the poop that the dog has left. Once we find out who it is, can we report them to our association? Does the association fine them? We have an association that has rules but seems to never be able to enforce them. A resident on another street must have the same problem because they put up a sign that said: Whoever is leaving poop in our yard, please leave your address so we can return it to you. The sign came down because I am sure the association wrote them a stink letter. Would appreciate your view on this.

A: Yes. Your association would send a violation letter to the mysterious homeowner or resident that demonstrates no courtesy when walking their pet on your front yard. Without their name along with date and time (and if you are lucky, a photograph), there is not too much your association can do to enforce their pet regulation.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.