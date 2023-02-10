59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

Condo owner has questions about HOA money handling

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
February 10, 2023 - 1:04 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Q: I’m seeking advice.

1.) Four years ago I paid in advance, but it was depleted to pay late fees I had not incurred. We have two units, but payments were made on one unit.

2.) My step was damaged, over a year ago. It happened before and was readily replaced. To date no action was taken when I reported it.

3.) My wife was elected treasurer a year ago, but never saw the budget details/preparation pass through for review and approval. Only the president, upon recommendation of the management company manager, oversees any disbursement. Correct me if I’m wrong: It takes two officers for approval (per Nevada Revised Statutes).

4.) I received a bill for $650 for a valve replacement, when the same problem occurred in our other unit (six months ago), it only cost me $140. What I can’t understand was why they had the management company’s plumber do it without consulting us. They deducted (the bill) on my advance payment, which I disputed.

5.) I understand that over a certain amount of money, you don’t need three quotes. But, reviewing the plumber’s account, they have been used for years, without (getting another bid.) How can I have them check other plumbers for updated comparisons?

6,) Of course, just to comment on the new president, when I requested to reconcile my account, he quickly replied that the management company is not a bank.

7.) Most of the damages I incurred was from the old management company, who left the business, and the president, who moved out. Can I still go after them if the new management company and president doesn’t want to help me?

A: 1.) Send a formal letter, certified return receipt to the association with the specific financial information and your backup documentation. If the association does not respond within 21 days, contact the Nevada Real Estate Division.

2.) Under NRS 116.3107, the association has the duty to provide for the maintenance, repair and replacement of the common elements, and an owner has a duty to provide for the same for his or her unit. The insurance should have proper coverage.

3.) NRS 116.31153 states that money to be withdrawn from a reserve account requires at least two members of the board or at least one member of the board and one officer of the association, who is not a member of the board. As to the operating account, at least one member of the board or one officer with a board member or the community manager, as two signatures are required. Please note the law does not specify which member of the board. Again, you would need to check the minutes or a resolution from the board as to the signers. As to the other comments, the treasurer should have a role with the finances of the association, including the budget.

4.) Generally speaking, I don’t think there is anything you can do about this, depending upon your governing documents.

5.) First, there should be a resolution from the board as to the president’s purchasing limit. Second, if the board votes to obtain bids, the bids would be opened at a board meeting with a decision being made by majority vote of the board. Bids are not required if the purchase is 3 percent or less of the annual budget for associations under 1,000 units and 1 percent of associations over 1,000 units.

6.) Educational courses are recommended but not required of board members.

7.) You must have solid documentation of the events and be prepared to go to District Court.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
3
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
4
Downtown Las Vegas welcomes ‘hot’ new casino
Downtown Las Vegas welcomes ‘hot’ new casino
5
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Homeowner complains about board, fee hike
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

To call for a special meeting of the homeowners, the owners must submit a petition signed by at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the covenants, conditions and restrictions of the total number of voting members.

(Getty Images)
Law does not address online HOA meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are many advantages and disadvantages of having a combination meeting — those present and those online. Until associations invest money to provide a better virtual system, homeowners can continue to expect various difficulties in hearing and seeing the participants at the board meetings.

(File photo)
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board has a legal obligation to hold meetings at least once every quarter and not less than once every 100 days per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31083.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

State law supports board members being removed with or without cause if a removal election is held and the number of votes cast in favor of removal constitutes at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members of the association and at least a majority of all votes cast in the removal election.

(Getty Images)
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

We thought it was really a great place with a strict HOA but they aren’t. The hideous and excessive Christmas lights allowed to be up for 30 days after the holiday are a real eyesore.

(Getty Images)
HOA salaries: Homeowner wants to know who gets paid for what
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Our HOA of approximately 7,000 homes has many employees. A few homeowners are claiming that the manager and his/her top employees are paid too much.

(Getty Images)
Expect higher HOA assessments in 2023
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are no NRS 116 laws that specifically regulate how much increase in assessments that an association could charge.

(Getty Images)
Let’s kick off 2023 on a positive note
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As we end another year, let’s make the coming year a positive one. It is time for the toxic behavior to end.

(Getty Images)
Odors have high-rise condo owner seeking solutions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The space between your unit and your neighbor is not common space or public space. It is a shared space between the two units.

(Getty Images)
HOA president, treasurer need to review expenses
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The signers on the association’s checking accounts should review all expenses before approving them for payment.

More stories for you
Homeowner complains about board, fee hike
Homeowner complains about board, fee hike
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
Law does not address online HOA meetings
Law does not address online HOA meetings
Expert tells builders downturn is temporary
Expert tells builders downturn is temporary
Leading indicators show market to remain stable
Leading indicators show market to remain stable