HOA board candidate can have addresses, not names a

Barbara Holland

HOA board candidate can have addresses, not names

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
October 20, 2023 - 3:09 am
 
Barbara Holland is concentrating her time teaching, consulting and giving her professional opin ...
Barbara Holland is concentrating her time teaching, consulting and giving her professional opinion on real estate issues as an expert witness. (Tonya Harvey/RJRealEstate.Vegas)

Q: I enjoy your articles in the Las Vegas Review-Journal-Review, and thought you might be a helpful resource for answering these two (hopefully) simple questions:

1. I am running for a position on my homeowners board in an upcoming election and asked the current board for the mailing addresses of eligible homeowners so I can send them voter information about myself and current issues in our community. The current board refused to give me the list, saying it’s confidential and they cannot release it. Is this correct, and if not, how do I obtain this information if they refuse to give it to me? Perhaps there’s another way to procure homeowner mailing addresses?

2. Does Nevada allow proxy voting from eligible homeowners in HOA board elections, and if so, what are the requirements for proxy voting?

Any insight you can provide will be greatly appreciated.

A: Under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31034 (17) (b) (1), associations must provide a list of the mailing addresses of each unit which must not include the names of the unit owners or the name of any tenant of a unit owner.

Under NRS 116.311 (5), a vote may not be cast pursuant to a proxy for the election or removal of the executive board of an association.

Q: I have a question on how long can a HOA keep a violation notice open?

Background: I live in a HOA of 101 homes. We have a management company because when we were a self-governed HOA some errors were made. An agreement was made with the state to get a management company so we would not have to pay fines.

On July 31, I got a notice that provided the following:

During a recent inspection it was noted that there is an overgrown tree(s). Please trim the overgrown tree(s). Covenants, conditions and restrictions 6.16: After installation the owner shall, at his expense, maintain said landscaping in a healthy, attractive condition. If any owner fails to landscape or maintain landscaping in accordance with the foregoing, the association may landscape said area and/or maintain landscaping in said area, and the cost thereof shall be assessed to the owner as an assessment in accordance with Article 5.

I disputed that I was in violation, pointing out that there are no size or height restrictions on trees within the HOA. Further I explained that the two trees in question provide necessary shade both for ground cover plants and the house, which keeps the plants from dying in the summer sun and helps lower the energy usage of the house.

I sent a response by email to the electronic system and by postal mail. I have heard nothing on the violation, and it is still showing in the electronic system.

Thus, my question to you, how long can they keep this violation open? Is there any time limit to when they would have to restart the process, or when I can consider this notice closed?

What is annoying is that the photo they took was poor and a misrepresentation. A photo of the house that I took at the time, from a front view, in my opinion show nothing wrong with the trees in question. I appreciate any thoughts you may have on the matter.

A: The alleged violation will stay on the books until resolved. The association should contact you as to the status of the violation. Have they dismissed it or are they fining you for each week of noncompliance? You will need to contact them.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
Homeowners get HOA fine without notification
Homeowners get HOA fine without notification
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Your association should have sent you a courtesy/warning letter that you were in violation. Prior to assessing a fine on your account, your association should have sent you a hearing notice. You can appeal their decision. You should ask the association to waive the fine. Contact the community manager to find out why you were fined without a hearing.

Town home attracts vagrants; HOA not happy
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The HOA and police have contacted the owner and his property manager when they have chased vagrants from their unit. However, the owner and property manage are indifferent and have done nothing to properly secure the unit.

GoBankingRates.com SB378, which was adopted this legislative session and then went into law, he ...
New law helps protect homeowners’ private information
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In addition to imposing cybersecurity insurance and data protection requirements for homeowners associations’ online assessment payment processors, SB378, which was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, helps HOA protect homeowners’ private information and streamlines the email notification process.

Adam H. Clarkson
New law improves online protections for homeowners
By Adam H. Clarkson Special to RJRealEstateVegas.com

Pursuant to SB 378, that was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, entities processing homeowner payment transactions are now required to maintain a minimum of $5 million dollars in cyber-security insurance “that provides coverage for losses arising out of or relating to data breaches, unauthorized intrusions into an information system, computer viruses, ransomware, identity theft and similar exposures.”

(Getty Images)
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Is it possible for the HOA to purchase flood insurance for the complex even though it is not in a high-risk flood zone?

(Getty Images)
New law will allow HOA electronic voting for elections, recalls
By Adam H. Clarkson RJRealEstate.Vegas

Assembly Bill 309 allows HOAs to utilize electronic voting for elections and recalls. It also allows HOAs to use autopay and opens the door to development of new management transition requirements.

Homeowners say HOA is doing things right
Homeowners say HOA is doing things right
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board is striving to keep this a nice place to live, where our now grown kids enjoy coming back with theirs for visits.

(File)
HOAs not required to carry flood insurance
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You can contact the Regional Flood Control District that can tell you if your home is in a designated flood zone.

(File photo)
Homeowner says HOA doesn’t communicate well
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

First, there should be no issue for the management company to inform you as to the checklist that is used by the inspector.

