66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

HOA board member doesn’t want to raise assessments

Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland
More Stories
(Getty Images)
Renter says HOA board member is harassing her
(Getty Images)
Homeowner should call utility not police over sewer bill
(Getty Images)
Homeowner says it’s time to for HOAs to ditch Zoom meetings
(Getty Images)
HOAs must file BOI reports with FINCEN
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 7, 2024 - 7:52 am
 

Q: I’ve got a question about the board raising monthly dues. I was just voted to the board in December. I am the only one against raising dues. We are not in the red yet and are just breaking even budget-wise. I want to cut expenses first, and if that does not work, then, as the last resort, raise dues. Our dues are at $200 a month now; they want to raise it $30 a month to $230. This section below is from our covenants, conditions and restrictions. What does this mean?

“The annual assessment may be increased each year not more than fifteen percent (15%) above the annual budget for the previous year without a vote of the membership.”

What is the annual budget?

“Section 19.8: Limitation on Annual Assessment Increases: (a) From and after January 1st of the year immediately following the conveyance of the first Unit to an Owner, the annual assessment may be increased each year not more than fifteen percent (15%) above the of the annual budget for the previous year without a vote of the membership.”

I’m new to this, so my question may not make sense to you. But please explain as best as possible so I can understand where we are with raising dues. I don’t want to, but I’m alone in this; the other four members want to raise dues!

About increasing our dues, can the HOA increase the dues but not use it for monthly expenses? Our treasurer says we are in the red, but they want to use the increased dues to add to our reserve only. That doesn’t make sense: If we are in the red, shouldn’t be it be used for expenses? We had an estimated forecast of things that need replacing in the near future, and the roofs are on that list. They are 30-plus years old. So this is why the rest of the board wants to add the new money.

We talked about having a special ($100-plus a month for one or two years) assessment for the roof replacement, but the other board members thought (raising the dues $30) was the way to go.

I want to look at reducing expenses first, then maybe raise dues. Am I fighting a losing battle here? They will outvote me on everything.

A: Your association can increase the annual assessment by 15 percent each year. If your current assessment is $200, a 15 percent increase would equal a $30 a month increase. According to your governing documents, this increase does not have to receive approval from the homeowners.

No one likes to increase the assessment, but unfortunately too many associations do not increase their assessment when it should be increased. Just the cost of living of 3 percent or more often requires an increase. Some of the association expenses could be increasing at a higher percentage such as insurance policies.

You should review the past few years of the actual year-to-date income and expenses with the respective annual budgets that were enacted. The next step is to review each line item, especially the expenses concerning maintenance and repairs, proper funding of the reserve study and utility expenses, which have all increased going into 2024. Understanding the operations of your association is extremely important when considering the cutting of expenses.

As to the second question about not using the increase for monthly expenses. The short answer is yes, they can. What you can’t do by law is to use your reserve revenue for operating expenses. Your board will have to make an adjustment sometime this year to address the red in your operating expenses.

Barbara Holland, CPM, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
2
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
3
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
4
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
5
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Renter says HOA board member is harassing her
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You could speak with an attorney or one of the investigators at the Nevada Real Estate Division to determine your options, other than moving out when your lease expires.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner should call utility not police over sewer bill
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

A simple phone call to the Water Reclamation District will confirm the payment received by your management company and for the period of time that was covered with the payment.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner says it’s time to for HOAs to ditch Zoom meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: It’s been four years since COVID, and quite frankly, I’m tired of hearing excuses from lazy people who refuse to convene as normal. And while I understand the convenience of Zoom meetings, they are not without fault and major issues.

(Getty Images)
HOAs must file BOI reports with FINCEN
By Greg P. Kerr Special to RJNewHomes.Vegas

Failure and/or refusal to file timely beneficial ownership information, or BOI, reports or updates can be punishable both criminally and civilly.

FINCEN’s position unclear on HOA beneficial ownership
By Greg P. Kerr Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

FINCEN may consider community managers as having substantial control under the other provisions of that regulation as well. At this time, it is unclear what FINCEN’s position on this issue will be.

(Getty Images)
A new anti-money laundering law will affect HOAs
By Greg P. Kerr Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In a recent email from U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, she confirmed that most community associations will be subject to the Anti-Money Laundering/Corporate Transparency Act.

Barbara Holland
HOA says it can’t afford management company
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You do not need a licensed manager if your board takes the responsibility of managing your association.

(Getty Images)
HOA board wants a cut of the community game money
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Our new HOA board has decided, based on information from our new management company, that from here forward they will take 5 percent of the winnings from our clubs — poker, bunco and trivia.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SNWA raises Water Smart Landscape Rebate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has temporarily increased the Water Smart Landscape Rebate (WSLR) for homeowners from $3 to $5 per square foot of grass upgraded to water-efficient landscaping for the rest of 2024.

(Getty Images)
Why are HOA potlucks so complicated?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Are there any requirements for a potluck that would be held at the community clubhouse? I received three conflicting opinions.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Renter says HOA board member is harassing her
recommend 2
Homeowner should call utility not police over sewer bill
recommend 3
Homeowner says it’s time to for HOAs to ditch Zoom meetings
recommend 4
HOAs must file BOI reports with FINCEN
recommend 5
DMV upgrade could cost Nevada extra $300M amid rollout woes
recommend 6
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out