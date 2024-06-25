100°F
HOA board wants to eliminate parking policy

Payment portals on HOA websites not required
Condo owner says others not paying their fair share
Homeowner claims HOA president is bullying her
Large HOAs need secure online presence
June 25, 2024 - 9:22 am
June 25, 2024 - 9:22 am
 

Q: Our homeowners association has private streets and has a formal parking policy that simply clarifies that which is in the covenants, conditions and restrictions. This policy includes parking stickers for homeowners and tags for visitors.

The management company just sent out the agenda for our upcoming board meeting, which has an agenda item to eliminate the parking policy. I’m assuming that is because there are some homeowners (including the total of three current board members) who don’t like the parking stickers and/or want no restrictions on parking in the street, driveway or garage.

If the current parking policy is reversed in total, then it appears the CC&Rs would still control the topics of street parking, driveways and garages. This approach would put us back into the nebulous enforcement of the CC&Rs. I believe the rationale is that they want to have a more friendly and harmonious neighborhood by selectively bending that which is specified in the CC&Rs to meet that objective.

Is there a specific section in Nevada Revised Statutes 116 that permits the board of directors to ignore specific sections of the CC&Rs (assuming it is not in conflict with other law)? I believe the proper approach to address the street parking, driveway and garage issues is for two-thirds of the homeowners to vote to rewrite the relevant sections in CC&Rs.

Your thoughts?

A: Your CC&Rs supersede any association policy. In this case, the board is considering the elimination of the specific parking policy and reverting back to the CC&Rs.

Your board would not be in violation of any state law as the parking regulations would be covered under the CC&Rs. What becomes difficult is the “how” in enforcing the CC&Rs. Without a specific policy to define what parking is acceptable or not, decisions made as to the enforcement of the parking restrictions in your CC&Rs be more subjective.

Barbara Holland, CPM, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Payment portals on HOA websites not required
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under SB 378, an association will no longer be forced to utilize an online payment portal for association payments.

Condo owner says others not paying their fair share
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You need to address this issue with both your community manager and board of directors. If you cannot obtain a satisfactory answer then you should contact the Nevada Real Estate Division and file a formal complaint.

Homeowner claims HOA president is bullying her
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Do you think I will be able to ask our new management company if they would set up a Zoom meeting or Google meet for future meetings?

Large HOAs need secure online presence
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Associations that contain fewer than 150 units are encouraged not required to establish and maintain internet websites or electronic portals.

Bright street lights steal homeowners’ sleep
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, you do not have viable options if the HOA board does not become involved to help resolve the lighting problem.

Condo community installs gates at trash enclosures
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you do not have the no trespassing signs with the NRS law, you would need them posted in your community, as the police could remove people from your property.

HOA board member doesn’t want to raise assessments
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

No one likes to increase the assessment but unfortunately too many associations do not increase their assessment when it should be increased.

Renter says HOA board member is harassing her
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You could speak with an attorney or one of the investigators at the Nevada Real Estate Division to determine your options, other than moving out when your lease expires.

Homeowner should call utility not police over sewer bill
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

A simple phone call to the Water Reclamation District will confirm the payment received by your management company and for the period of time that was covered with the payment.

Homeowner says it’s time to for HOAs to ditch Zoom meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: It’s been four years since COVID, and quite frankly, I’m tired of hearing excuses from lazy people who refuse to convene as normal. And while I understand the convenience of Zoom meetings, they are not without fault and major issues.

