60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Barbara Holland

HOA boards have important role to play in communities

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 21, 2022 - 2:59 pm
 
Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland

Editor’s note: This is the third column in a three-part series of columns explaining the roles of homeowners, management companies and homeowners association boards.

In the last two columns, I have talked about the roles of the homeowner and the homeowners associations’ management companies.

Finally, we come to the role of the board of directors. By law, this role encompasses such legal terms as fiduciary obligations, duty of care, application of business-judgment rule, good faith (Nevada Revised Statute 116.3103). Board members sign a document for the state that they have read and understand the governing documents of the association and NRS 116 to the best of their ability. (NRS 116 31034 (15).

Board members have an obligation to disclose conflicts of interests. Most associations are organized as nonprofit corporations. The first obligation of the directors is actually to the corporation and not to the homeowners. Why? Because decisions must be based upon the laws and the governing documents of the association as to the management and decision-making of the boards. You, as a homeowner, may not like the fact that the board had to assess a fine against your account but that the board had an obligation to do so as managers of the corporation.

The law is very explicit as to the minimum requirements of the board (NRS 116.31083), which include:

■ Meeting at least once a quarter and not less than 100 days.

■ Reviewing financial information — monthly and yearly operating and reserve statements, reconciliation of all bank accounts.

■ Other statutory requirements include reviewing the reserve accounts to ensure that they are properly funded or that there is a funding plan in progress, preparing operating budgets, holding hearings and imposing reasonable fines and penalties, obtaining and reviewing bids, appointing directors to fill vacancies, adopting rules, consistent with their governing documents, forming committees, entering into contracts and responding to emergencies.

NRS 116.3102 and NRS 116.3103 lists functions or powers of the board of directors, such as instituting or defending litigation actions and regulating maintenance.

What makes the role of the board so difficult is balancing the various needs or demands of the community and its members. Financial concerns require increases in assessments or decreasing services or improving money management. Adopting new rules come with the changing times, such as working at home where many governing documents do not allow conducting business at home. But there is a difference between having a day care at your community versus a consultant who has no visitors and just works on the computer.

Discussions, disagreements and arguments occur as to what degree of enforcement can cause the balancing to shift from one direction to another.

Not everyone is a good communicator, not every board member understands the power of public relations, especially poor public relations that can eventually cause a change in directors. At a board meeting, it is not easy sitting in front of angry or upset homeowner(s) who then attack your personal integrity and character and still maintain “your cool.”

The ideal model is for homeowners, community managers and boards to work together as a team for the benefit of not one individual but for the community at large, recognizing your strengths and weaknesses as individuals and as a business organization who deals with members on a daily basis.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
1 person injured in planned demolition of US 95 bridge
1 person injured in planned demolition of US 95 bridge
2
Why Jim Harbaugh to Raiders may be more fact than fiction
Why Jim Harbaugh to Raiders may be more fact than fiction
3
COVID forces Adele to postpone entire Caesars run: ‘I’m gutted’
COVID forces Adele to postpone entire Caesars run: ‘I’m gutted’
4
Rolling in the dough: The wild numbers behind Adele’s postponed residency
Rolling in the dough: The wild numbers behind Adele’s postponed residency
5
MLS expansion team in Las Vegas step closer to reality
MLS expansion team in Las Vegas step closer to reality
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An aerial photo shows homes in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Most HOAs have community management companies
By / RJ

The role of the community management company is spelled out in its management agreement with the association and the role of its managers spelled out in NRS and Nevada Administrative Code 116 state laws and regulations.

Barbara Holland
Participation is required for HOA members, boards
By Barbara Holland Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

What are the roles of the homeowners, management and board of directors in a homeowner association?

Barbara Holland
Homeowner says HOA is subsidizing golf country club
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You or your association would need an attorney to review the governing documents and any other pertinent information pertaining to the legal relationship between the association and the country club/golf course. This information would provide you with the answer as to the country club/golf course’s financial obligations. If the information shows that country club/golf course should be absorbing more of the operating costs, your association would need to get involved with the assistance of their attorney to make changes with them.

Barbara Holland
Community wants to remove HOA board members
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

NRS 116.31036 addresses the removal process. The law has two requirements. The first is that at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members submit their ballots. Second, assuming that the association met the first requirement of the 35 percent, at least a majority of all the votes cast voted to remove the directors. Both requirements must be met in order to remove directors.

Homeowners feel harassed by board, management company
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I appreciate your input to direct us how to handle this. We feel the Real Estate Division protects the management and not the homeowners. We have an investment here and want to be heard.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants kelly green door on new house
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In this case, as an example, the association may not allow two adjacent homes to have a kelly green door. You need to contact the management company to find out their policy.

(File)
HOA management company charges ARC fee
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As to your first question: A number of management companies are now charging an architectural fee.

(File photo)
Homeowner disagrees with HOA parking policy
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Subsection 1 states that regardless of the association is gated or enclosed, the association shall not regulate any road, street, alleyway or other thoroughfare the right-of-way, which is accepted by the state or local government for dedication as a road, street, alley or thoroughfare for public use.

Barbara Holland
Community to complete landscaping project over three years
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The project pertained to palm trees in the community. After receiving the proposal from the current landscaper, the board decided to have this landscape project spread out over a three-year period. In essence, dividing the landscape into three sections. One section would be done each year until the project was completed. The work would be performed by the current landscape contractor. The board had some reservations about spreading the work over the three-year period.

(Getty Images)
Black or white? Can HOA determine fence color?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The fact that the developer and or previous boards granted the variances does not necessarily negate the current and future boards from properly enforcing the association’s governing documents.