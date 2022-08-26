100°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Barbara Holland

HOA changes homes’ color schemes

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 26, 2022 - 3:26 pm
 
(File photo)
(File photo)

Q: First, I have to thank you for your weekly article regarding homeowners association questions and concerns. They have been very enlightening.

My reason for writing you is pertaining to my new HOA (board), which took over January 2021. It is demanding that all residents repaint their homes by March 31, 2023, using a new color scheme.

A little background: I am the original homeowner (since August 1999). I still have my original builders homeowner’s manual. We had a color choice of nine schemes, ranging from light tan to mid-brown for the primary color (perfect desert colors). I choose the lightest one because I have learned how it will minimize the heat absorption/retention during the summer. It looks very clean and less fading. I have repainted my home the original color scheme and paint brand (with HOA approval) for years, and it still looks fresh and new. I recently found out via a new neighbor about the HOA repaint demand and the 10 new color schemes. All dark colors (grays, dark blue, mauve and darker brown tones). Many neighbors are upset since some have recently repainted their homes (the original colors) less than a year ago and don’t care for the new color choices.

Can an HOA dictate a color scheme change (no neighbors ever heard of a vote or feedback) and demand repainting? What’s next? Mandatory pink front doors!

Your guidance and advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your time.

A: Interesting question. Most governing documents will have a maintenance section that requires the homeowner to properly maintain their home. That often requires the homeowner to paint their home as needed. Most color schemes are not found in the covenants, conditions and restrictions but in a separate document, such as the architectural guidelines.

Many architectural committees and boards are revising their color schemes, often to create a more modern look. In some cases, the original color paint is not available anymore.

For those homeowners who have recently painted their homes with the original color schemes, the association would have a difficult time requiring these owners to repaint their newly painted homes with the new colors.

There may be some legal precedence. Under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.3111 (3), improvements or alterations that are visible from any portion of the community must be in accordance with the procedures set forth in the governing documents. If at the time of purchase of the home, the color scheme was part of the original architectural guidelines, the association may possibly not have the authority to mandate a new color scheme.

Q: I faithfully read your real estate column every Sunday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. I would appreciate your opinion regarding to what lengths an HOA can force an owner-occupied couple to repaint their entire house.

My wife and I have lived in the same house for 19 years. In that time there have been multiple turnovers in not only HOA management companies but also members of the board itself. The current membership consists of five people, three of which have been on the board for several years. Each house has specific color requirements as determined by the CC&Rs.

The house we live in was certified for occupancy in 2000, but the original owner never moved in, and my wife and I bought the house in 2003. After a few years, we had the house completely repainted to match the required color scheme.

As the membership of the board evolved, the latest makeup asked that we repaint the house a second time due to what they considered extreme fading. Because the front trim of the house is a darker color than the rest of the structure, we had just the front repainted along with adjoining outside walls that are visible from the street. That was probably five to six years ago and seemed to satisfy the board at that time.

Fast forward to 2022, and once again, the board has required over 180 of the approximately 250 houses to be repainted. So for the third time we had the front trim of the house repainted along with the adjoining walls that are visible from the street.

As you can imagine, this is not good enough and as a result we have been issued a letter of non-compliance with a hearing next month. The CC&R’s language reference in the board’s request states only that the house needs to be maintained and does not specifically address painting. All previous repainting was done by the same licensed/bonded painter who felt that the other three sides of the house were satisfactory.

We do live on the sunny side of the street with minimal desert landscaping so there is no doubt that some fading to the light beige color takes place. It probably starts fading within two to three years, and even the licensed painter states every house with dark trim could face repainting every five years. I have no problem with repainting the dark color trim, but I honestly don’t see an extreme difference between the light color beige that was recently used on the front and the old, somewhat faded beige on the rest of the house.

Is another $2,000 redo in our future? I appreciate your learned opinion. Thank you.

A: Most associations would consider the painting of a house properly maintaining the home. From the association’s view point, painting adds value to all of the homes.

From the description of your home, facing the sunny side of the street and the light beige color that has some fading, you may want to budget your home for additional painting notices from your association.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg loads up on more Vegas real estate
Mark Wahlberg loads up on more Vegas real estate
2
Raiders’ Darren Waller reportedly leaves LeBron James’ agency
Raiders’ Darren Waller reportedly leaves LeBron James’ agency
3
Police: Man fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas IHOP
Police: Man fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas IHOP
4
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
5
Home used as brothel drew 196 men over two-week stretch, police allege
Home used as brothel drew 196 men over two-week stretch, police allege
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Law says HOA president can be removed from office
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Nevada Revised Statute 116.31036 pertains to the removal of a director. A director can be removed with or without cause.

(Getty Images)
HOA vice president has right to hear complaint against him
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the president wants to review the complaint with the full board, the president should call for a formal hearing. The president should not be judge and jury.

Homeowner says letter wasn’t nice but it wasn’t harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I sent management a couple of emails they didn’t like. Now I’m being charged for harassment. There is no bylaw covering “you have to be nice to management,” so they are citing me under a “no firearms are to be discharged/ no unsafe fires are to be started.”

(Getty Images)
Homeowners association has power to fine fighters
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I live in a townhouse community. There is a home where the residents nearly daily get into extremely loud, screaming fights. Police have been called more than a few times. Numerous complaints have been filed to the homeowners association, but nothing seems to be getting done.

(Getty Images)
What new water restrictions could communities face?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It does not take a rocket scientist to know that we have a major water issue in Southern Nevada. Lake Mead is now 29 percent full. I can remember going to Lake Mead with my family to see the water that was overflowing in the 1990s through the spillways. The writing is on the wall!

(Getty Images)
New water law unclear when it comes to communities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You are not the only one waiting for clarification. I think we all are waiting for direction. It is my understanding the law, which was passed last legislative session, excluded residential owners who own their own property. This would include their front and backyards. Common areas of an association would fall under the new law as to whether your common area landscape is inefficient use of grass.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants rental cap for new community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Based on the six-month rental clause in your governing documents, there is no rental cap. You could have a significant number of renters. You would have to talk with the developer and see if they are willing to modify the CCRs to have a rental cap not to exceed 25 percent of the units.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner has long list of HOA complaints
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As to the first item: Set an appointment with the management company and bring all of your documentation. It may take then a week or so for their accounting department to go through their records. Assuming that the same management company has been in place during the last six years, the accounting department should be able to view your information against the association records.