83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Barbara Holland

HOA needs to find a way to maintain elevators in condo community

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 1, 2022 - 12:24 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Q: I do enjoy reading your weekly column. I live in a condominium complex that was built around 1984. There are three separate sections or buildings, with each having three stories and its own elevators to access each floor. The units are also accessible by outside stairs and walkways.

The elevators have become a great expense to the association because of their age. They also get vandalized a lot. Our current management company has recommended closing off the elevators. The repair costs and actual replacement of each elevator can be exorbitant.

We have wheelchair-bound and elderly residents who rely on the elevators. My concern is that if we close the elevators, would we be noncompliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act?

Is budgeting for elevator replacement something that needs to be in the future of the association? I look forward to your response.

A: What happened to your reserves? Elevators would be covered under a reserve study, allowing the association to fund for their replacement and or repair. Your association should have been funding this expenditure since 1984.

You are absolutely correct. You cannot terminate elevator service in a three-story building. Your association would be in violation of the disability section in the Fair Housing Law. (ADA would not apply). The last thing that you want is a Fair Housing lawsuit.

Your board needs to have a thorough inspection of the elevators to determine what needs to be done, repairs or replacements. There is more than one elevator company from which to obtain proposals. Some of the companies may have a payment plan.

If there is not enough money in the reserves, your board may need to have a special reserve assessment. The association could consider a loan with a lending institution. In any event, closing down the elevators is not the solution.

Q: Thank you for your many years of educating homeowners, homeowners associations directors and managers and others through your columns.

My question concerns the interpretation of portions of Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31083 as they refer to recordings of public executive-board meetings.

A welcome development since the advent of COVID-19, my large HOA provides an opportunity for members to remotely view live video broadcasts of our monthly (non-executive-session) executive board meetings.

The statute allows members, upon giving proper notice of their intention, to make “audio” recordings of such meetings, but I’m sure this NRS section was written well before most people contemplated the wide availability of video recordings, which include the audio tracks.

So, if I record such a video broadcast of an HOA board meeting, I get both the audio and the video.

I believe I can acquire software that strips audio tracks out of video recordings, but should I be expected to do that in order to comply with NRS 116? And, just as importantly, do you think this section of NRS 116 should be updated to reference video recordings in the next legislative session?

Thank you. I hope this question is of wide enough interest to merit your attention.

A: I am not sure of the support that you would have from association board members, community managers and management companies. We already have seen where homeowners have unknowingly posted videos of board meetings on social media, such as Facebook, which has caused multiple problems.

The problem with videos is that they can be altered. You may have objections from board members and even homeowners during the homeowner forum who do not want to be in the video.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Thousands of gallons stolen in fuel theft ring in Las Vegas
Thousands of gallons stolen in fuel theft ring in Las Vegas
2
2 jackpots pay out more than $1M within 24 hours
2 jackpots pay out more than $1M within 24 hours
3
Las Vegas home sales down as prices continue to climb
Las Vegas home sales down as prices continue to climb
4
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
5
Prison inmate escapes, authorities warn not to approach
Prison inmate escapes, authorities warn not to approach
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Communities can get reputation for being difficult, unstable
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the general manager is an employee of the association, under NRS 116.31175 (4a), an owner is entitled to the number of hours worked, salaries and benefits. Those are the only records that the association is required to provide to a homeowner concerning the association’s employees.

(File photo)
HOA unsure how to deal with ‘Let’s go Brandon’ sign
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: I am the president of a very small homeowners association community. We have a resident who has placed a “Let’s go Brandon” sign in their front window.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants HOA to charge investors for tenant problems
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unless your CCRs has a section that allows higher monthly association fees on owners who violate regulations, you would not be able to increase the investors a higher fee.

(Getty Images)
Homeowners unhappy about landscaping company
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeowners do have the right to request in writing a copy of the signed contracts. Since the proposals are association records, a homeowner could request a copy of them as well.

Police respond to tenant causing disturbance in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association cannot evict the tenant but could issue a violation letter that would be sent to the unit owner. Owners are responsible for the actions of their tenants and guests. If the disturbance was serious enough, a health, safety welfare violation could be issued.

Barbara Holland
HOA tows car with out required 24-hour notice
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Without reviewing any of your rules and regulations, it would appear to me that the towing of your vehicle was improper based upon the towing laws.

(Getty Images)
Homeowners did not know about new HOA rule
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The question now is whether your association had the authority to establish this rule without the approval of the master association’s consent.

(File photo)
Homeowner’s behavior borders on harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There comes a point where a homeowner seeking information from their association crosses the line where his or her actions become harassment. You should bring to your attorney’s attention, with specific details, the homeowner’s behavior.