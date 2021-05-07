92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Barbara Holland

HOA raises funds for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 7, 2021 - 3:16 pm
 
Cottonwood Terrace resident Ruth Furman and friends distribute specialty T-shirts to residents ...
Cottonwood Terrace resident Ruth Furman and friends distribute specialty T-shirts to residents who participated in the Walk For Wishes, an annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada. (Cottonwood Terrace)
Cottonwood Terrace residents raised $1,550 for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada during its annual ...
Cottonwood Terrace residents raised $1,550 for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada during its annual fundraiser, Walk For Wishes. (Cottonwood Terrace)
(Cottonwood Terrace)
(Cottonwood Terrace)
(Cottonwood Terrace)
(Cottonwood Terrace)

During this COVID year, our Las Vegas communities have done good things for their residents. I have opened this column up to share those stories with my readers. We have this one for this week:

Barbara, In the Sunday paper you ask the readers to let you know what good things their communities are doing.

Here at Cottonwood Terrace there are always good things going on.

We have people walking their dogs who pick up poop from other people’s dogs and people who just pick up poop and don’t even have dogs.

The other day a man and his wife were walking, and she fell ill and couldn’t walk any further. A homeowner offered to take them home in his car so the wife would be safe.

We have caregivers helping other families so that everyone stays safe. Even if that means spending hours with them. We have people who report damage to the community so that repairs can be done in a timely manner. We have families sharing meals so that people feel welcome and are not left alone.

Yes, most people have had the two vaccines, thanks to Renee for her involvement with University Medical Center.

We are also working on a fundraiser to support Spirit Therapies Foundation. In addition, on April 24, more than 20 people gathered in Cottonwood Terrace to Walk for Wishes, an annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. Everyone made a donation to MAW, and for that they received a specialty T-shirt, a MAW star to wear and MAW water to drink. At the halfway point we stopped at The Betty’s House and had popcorn and a raffle. Almost everyone got a prize. At the end of the day, we had collected $1,550.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas home prices skyrocketing as more Californians arrive
Las Vegas home prices skyrocketing as more Californians arrive
2
2 Nevadans die after rare ‘breakthrough cases’ of COVID
2 Nevadans die after rare ‘breakthrough cases’ of COVID
3
Raiders’ undrafted free agents begin NFL journey
Raiders’ undrafted free agents begin NFL journey
4
Caesars Palace to reopen its buffet
Caesars Palace to reopen its buffet
5
Raiders great Phil Villapiano wants throwback play
Raiders great Phil Villapiano wants throwback play
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
HOA changes color scheme and it’s a mess
HOA changes color scheme and it’s a mess
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

For many associations, the original paint scheme is not available any more. The paint colors simply don’t exist and more “modern” colors have come to replace the older ones. Even if this is the case with your association, there should be some consistency of colors for the residents to prevent the “mixed-match mess-up.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
SB 144 dies in committee; other bills could affect HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Great news: Your emails and calls helped to kill Senate Bill 144. Please take the time to thank the Senate Judiciary Committee on SB 144 for listening to our concerns.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Law supports mobile home park caring for community cat
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

My understanding of the law is that the association cannot force a resident from caring for the feral cats or forcing the resident to remove the feral cats from the community. You can contact the local municipality to ascertain their interpretation of the law.

The Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Proposed bill could cause financial crisis for HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Are you ready for a major financial crisis for your homeowners association? Well, Senate Bill 144 will make the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic look like child’s play.

HOA pool restrictions expected to relax in May
HOA pool restrictions expected to relax in May
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I expect changes concerning HOA pools to be announced on May 1. I think restrictions will be modified, allowing more use of the facilities by homeowners.

(Getty Images)
Send us stories of good things your HOA is doing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

When the global pandemic hit last year, some communities pulled together to help each other. I decided to talk about their efforts in this column.

(Getty Images)
State law backs HOA rules on garbage cans
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association has the right to develop rules and regulations. Under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.332 (2), an association may adopt rules that reasonably restrict the manner in which trash containers are stored on the premises. Under subsection 2b, the association can require trash containers be stored in the rear or side yard of the unit, if such locations exist and in such manner that the containers are screened from view from the street, a sidewalk or any adjacent property. My advice you is to comply with the association to avoid being fined.

An aerial view of a residential community. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
HOA board says no ribbon driveway without gate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It would have been helpful if you were given a reason so that you would have an opportunity to submit a revised request that could be approved. From what you have sent to me, it appears that you need to include the gate in order for the ribbon driveway to be approved.

HOA finds backyard fence in violation of rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: I have enjoyed reading your column for several years along with the information that you get to share with the readers. I do have several questions that I am sure you will be able to share valuable information on.

Floodlights attached to house corner to provide security and lighting to the driveway below. (G ...
HOA community lighting is a matter of security
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Does Nevada Revised Statues No. 116 make any reference to a homeowner’s right to install any form of security/safety device on their lot or dwelling?