HOA raises funds for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada

During this COVID year, our Las Vegas communities have done good things for their residents. I have opened this column up to share those stories with my readers. We have this one for this week:

Cottonwood Terrace resident Ruth Furman and friends distribute specialty T-shirts to residents who participated in the Walk For Wishes, an annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada. (Cottonwood Terrace)

Cottonwood Terrace residents raised $1,550 for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada during its annual fundraiser, Walk For Wishes. (Cottonwood Terrace)

Barbara, In the Sunday paper you ask the readers to let you know what good things their communities are doing.

Here at Cottonwood Terrace there are always good things going on.

We have people walking their dogs who pick up poop from other people’s dogs and people who just pick up poop and don’t even have dogs.

The other day a man and his wife were walking, and she fell ill and couldn’t walk any further. A homeowner offered to take them home in his car so the wife would be safe.

We have caregivers helping other families so that everyone stays safe. Even if that means spending hours with them. We have people who report damage to the community so that repairs can be done in a timely manner. We have families sharing meals so that people feel welcome and are not left alone.

Yes, most people have had the two vaccines, thanks to Renee for her involvement with University Medical Center.

We are also working on a fundraiser to support Spirit Therapies Foundation. In addition, on April 24, more than 20 people gathered in Cottonwood Terrace to Walk for Wishes, an annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. Everyone made a donation to MAW, and for that they received a specialty T-shirt, a MAW star to wear and MAW water to drink. At the halfway point we stopped at The Betty’s House and had popcorn and a raffle. Almost everyone got a prize. At the end of the day, we had collected $1,550.