94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

HOA should release list of board candidates

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(GoBankingRates.com)
HOA should disclose NRED settlement agreement
(Getty Images)
Law supports HOA rule that all dogs be on leash
HOA stalls in removing tree that landed on condo building
(Getty Images)
Bids not needed to renew management company’s contract
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 16, 2025 - 11:25 am
 

Q: My HOA board has decided to have electronic balloting, (vote via email) which I applaud since it is cheaper to run elections and easier for owners to vote. However, filing for our next board election just closed Aug. 1, and the board is refusing to release a list of filed candidates. The secretary of our board (the election officer per Nevada Revised Statutes 116) probably is running. As I understand it, any owner can request information not protected by executive session, and a list of candidates does not qualify. Not releasing the list now can give other candidates an unfair advantage because nobody would know who the candidates are until the ballots are issued. This seriously hurts the democratic process, which involves competition and opposition research, since background checks are not required by Nevada Real Estate Division to become a candidate. If the HOA model is to work, we must have free and fair elections for board members without any hanky panky. Your thoughts?

A: Under NRS 116.31034, it is not required that an association provide a list of the candidates prior to the sending of the ballots. Often this information can be found in the meeting minutes as part of the election update. The board should release this information as it is not considered confidential.

Q: Good morning. I have a friend who is having problems with her homeowners association. I have attached the notice letter and I am asking for your thoughts and analysis. How should she handle this matter?

In short: She repainted her home without seeking HOA approval before beginning the work. The house was painted in the exact same color that it originally was.

She is suffering from Stage 3 cancer, so I offered to assist her. I know that you will give us guidance.

Thank you in advance.

A: According to the notice, your friend needs to complete the architectural application and send it to the association. She needs to note that the paint color was the original.

Q: When our HOA mailed the 2025 budget documents, an old version of our Collections Policy was included. It has much lower fees, for example, for late payments. Does mailing the old document mean we have to follow that schedule of fees until the HOA is notified again? Or can we still follow the more recent policy, approved and distributed to HOA members in 2023? We have collected late fees this year following the new, higher, fee schedule.

A: Technically, the association needs to send the current version of the collection costs and fees to homeowners.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(GoBankingRates.com)
HOA should disclose NRED settlement agreement
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the association’s case with NRED is probably public information, your association should have reported the information to its members.

(Getty Images)
Law supports HOA rule that all dogs be on leash
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the State of Nevada and in Clark County, a service or support dog while in public is to be on a leash unless the leash interferes with the individual’s disabilities or with their work.

HOA stalls in removing tree that landed on condo building
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If this tree is one that belongs to the association and is located in the common area, the association needs to contact its insurance company to not only remove the tree but also to assess the damages caused by the tree onto any of the homeowners’ units.

(Getty Images)
Bids not needed to renew management company’s contract
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There is nothing in Nevada Revised Statutes 116 that requires an association to rebid all of its vendor accounts, including the management contract.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner worried about HOA board member
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Technically, the remaining board member could appoint directors to fill the vacant positions. The terms for the appointed board members would expire upon the next scheduled election. If the remaining board does not appoint any directors, most governing documents would allow the homeowners to call for any election.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A look at HOA bills in the 2025 legislative session
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2025 legislative session is over. Here is a summary of what bills died, vetoed by the governor or signed into law. For many of the bills that died or were vetoed, you can definitely expect them to show up during the 2027 legislative session

(Getty Images)
HOA probably should not use homeowner’s electricity
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Generally, the answer is no. If the association is using the homeowner’s electricity, in any event, the association needs to compensate that homeowner.

Barbara Holland
NRED could disqualified botched HOA election
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You do have a viable complaint and should contact NRED asking them to disqualify the election and require the association’s board to hold another election.

MORE STORIES