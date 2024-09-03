82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

HOA wants to include building permits in ARC reviews

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 3, 2024 - 7:47 am
 

Q: The homeowners association of our single-family home community has recently changed the Architectural Review Committee guidelines to include permits be submitted as part of the application process. This was removed from ARC guidelines a few years ago because it directly states in our covenants, conditions and restrictions that the ARC shall not be responsible for reviewing this. The HOA attorney from our previous management company agreed. As well as the community manager stated that no other HOAs that she managed had this requirement.

My understanding is HOAs cannot require homeowners to submit building permits because they are not the arbitrator of the county codes enforcement. Not to mention, people don’t get building permits until required during construction process, and certainly not until after HOA approval, which states clearly in the CC&Rs is only for aesthetic purposes of the community.

This feels like a way for the HOA board to cause delay and exert over-reaching control over the homeowner, which a majority of people feel is a huge problem with HOA and the HOA laws. I say this as a former HOA board president. I cannot find anything in Nevada Revised Statutes 116 that addresses this.

A: You are correct that NRS 116 does not explicitly include the specific architectural process or guidelines that an association may have in its governing documents. If there is an opinion letter from the previous attorney on this issue that stated that the association board was overreaching by requiring permits during the approval process, you could complete an intervention affidavit process with the Ombudsman’s Office.

Q: I live in a neighborhood that does not have an association, but when we first moved in 28 years ago, we were given a packet that listed things that were prohibited. It outlined property use restrictions, maintenance obligations, rule enforcement mechanisms, dispute resolution methods, assessment obligations, insurance requirements and lender protection. Over the years, many different people have come and gone, and I am assuming these CC&Rs are not being given to new owners or renters, as many are being violated.

We have searched high and low for that packet and cannot find it. How do we get another copy, and how can we make sure it’s being enforced?

A: Contact the Clark County recorder’s office for a copy of the CC&Rs. Since they are recorded documents against the property, new homeowners should be receiving a copy through the escrow process.

The problem of enforcement is that the neighborhood that you live in does not have an association; there is no direct enforcement process other than possibly the city or county or the courts.

Q: Is there a statute that protects HOAs from board members filing complaints with the Nevada Real Estate Division to gain monetary compensation from the HOA insurance?

We have 730 residences and five board members. One of our board members recently filed a complaint claiming she had a stroke a week or two after a board meeting argument with two other board members. She claims the two board members were verbally abusive to her, causing her stress and the stroke. This meeting took place over a year ago and she is still on the board. Many residents feel that if she cannot handle the pressure, then she should resign.

Apparently, she became a board member to try to change the Architectural Review Committee guidelines after she was ordered to stop a project that was started without a permit and did not meet guidelines.

Also, about a year ago, her husband started a petition to remove two of the board members. Even though that petition was found to contain false and misleading information, the board submitted it to the vote of the residents. The petition failed, but still caused a significant expense to the HOA.

Residents are concerned that this person will continue arguments to get her way and cause more expense to the HOA. Any advise you can provide will be much appreciated.

A: The answer is no. Whether you are a board member, a homeowner or a resident, you have the right to file complaints with the Nevada Real Estate Division and or initiate a lawsuit against the association.

Whether this board member receives any awards will be determined through settlements or court decisions either by a judge or jury.

The concerned homeowners have a choice to cause a removal election or at your next election of directors to vote her off the board and elect another person.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Can an HOA tell you where to park your vehicles?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Can a homeowners association in Las Vegas impose fees for parking excess vehicles in the common areas or streets?

(Getty Images)
HOA board without a community manager
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The best advice, appoint another homeowner to the board and hire a professional licensed community manager to conduct your administrative affairs or hire an association management company.

(Getty Images)
Does prayer belong in the HOA volunteer group?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This is a sensitive issue and one that involves constitutional rights. Ultimately, unit owners who object to the invocation at a volunteer organization’s meeting could take this matter to the courts.

(Getty Images)
Movie club blocked by HOA clubhouse official
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In your case, there is broad language as to the restriction of political events. From your comments, the clubhouse event coordinator made the decision to prevent the showing of the particular movie. Is there a Clubhouse Event Committee? What authority does the coordinator have in your governing documents?

(Getty Images)
HOA rejects plans for large home gets sued for $8M
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

They are suing our HOA for $8,000,000. They are suing us for the difference in the cost of materials. If they could have built in 2020 vs. 2024 it would have been less costly to them.

HOA board must follow city’s pet code
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You reside in the city of Las Vegas where the pet code allows up to six cats or six dogs without a special permit. An association’s regulations would be superseded by the city code.

Wood-shingle roofs hike HOA insurance rates
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unfortunately, your association is not the only one that has a serious insurance issue. Any suggestions would be extreme and would require your legal counsel to view your governing documents.

(Getty Images)
HOA board wants to eliminate parking policy
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Your CC&Rs supersede any association policy. In this case, the board is considering the elimination of the specific parking policy and reverting back to the CCRs.

(Getty Images)
Payment portals on HOA websites not required
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under SB 378, an association will no longer be forced to utilize an online payment portal for association payments.