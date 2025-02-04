62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

Homeowner asks if HOA can respond with countersuit

Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland
More Stories
(Getty Images)
HOA board of directors meetings must be recorded
(Getty Images)
Homeowner: Board isn’t making good financial decisions
Delinquent homeowners could face limited use of amenities
A virtual place is a space for HOA meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
February 4, 2025 - 8:48 am
 

Q: I find your column so useful.

I want to sue my homeowners association. But I read the HOA management company can sue me for up to $10,000 for filing a frivolous lawsuit. Trust me, the issue is not frivolous to me!

Can you tell me if this is true and that the Nevada Revised Statutes supports it?

Thanks for all you do!

A: You did not give me more information about the issues. There is no specific law that I am aware of that would automatically trigger a lawsuit against you by your association in response to your lawsuit.

Obviously, the association has the right to defend itself, and if they prevail in court against you, they could ask the judge to be awarded their legal fees.

Q: Hello, I enjoy reading your column each week.

I live in a community of around 700 homes; different areas were developed at different times over the years, resulting in three distinct subdivisions. The first subdivision pays what is being called the “master” assessment. A second subdivision pays the “master,” plus an additional amount for a lift station that serves them. The third pays the “master,” plus an additional amount for a community pool, clubhouse and front landscape maintenance. There is a single HOA and board.

The different communities sometimes have different and competing priorities, and how those are addressed tend to be greatly influenced by where the board members live and this causes conflict.

There are some elements common to all subdivisions. Entry/exit gates, roving security, roadways, things like that.

It seems to me breaking up the HOA so that each subdivision is responsible for its own governance would be an idea worth considering.

So, my question is, would that be possible and what would it take?

A: Not an easy process. You would need to review the covenants, conditions and restrictions of both the master and the subdivision as to the possible separation of these associations. In addition, you would list which common area expenses are shared by the associations and whether these expenses can be separated. Can any of the utilities be separated per association? The legal expenses would need to be determined as well as any costs from the local government.

The most difficult challenge is obtaining the necessary vote by the membership as well as the lending institutions as the separations would result in a material change which would include the lenders.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA and IREM chapter president-elect, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Delinquent homeowners could face limited use of amenities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Generally speaking, the suspension of the use of the common elements should be renewed every 30-day period that the homeowner is delinquent.

A virtual place is a space for HOA meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

A virtual place is a place, but failure to identify the specific virtual place by address to connect is the same as failing to provide a physical address for a physical location.

(Getty Images)
Ultimately, HOA board is responsible for association
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Ultimately, the board of directors are responsible for the operation of their association. Boards can delegate some of their responsibilities to a community manager or association management company, but the bottom line requires the board to be diligent, as they are the responsible party.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner in good standing until board says otherwise
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Until he has a hearing and a decision is made by the board, this homeowner would be in good standing. Remember, he is being called to a hearing for an alleged violation.

Federal ruling temporarily blocks Corporate Transparency Act
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Community Associations Institute applauds the Dec. 3 decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc., et al. v. Garland, et al. to issue a preliminary nationwide injunction against the Corporate Transparency Act.

(Getty Images)
Disabled vet’s wife upset about flags improperly displayed
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You may want to contact one of the local branch offices of the United States Armed Forces for assistance. Perhaps you could obtain a formal letter from them concerning the flying of the United States flag.

Barbara Holland
Here is what the law says about service animals
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Your board can contact the local Department of Housing and Urban Development office to discuss the specifics of your association, such as these dogs who may possess a possible threat to another individual.

MORE STORIES