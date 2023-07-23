103°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

Homeowner believes HOA board behavior is harassment

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 23, 2023 - 10:07 am
 
(File)
(File)

Q: During a recent board meeting, which I did not attend, board members and the community manager engaged in a “bitch session” about myself and another homeowner, calling us “crazy.” They said we had no life and were bored. This is because we question their decisions and lack of adherence to protocol and procedures. (By the way, the manager reminded the board to not mention names but added, “They complain about every little thing.”)

We previously encountered this same behavior and complained to the board, to no avail. Article 12 of our bylaws states that all homeowners should be treated with respect.

We researched the Nevada Revised Statutes and found this behavior falls under threats and harassment and as such is considered a legal matter and the Ombudsman’s Office cannot help us.

The manager also mentioned that we will be listening to the recording of the meeting. We did that today!

How do we stop this appalling behavior?

Thank you in advance for whatever you can help us with.

A: You have three choices. Hiring an attorney to issue a cease and desist against the associations’ directors or recalling the directors or finding better homeowners to run for the board at your next election. There is no need for such behavior by the board. It’s this type of behavior that gives associations a bad name.

Q: Last August, my block wall was destroyed by a 17-year-old driver at 4 a.m. He actually lives around the corner from me. My HOA fought me heavily on repairing the wall and would not even board it up.

After many weeks of negotiation, I was told by a neighbor, who was a former HOA board member, that the HOA did indeed have insurance to cover this damage.

The HOA board wanted me to use my homeowners insurance to repair the fence. The block wall is actually the HOA’s responsibility as it is a common wall bordering entrance to my neighborhood. The director told me that the HOA would not repair or board up my wall. Thankfully, I was put in touch with the insurance company, and they did repair my wall after months of my backyard being exposed to foot and car traffic.

My question is this: Can anything be done to the person responsible for the mental duress caused me by the director? I am a retired educator living on a fixed income, and I would hate to think that this could happen to someone else in my position. Thank you so much for your time and consideration.

A: You would need to hire an attorney to sue the individual and the association. You probably should contact a personal injury attorney and see if the firm is willing to take your case. You would need some documentation as to the mental stress from your doctor in order to assist the attorney in providing a case against the director and the association.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
2
2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday
2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday
3
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
4
No injuries reported from fire on roof of Fontainebleau
No injuries reported from fire on roof of Fontainebleau
5
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Barbecue grills must be approved by the HOA
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The grill has to have a top that encloses the fire. In addition, barbecues have to be approved by the association. Also, the barbecue fire must be in accordance with city or county ordinances.

Getty Images High-rise community has restrictions in the governing documents regarding the numb ...
High-rise ‘service dogs’ appear to be regular pets
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under the Fair Housing Act, if a disability is not open and obvious, and or the nexus between the need for a service/emotional animal is not clear, you have the right to request medical information or further information.

(Getty Images)
Painting the house? Get HOA approval in writing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many associations are revising their paint charts based on age of the community, ability to find the paint color or updating the paint colors for a more modern look.

(Getty Images)
Nobody wants to go to prison over an HOA election
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Anyone involved with the voting process who tampers with the ballots can be found guilty of a category D felony and can face punishment under Nevada Revised Statute 193.130.

(File photo)
Who has the final say over door signs?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Is there a Nevada state legal standing on displaying autoimmune or quiet time door area signs? The management company for our HOA has told me I cannot display any. Any assistance would be gratefully appreciated.

Avece M. Higbee
Balancing safety, individual protections under FHA
By Avece M. Higbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Association rules are usually adopted to address safety and conduct, keep values high and avoid liability. However, sometimes, rules based on the safety of residents can infringe on the rights of certain individual residents. Therein lies the battle.

Handicap parking space required by federal law
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The federal laws would require you to install or convert a space to a handicap one or to find some other accommodation for the resident.

(File)
SNWA offers cash rebate for smart irrigation
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Southern Nevada Water Authority is offering cash rebate on the purchase of smart irrigation controllers, which use sensors and water data to automatically adjust your irrigation system run times and the amount of water that your landscaping needs.

More stories
No bingo night for homeowners associations
No bingo night for homeowners associations
High-rise ‘service dogs’ appear to be regular pets
High-rise ‘service dogs’ appear to be regular pets
Barbecue grills must be approved by the HOA
Barbecue grills must be approved by the HOA
Increased assessments could be appropriate
Increased assessments could be appropriate
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
Steve Wynn agrees to pay $10M fine to settle harassment complaint
Steve Wynn agrees to pay $10M fine to settle harassment complaint