56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

Homeowner complains about board, fee hike

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
February 3, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Q: I have a homeowners associaiton where the dues jumped from $289 to $600 because they can’t get a master insurance policy. I need help on fighting this.

Also, how do I go about petitioning for the entire board removed with new members. The community doesn’t want this board anymore.

Any guidance, advice or help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

A: Nevada Revised Statute 116.3113 states that associations shall maintain, to the extent reasonably available and subject to reasonable deductibles, the following insurance coverages: property insurance on the common elements, commercial general liability insurance, crime insurance, directors and officers insurance. In the case of a building that contains units divided by horizontal or vertical boundaries, the insurance maintained, to the extent reasonably available, must include the units but not the improvements or betterments installed by the unit owners.

You do not provide information as to why the significant increase in their insurance premiums. Generally, such an increase pertains to multiple claims and increased liability.

As to the second part of the your email about recalling the board of directors.

To call for a special meeting of the homeowners, the owners must submit a petition signed by at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the covenants, conditions and restrictions of the total number of voting members. Upon receiving the request for the meeting, after verifying the signers as owners in the association, the board shall set a date for the recall meeting not less than 15 days and not more than 60 days after the date the petition is received. (NRS 116.3108) and NRS 116.31036 (2)).

Under NRS 116.31036, removal of a board member or members, the law has two requirements. At least 35 percent of the total voting members of the association vote on the matter of the recall; and second that at least a majority of the votes cast approve the recall.

The secret written ballots must be sent not less than 15 days nor more than 60 days after the date the petition has been received.

The board shall set a date for the meeting to open and count the ballots not more than 15 days after the deadline for returning the secret written ballots and not later than 90 days after the date on which the petition was received.

Only the secret written ballots that are returned may be counted to determine the outcome.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
2
Derek Carr firm on deadline for contract to become guaranteed
Derek Carr firm on deadline for contract to become guaranteed
3
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
4
Construction equipment firm lays off 100-plus after $2B buyout
Construction equipment firm lays off 100-plus after $2B buyout
5
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Law does not address online HOA meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are many advantages and disadvantages of having a combination meeting — those present and those online. Until associations invest money to provide a better virtual system, homeowners can continue to expect various difficulties in hearing and seeing the participants at the board meetings.

(File photo)
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board has a legal obligation to hold meetings at least once every quarter and not less than once every 100 days per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31083.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

State law supports board members being removed with or without cause if a removal election is held and the number of votes cast in favor of removal constitutes at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members of the association and at least a majority of all votes cast in the removal election.

(Getty Images)
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

We thought it was really a great place with a strict HOA but they aren’t. The hideous and excessive Christmas lights allowed to be up for 30 days after the holiday are a real eyesore.

(Getty Images)
HOA salaries: Homeowner wants to know who gets paid for what
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Our HOA of approximately 7,000 homes has many employees. A few homeowners are claiming that the manager and his/her top employees are paid too much.

(Getty Images)
Expect higher HOA assessments in 2023
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are no NRS 116 laws that specifically regulate how much increase in assessments that an association could charge.

(Getty Images)
Let’s kick off 2023 on a positive note
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As we end another year, let’s make the coming year a positive one. It is time for the toxic behavior to end.

(Getty Images)
Odors have high-rise condo owner seeking solutions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The space between your unit and your neighbor is not common space or public space. It is a shared space between the two units.

(Getty Images)
HOA president, treasurer need to review expenses
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The signers on the association’s checking accounts should review all expenses before approving them for payment.

(Getty Images)
HOA does not appear to be following its rental policies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Ombudsman Office can investigate the matter, especially since you are stating that homes are being sold and immediately being rented out.

More stories for you
Law does not address online HOA meetings
Law does not address online HOA meetings
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
Leading indicators show market to remain stable
Leading indicators show market to remain stable
Predictions? Nobody really knows what 2023 will hold
Predictions? Nobody really knows what 2023 will hold