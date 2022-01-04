36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Barbara Holland

Homeowner says HOA is subsidizing golf country club

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 4, 2022 - 9:11 am
 
Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland

Q: Looking for some advice. My homeowners association has private country club/golf course that the other HOA residents are not members unless they pay a minimum of 100-plus percent (right now about 130 percent) of the HOA fees. All this is fine, except the country club’s fees to the HOA have not increased in the entire 37 years the HOA has existed. No increase whatsoever for operating expense increases.

All of the residents are paying much higher HOA fees, thereby subsidizing the Private Club. The president of the HOA concurred. When the community was set up, they set it that only if the country club agreed would they pay any increased fees.

Could you point me somewhere that I could get some advice on this situation?

This is not a pity play. I’m fully disabled on Social Security, and I know a lot of other residents who are on very small fixed budgets. I just feel its wrong for a county club to have lower-income people subsidize them.

A: You or your association would need an attorney to review the governing documents and any other pertinent information pertaining to the legal relationship between the association and the country club/golf course. This information would provide you with the answer as to the country club/golf course’s financial obligations. If the information shows that country club/golf course should be absorbing more of the operating costs, your association would need to get involved with the assistance of their attorney to make changes with them.

Q: We have been in our new home less than a year, and have had a neighbor (for) about six months. We are in a new subdivision area. After our neighbor finished his yard, we started noticing a white residue from water seepage. We can see they planted too close to the common wall, and likely damaged the water drainage swale by installing pavers over it. We tried to reason with them, but the stains continue to expand. Their yard is terraces about 3 to 4 feet above ours, that is where the water is coming through.

So we contacted the master association and our neighborhood association. They both said there is nothing they can do. They claim that even if the neighbors didn’t follow the guidelines, they are not enforceable by them.

Naturally, we are concerned about the aesthetics, but more importantly the future integrity of the wall or, I’m told that, even here, mold can result. Since the water has only started seeping though a couple of months ago, what will it be like years down the road or after heavy rains, of which we haven’t had lately.

We notice that areas of a huge retaining wall in the subdivision is also starting to get big white stains. The retaining walls are several stories high. Just seems to me, the whole subdivision will start to lose value because of the ugly stains and people wondering why. I can see from the road, that the stains are occurring where someone planted right at the wrought iron fence at the back of their yard.

Are we being unreasonable? Can we get no one to start fixing the issue before it’s out of hand? When our landscaper did our yard, they put thick liners where we had raised beds against the common walls. We can see no white stains on the opposite side where we have raised beds. So, it seems by following the guidelines, there is no problem.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated. I’m thankful my friend follows your column!

A: Review your covenants, conditions and restrictions to determine the role and obligations of each homeowner and of the board of directors as to each maintenance responsibilities.

There comes a point where associations should become involved with homeowner-to-homeowner issues especially in such wall issues, which unfortunately are not uncommon.

You should also review their architectural guidelines as your neighbor maybe violating their setbacks. This could be a possible association violation.

Start documenting with dates and photographs. Your last alternative is to contact an attorney but try again with your association as you may find support with your governing documents

Q: I have a question about how much a HOA can raise dues monthly. I though it was only 3 percent a year. Mine went from $90 to $115 a month.

A: There is no state law that limits the increase that an association can propose to the membership. You would need to look at your CC&Rs or your bylaws to find what limit a board can increase the assessments without a formal vote by the membership.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
2
Raiders rookie cornerback arrested on DUI charge
Raiders rookie cornerback arrested on DUI charge
3
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
4
Poker player wins nearly $120K on Las Vegas Strip
Poker player wins nearly $120K on Las Vegas Strip
5
NFL changes time for Raiders’ decisive game against Chargers
NFL changes time for Raiders’ decisive game against Chargers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Community wants to remove HOA board members
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

NRS 116.31036 addresses the removal process. The law has two requirements. The first is that at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members submit their ballots. Second, assuming that the association met the first requirement of the 35 percent, at least a majority of all the votes cast voted to remove the directors. Both requirements must be met in order to remove directors.

Homeowners feel harassed by board, management company
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I appreciate your input to direct us how to handle this. We feel the Real Estate Division protects the management and not the homeowners. We have an investment here and want to be heard.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants kelly green door on new house
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In this case, as an example, the association may not allow two adjacent homes to have a kelly green door. You need to contact the management company to find out their policy.

(File)
HOA management company charges ARC fee
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As to your first question: A number of management companies are now charging an architectural fee.

(File photo)
Homeowner disagrees with HOA parking policy
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Subsection 1 states that regardless of the association is gated or enclosed, the association shall not regulate any road, street, alleyway or other thoroughfare the right-of-way, which is accepted by the state or local government for dedication as a road, street, alley or thoroughfare for public use.

Barbara Holland
Community to complete landscaping project over three years
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The project pertained to palm trees in the community. After receiving the proposal from the current landscaper, the board decided to have this landscape project spread out over a three-year period. In essence, dividing the landscape into three sections. One section would be done each year until the project was completed. The work would be performed by the current landscape contractor. The board had some reservations about spreading the work over the three-year period.

(Getty Images)
Black or white? Can HOA determine fence color?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The fact that the developer and or previous boards granted the variances does not necessarily negate the current and future boards from properly enforcing the association’s governing documents.

Barbara Holland
Law says homeowner can receive HOA payment plan
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You should be able to find out if your account is with collections. Once you have that information, you should send a formal request to meet with the board to ask for a payment plan (which you are entitled under state law) and ask for them to waive the late fees, which is up to the board’s discretion.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Thinkstock)
HOA cracking down on roommate rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The question becomes, at what point is a roommate, a tenant? Do you have a lease agreement with your friend? To an association board, once there is a lease agreement, you have a tenant living with you regardless of your friendship.

HOA underfunded; walkway in state of disrepair
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Ombudsman Office can deal with the underfunded reserve issue at your association, which they have direct authorization to investigate. They maybe able to assist you as to the condition of your walkway.