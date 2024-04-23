Homeowner should call utility not police over sewer bill

A simple phone call to the Water Reclamation District will confirm the payment received by your management company and for the period of time that was covered with the payment.

Q: Our Clark County Water Reclamation District was paid by our homeowners association management company in a one sum payment of $50,000. Usually, our management company pays the yearly amount quarterly. Should I file a police report that our community is the victim of a cybercrime?

A: No. A simple phone call to the Water Reclamation District will confirm the payment received by your management company and for the period of time that was covered with the payment.

Q: Is normal to not have three new roofs completed after six months of approvals by the board and not have any updates from the management company?

Is it normal to have contractors on property working without notifying the board contractors will be on property?

A: Assuming that your association has the funds for the three new roofs, your board or community manager should be able to inform you and the other homeowners the anticipated scheduling of the new roofs from the vendor.

There should be coordination between the management company and your board with the roofing company as to their work schedule once the roofing work begins at your community.

Q: Is it normal for an HOA management companies to not answer telephones or respond to voice messages or reply to emails from owners.

A: No. Most management companies have specific guidelines in responding with the residents. Some management companies have a 48-hour policy in answering calls and emails. Often this information is included in the management contract.

Q: The Omsbudman Office, HOA board and management company has been telling our community owners it is common for a burned building that formally consisted of tour units to take many years to rebuild. This fire originally left three units that needed total replacement.

One unit only had smoke damage. As of today, because of the long time, the smoke-damaged building needs to be replaced. Not because of the fire, but due to damages that occurred during the 2½-year wait and will put additional (expense) on our community.

Is this a normal length of time? The rebuilding work has not begun.

A: It is not simple or easy to have units rebuilt. From financial issues, litigation as to who should be paying for the damages to insurance issues, the rebuilding can be most challenging. There have been some fires in associations that took many years before the rebuilding took place.

Barbara Holland, CPM, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.