70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

Homeowner should call utility not police over sewer bill

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
April 23, 2024 - 7:43 am
 

Q: Our Clark County Water Reclamation District was paid by our homeowners association management company in a one sum payment of $50,000. Usually, our management company pays the yearly amount quarterly. Should I file a police report that our community is the victim of a cybercrime?

A: No. A simple phone call to the Water Reclamation District will confirm the payment received by your management company and for the period of time that was covered with the payment.

Q: Is normal to not have three new roofs completed after six months of approvals by the board and not have any updates from the management company?

Is it normal to have contractors on property working without notifying the board contractors will be on property?

A: Assuming that your association has the funds for the three new roofs, your board or community manager should be able to inform you and the other homeowners the anticipated scheduling of the new roofs from the vendor.

There should be coordination between the management company and your board with the roofing company as to their work schedule once the roofing work begins at your community.

Q: Is it normal for an HOA management companies to not answer telephones or respond to voice messages or reply to emails from owners.

A: No. Most management companies have specific guidelines in responding with the residents. Some management companies have a 48-hour policy in answering calls and emails. Often this information is included in the management contract.

Q: The Omsbudman Office, HOA board and management company has been telling our community owners it is common for a burned building that formally consisted of tour units to take many years to rebuild. This fire originally left three units that needed total replacement.

One unit only had smoke damage. As of today, because of the long time, the smoke-damaged building needs to be replaced. Not because of the fire, but due to damages that occurred during the 2½-year wait and will put additional (expense) on our community.

Is this a normal length of time? The rebuilding work has not begun.

A: It is not simple or easy to have units rebuilt. From financial issues, litigation as to who should be paying for the damages to insurance issues, the rebuilding can be most challenging. There have been some fires in associations that took many years before the rebuilding took place.

Barbara Holland, CPM, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Homeowner says it’s time to for HOAs to ditch Zoom meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: It’s been four years since COVID, and quite frankly, I’m tired of hearing excuses from lazy people who refuse to convene as normal. And while I understand the convenience of Zoom meetings, they are not without fault and major issues.

(Getty Images)
HOAs must file BOI reports with FINCEN
By Greg P. Kerr Special to RJNewHomes.Vegas

Failure and/or refusal to file timely beneficial ownership information, or BOI, reports or updates can be punishable both criminally and civilly.

FINCEN’s position unclear on HOA beneficial ownership
By Greg P. Kerr Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

FINCEN may consider community managers as having substantial control under the other provisions of that regulation as well. At this time, it is unclear what FINCEN’s position on this issue will be.

(Getty Images)
A new anti-money laundering law will affect HOAs
By Greg P. Kerr Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In a recent email from U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, she confirmed that most community associations will be subject to the Anti-Money Laundering/Corporate Transparency Act.

Barbara Holland
HOA says it can’t afford management company
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You do not need a licensed manager if your board takes the responsibility of managing your association.

(Getty Images)
HOA board wants a cut of the community game money
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Our new HOA board has decided, based on information from our new management company, that from here forward they will take 5 percent of the winnings from our clubs — poker, bunco and trivia.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SNWA raises Water Smart Landscape Rebate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has temporarily increased the Water Smart Landscape Rebate (WSLR) for homeowners from $3 to $5 per square foot of grass upgraded to water-efficient landscaping for the rest of 2024.

(Getty Images)
Why are HOA potlucks so complicated?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Are there any requirements for a potluck that would be held at the community clubhouse? I received three conflicting opinions.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner gets bid but does not follow proper procedure
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Per Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31086, bids must be opened and read during the board meeting. Technically, the board could disqualify the vendor’s bid.

(Getty Images)
Hot water heaters usually responsibility of condo owner
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unless your governing documents state otherwise, hot water heaters are the personal property of the homeowners. Technically, the homeowners are monitoring them and are replacing them when needed, somewhere around seven years, if they are being properly maintained. At 10 years of age, you definitely need to replace your hot water heater.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Homeowner says it’s time to for HOAs to ditch Zoom meetings
recommend 2
FINCEN’s position unclear on HOA beneficial ownership
recommend 3
HOAs must file BOI reports with FINCEN
recommend 4
A new anti-money laundering law will affect HOAs
recommend 5
Protecting residents from unlicensed contractors and solar scams
recommend 6
Summerlin introduces new urban trail design