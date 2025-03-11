Homeowner wants recycle bins in condo community

There are no laws requiring an association to have a recycle container. Attend the next board meeting, during the homeowner forum part, ask if one of the board members would at least research the cost of having a recycle bin.

Q: I just moved to a condo complex in Las Vegas from California. I’ve been recycling since the 1970s and was shocked to discover that the complex does not provide a recycling bin.

When I submitted an inquiry about this to the management company, the response was that:

A.) No one else has requested this.

B.) There’s no room for one.

C.) The association can’t afford a recycling pickup.

I know the first two excuses are specious because I asked a neighbor about it right away, and was told they also had inquired about it and were given the same reasons for “no.”

There is also clearly room for an additional bin near the bins at the exit, so this is also untrue.

What are the obligations of the homeowners association to provide access to recycling? Do I have any recourse here? Thank you for any advice.

A: There are no laws requiring an association to have a recycling container. Attend the next board meeting, during the homeowner forum part, ask if one of the board members would at least research the cost of having a recycle bin. Explain to the board the importance of having a recycle bin and that there are homeowners who would use it as well as there is space to place one in the community.

Q: The residents in my community received an email from our homeowners association. They recently hired a company to paint two side-by-side lanes. One has a bike painted (on it) every so often and one is striped. This email does not state a person cannot walk on the bike lane

I am “one of those” who walk in the street against the traffic. In October 2022, while walking on the sidewalk in our community I was hurt. A woman was walking a pit bull dog that decided to attack another dog.

I tried to get out of the way, tripped and ended up with a hip labral tear. A lot of pain, suffering and then hip replacement surgery in 2024. I am finally able to walk again.

I am very uncomfortable /frightful of dogs. My doctor also suggested I walk on asphalt, which is softer and easier on the body than concrete.

Can the HOA person fine a person for walking on the bike path? I walk toward the traffic/bike riders, watching for bike riders and get out of their way (walking on the striped path).

A: If your association has a rule that only bikes can use the lane, technically they could fine a person. Since your rule does not specifically state bikes only, you should be able to use the bike lane but be careful as a bike could hit you.

Q: Does Nevada have a law regarding the tinting of windshields on automobiles? Can it be very dark?

I ask because a tenant has requested a parking pass for our community and his pass is not visible through his windshield because it is so dark.

A second question: Is a person with a handicap placard be allowed to park in an HOA community and not be subject to getting a parking pass?

I thank you for your knowledge and your help.

A: In response to your question, in Nevada, the darkest legal tint for the front side windows of a car is 35 percent visible light transmission (VLT). There are no restrictions on the darkness of the back side windows or rear window.

The front windows and the driver and passenger side windows must allow at least 35 percent of light in. Tinting can be any color except red and amber.

Non-reflective tint is allowed above the manufacturer’s AS-1 line, which is the uppermost part of the windshield

There are no restrictions on the darkness of the back side windows or rear window If the back window is tinted, the vehicle must have dual side mirrors

Medical exemptions

You can apply for a window tint exemption if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to light, such as lupus or photophobia.

If the tint meets Nevada law, you may need to discuss this issue with the tenant and find another solution.

As to your second question. You said the rules state that the pass must be visible (readable), and should not be obstructed, and must be hung from the rearview. If this rule applies to every resident, it would also apply to the person with the handicap placard.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA and IREM chapter president-elect, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.