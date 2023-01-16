51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 16, 2023 - 8:49 am
 

Q: We are still waiting for a homeowners association meeting to be held so our violation issues can be heard. They actually changed the meeting location the last minute via email from the main office to a satellite office. We showed up but nobody else did. We figured the only other thing we can do is submit a petition to recall all three board members. We have a total of 62 homes in our association.

Reading a question you previously answered for somebody else in regards to recall elections. It was my understanding that with a total of 62 voting HOA homeowners. At least 35 percent need to cast a vote. Which would be at least 22 homeowners. Of that 22 homeowners more than half need to vote in favor of the recall. More than half of 22 would be 12. Is this correct? I’ve attached the email we received telling us this is wrong.

Thanks for your help. Hopefully soon these board members will finally be removed. There is already three new homeowners on my street ready to nominate themselves to fill the vacancies.

A: Per Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31036, not withstanding any provision of the covenants, conditions and restrictions or bylaws to the contrary, any board member may be removed with or without cause if a removal election is held and the number of votes cast in favor of removal constitutes at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members of the association and at least a majority of all votes cast in the removal election.

Your computation is correct as to the number of owners who need to cast their votes. If the association meets that first requirement, the second is that 51 percent would need to vote in favor of the recall.

Q: I have been reading your posts in the Las Vegas Review-Journal on HOA rules and regulations and I have a few questions. I found out recently that our HOA fee is going up $5 and I found that out via a newsletter. They never said anything on the agenda on a vote to increase the assessment. Also, they sent out election mail in August for new board members, but I haven’t heard the first thing about the date or time of the election. The unit owners meeting was a week ago, no information on the agenda about a vote either. It did say vote to ratify the budget, but failed to inform us of a rate increase. I have been trying to get meeting minutes and/or audio recordings from the meetings but the community manager is not responding. What do i need to do here?

A: You should review your bylaws, which should have a section concerning the budget and the procedures for increasing assessments. Some governing documents state that the board can increase assessments by a certain amount without homeowner vote. The state law does require a budget ratification meeting whereby homeowners can either ratify or reject the budget. You should have received some ratification notice along with a copy of the proposed budget.

I have been informing other readers who are questioning increases in their assessments that you can expect them. The cost to operate associations has been increasing and many associations have not increased their assessments for some time.

You are entitled to obtain copies of the board minutes and audio recordings. You do need to request these records in writing. If your community manager is not responding to your request, you should contact the management company and speak with the supervisor for your community. If you still do not receive these records, you can contact the Nevada Real Estate Division and speak to a representative at their Ombudsman Office.

NOTE: I will be teaching a seminar on association management, specifically addressing the role of the board of directors. The seminar will be held Feb. 8 at noon at the office of Marquis &Aurbach, 10001 Park Drive. Space is limited. If you are interested in attending, email me at holland744o@gmail.com. Please include the name of your association and the directors who would like to attend.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
2
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
Henderson church sermon lets fans pay respects to Derek Carr
Henderson church sermon lets fans pay respects to Derek Carr
5
‘Wait, is that real?’: The story behind the most wildly painted house in Las Vegas
‘Wait, is that real?’: The story behind the most wildly painted house in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

We thought it was really a great place with a strict HOA but they aren’t. The hideous and excessive Christmas lights allowed to be up for 30 days after the holiday are a real eyesore.

(Getty Images)
HOA salaries: Homeowner wants to know who gets paid for what
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Our HOA of approximately 7,000 homes has many employees. A few homeowners are claiming that the manager and his/her top employees are paid too much.

(Getty Images)
Expect higher HOA assessments in 2023
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are no NRS 116 laws that specifically regulate how much increase in assessments that an association could charge.

(Getty Images)
Let’s kick off 2023 on a positive note
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As we end another year, let’s make the coming year a positive one. It is time for the toxic behavior to end.

(Getty Images)
Odors have high-rise condo owner seeking solutions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The space between your unit and your neighbor is not common space or public space. It is a shared space between the two units.

(Getty Images)
HOA president, treasurer need to review expenses
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The signers on the association’s checking accounts should review all expenses before approving them for payment.

(Getty Images)
HOA does not appear to be following its rental policies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Ombudsman Office can investigate the matter, especially since you are stating that homes are being sold and immediately being rented out.

(Getty Images)
Nevada Transportation Authority regulates towing companies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Nevada Transportation Authority regulates towing companies. I suggest that you contact them with your concerns about towing companies and their unethical practices.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File Photo)
Disabled homeowner says HOA won’t accommodate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I am having trouble with my homeowners association board discriminating against me because I am a 66-year-old disabled person parking my truck in my driveway. They won’t give me any accommodation.

More stories for you
Expect higher HOA assessments in 2023
Expect higher HOA assessments in 2023
HOA salaries: Homeowner wants to know who gets paid for what
HOA salaries: Homeowner wants to know who gets paid for what
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
Let’s kick off 2023 on a positive note
Let’s kick off 2023 on a positive note
As market cools, home staging sells what buyers need
As market cools, home staging sells what buyers need
All eyes will be on mortgage rates in 2023
All eyes will be on mortgage rates in 2023