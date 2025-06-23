Homeowner was not notified of tree trimming

You should have received some notice that the landscaper would be trimming the tree.

Q: (Earlier this year, a local landscaper) showed up at my home. Without prior notice, they proceed to remove branches from a tree on the right front lawn. Now, I am very concerned about the integrity of the tree. Since I am very concerned about the safety of those who walk or even ride past the house, I have attempted to locate a certified arborist to help. Unfortunately, some cannot get involved because I am in a homeowners association. In addition, I noticed a piece of roofing tile on the ground. I am not sure if the roof was damaged.

I am confused as to why (the landscaping company) removed branches since I did not receive any notification.

There are several trees in this community that are marked clearly for removal, but this one was not.

This is the second time that the HOA has had an issue with the same section of the property. Last year, a few days after installation of artificial turf, the HOA informed us that the lamppost in front of the house did not light and this was due to the installer nicking a wire with a tac used for the installation. We were required to remove the grass so that the electrician could research the problem. It was found the problem was due to a faulty wire outside the installation area.

There is an additional problem, with my next-door neighbors using my walkway to enter and exit their main entrance on the same side of the property. This is because their rose bushes obstruct their walkway. I am afraid to approach the HOA since I fear it will not advocate for me.

I am 76 years old, my ex-husband is 74 years old. I live with him and he is the owner. I should have prefaced that in the beginning. If you could provide any advice I would greatly appreciate it. This is very stressful. If we leave the house, what other alterations will the HOA make without our prior knowledge?

A: You did not tell me if the front lawn was owned by you or by the association, or if it is owned by you but is maintained by the association. In any case, you should have received some notice that the landscaper would be trimming the tree.

As to your neighbor, if you do not feel comfortable talking to them, you should contact the association for assistance. Your neighbors need to trim their bushes.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.