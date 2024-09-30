90°F
Homeowners not allowed to attend committee meetings

September 30, 2024 - 9:43 am
 

Q: Our homeowners association board of directors has established five committees in our community. To date, the board has not permitted unit owners to attend committee meetings. The law seems to be vague regarding committee meetings. Our covenants, conditions and restrictions are as vague as the law. I would interpret that to mean the committees have no greater privileges than the board of directors, and committee meetings should be open unless under executive session. Given these circumstances, would you interpret, as I have, that committee meetings should be open to unit owners unless they meet the same criteria as the board executive sessions do?

A: Under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.11085, if a matter governed by NRS 116 is also governed by NRS 82 (nonprofits) and if there is a conflict, the provisions of NRS 116 would prevail. NRS 116 does not discuss the forming of committees and how they must operate.

After asking you to check your article of incorporation, their association was formed under NRS 82. In this case NRS 82 would prevail. Under NRS 82.206, the statute discusses committees, as followed:

NRS 82.206 committees of board of directors: Designation; powers; names; membership.

1. Unless otherwise provided in the articles or bylaws, the board of directors may designate one or more committees, which, to the extent provided in the bylaws or in the resolution or resolutions designating such committee or committees, have and may exercise the powers of the board of directors in the management of the business and affairs of the corporation, and may have power to authorize the seal of the corporation to be affixed to all papers on which the corporation desires to place a seal.

2. The committee or committees may have such name or names as may be stated in the bylaws or as may be determined from time to time by resolution adopted by the board of directors.

3. Each committee must have at least one director. Unless it is otherwise provided in the articles or bylaws, the board of directors may appoint natural persons who are not directors to serve on the committees.

4. No such committee may:

(a) Amend, alter or repeal the bylaws;

(b) Elect, appoint or remove any member of any such committee or any director of the corporation;

(c) Amend or repeal the articles, adopt a plan of merger or a plan of consolidation with another corporation;

(d) Authorize the sale, lease or exchange of all of the property and assets of the corporation;

(e) Authorize the voluntary dissolution of the corporation or revoke proceedings therefor;

(f) Adopt a plan for the distribution of the assets of the corporation; or

(g) Amend, alter or repeal any resolution of the board of directors unless it provides by its terms that it may be amended, altered or repealed

The power to create committees is a board responsibility unless otherwise stated in their governing documents. You have stated that your CC&Rs are vague and do not specifically address who can serve on the committees. Unless otherwise stated, the board of directors has the authority over their committees.

As a public relations matter, board to homeowners, your board should consider allowing homeowners to serve on committees. Having homeowners on committees provides boards with different perspectives in the operations and management of their associations. In addition, think of committees as the “farm team,” as with baseball, where future board members can be developed. Your board should consider modifing their committee structure.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
HOA board hires management company
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

No. The selection of a management company is made by the board of directors. Many associations have search committees where the members of the committee consist of board members and interested homeowners.

(Getty Images)
Community manager refuses to provide tenant information
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Management companies and community managers are sensitive and are hesitant in providing this kind of information, often citing NRS 116.31175 (4b) records of the associaiton relating to the unit owner to be confidential.

(Getty Images)
Can my HOA demand NDAs for committee volunteers ?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Although the NDA may not be specifically noted in the covenants, conditions and restrictions, association boards generally have the power to develop criteria for serving on their committees.

(Getty Images)
HOA wants to include building permits in ARC reviews
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

NRS 116 does not explicitly include the specific architectural process or guidelines that an association may have in its governing documents.

(Getty Images)
Can an HOA tell you where to park your vehicles?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Can a homeowners association in Las Vegas impose fees for parking excess vehicles in the common areas or streets?

(Getty Images)
HOA board without a community manager
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The best advice, appoint another homeowner to the board and hire a professional licensed community manager to conduct your administrative affairs or hire an association management company.

(Getty Images)
Does prayer belong in the HOA volunteer group?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This is a sensitive issue and one that involves constitutional rights. Ultimately, unit owners who object to the invocation at a volunteer organization’s meeting could take this matter to the courts.

(Getty Images)
Movie club blocked by HOA clubhouse official
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In your case, there is broad language as to the restriction of political events. From your comments, the clubhouse event coordinator made the decision to prevent the showing of the particular movie. Is there a Clubhouse Event Committee? What authority does the coordinator have in your governing documents?

(Getty Images)
HOA rejects plans for large home gets sued for $8M
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

They are suing our HOA for $8,000,000. They are suing us for the difference in the cost of materials. If they could have built in 2020 vs. 2024 it would have been less costly to them.

