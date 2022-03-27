76°F
Homeowners unhappy about landscaping company

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
March 27, 2022 - 9:02 am
 
Q: Some of our unit owners are unhappy with our landscaping company — a common complaint in condo homeowners associations. They want more more workers on-site, though many owners don’t want higher dues. Some owners want access to proposals for landscape contracts before the contracts are executed.

Do unit owners outside the board of directors have the right to view contract proposals or bids? What about RFPs (requests for proposals)? Should non-board members have input on proposals and contracts, or are these matters solely the responsibility of the board and the management company?

A: The association board of directors have the authority to request bids and or proposals, review the bids at an open board meeting and select the vendor without homeowner review for approval.

Homeowners do have the right to request in writing a copy of the signed contracts. Since the proposals are association records, a homeowner could request a copy of them as well.

Many associations have standing committees or task forces that allow homeowners to participate in the selection process under the guidelines set by the board, as in interviewing companies and their services. These committees can make recommendations but realize the final decision remains with the board.

Q: Upon a closer review of our association’s bylaws I found that a copy of the agenda must be given out with the notice of an upcoming board meeting. My question is: Must the association comply with this or can it use Nevada Revised Statute 116.31083.5 to provide an agenda at a date closer to the meeting date.

Section 4.16 notice of meetings of board:

It shall be the duty of the secretary to send a notice of each meeting of the board to each director and each member of record. The notice shall be hand-delivered or sent by United States mail, postage prepaid to the lot address of the member or to other mailing address designated by the member, at least 10 days prior to the meeting. In an emergency, the secretary shall, if practicable, cause notice of the meeting to be sent prepaid by United States mail to the lot address of each member or to any other mailing address designated by the member. If delivery of the notice in this manner is impracticable, the notice must be hand-delivered to each lot within the project or posted in a prominent place or places within the common elements of the project. The notice shall state the purpose of the meeting as well as the day, hour and place that the meeting is to be held and must include a copy of the agenda. Except for civil actions commenced by the association to (a) enforce the payment of assessments, (b) enforce the declaration, bylaws or rules and regulations of the association, ( c) proceed with a counterclaim, or ( d) protect the health, safety and welfare of the members of the association, notice of a meeting at which an assessment for a capital improvement or the commencement of a civil action is to be considered or at which action on an assessment is to be taken must be given.

A: In this case, your governing documents would supersede the NRS 116 statute.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Police respond to tenant causing disturbance in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association cannot evict the tenant but could issue a violation letter that would be sent to the unit owner. Owners are responsible for the actions of their tenants and guests. If the disturbance was serious enough, a health, safety welfare violation could be issued.

Barbara Holland
HOA tows car with out required 24-hour notice
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Without reviewing any of your rules and regulations, it would appear to me that the towing of your vehicle was improper based upon the towing laws.

(Getty Images)
Homeowners did not know about new HOA rule
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The question now is whether your association had the authority to establish this rule without the approval of the master association’s consent.

(File photo)
Homeowner’s behavior borders on harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There comes a point where a homeowner seeking information from their association crosses the line where his or her actions become harassment. You should bring to your attorney’s attention, with specific details, the homeowner’s behavior.

(File photo)
Homeowner gets HOA bill and can’t find out why
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I would recommend to you to first pay the assessment under protest, so as to avoid any additional fees. Second, send a certified letter requesting a breakdown of the delinquency and a hearing with the board.

(Getty Images)
HOA refuses to replace nonworking street lights
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under Nevada Revised Statute 116.3107, with the exception provided in the association’s governing documents, the association has the duty to provide for the maintenance, repair and replacement of the common elements. Your street lights would fall under this law. You could file a complaint with the Nevada Real Estate Division.

Pool repairs get bogged down in paperwork for homeowner
Pool repairs get bogged down in paperwork for homeowner
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are some fights worth fighting. In your case, you should just complete the architectural request and not delay any more time in repairing your pool. I would need to review your architectural guidelines for a more definitive response.

Barbara Holland
HOA boards have important role to play in communities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the last two columns, I have talked about the roles of the homeowner and the homeowners associations’ management companies. Finally, we come to the role of the board of directors. By law, this role encompasses such legal terms as fiduciary obligations, duty of care, application of business-judgment rule, good faith (Nevada Revised Statute 116.3103). Board members sign a document for the state that they have read and understand the governing documents of the association and NRS 116 to the best of their ability. (NRS 116 31034 (15).

An aerial photo shows homes in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Most HOAs have community management companies
By / RJ

The role of the community management company is spelled out in its management agreement with the association and the role of its managers spelled out in NRS and Nevada Administrative Code 116 state laws and regulations.