88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

Increased assessments could be appropriate

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
June 25, 2023 - 7:24 pm
 

Q: The homeowners association fees in my development were $158 per month as of last year. This January, they raised the fees to $176 per month. Was this legal to raise it so much? Please advise me about this.

A: There are no state laws that restrict increases in association fees. As to your questions, you will need to look at the governing documents of the association to determine if the increase in assessments complied with the regulations. Also, the association had to comply with the Nevada Revised Statutes 116 laws pertaining to the budget ratification process. By checking out the governing documents and by confirming that the association followed the budget ratification laws, you will be able to determine if the 11.4 percent increase was consistent with these regulations.

As to a generic question, is an 11.4 percent increase a reasonable one? It depends upon the association’s history as well as its obligations and finances. When was the last time the association increased the assessments? Are the association’s reserves properly funded or is more money needed in the reserve account? What kinds of increases in services, besides utilities and fees? What is the condition of the amenities? All of these kinds of questions, the board of directors need to answer prior to proposing any increases in their operating and reserve budget. Depending upon the answers to these questions, the increase in assessment may well be appropriate.

Q: I must seek your advice again as it is customary for our executive board members to not respond to any inquiries during homeowners open forum.

My issue: An agenda item for our last board meeting was to discuss the potential award of a contract. An attachment to the agenda contained particulars to the bid. This I feel is a violation of the nondisclosure agreement that all board members signed. The released information is confidential until award.

A: Without knowing the particulars of your association, NRS 116.31086 addresses the solicitation of bids. This law starts by stating “if” an association solicits bids for a project, the association, whenever reasonably possible, should solicit at least three bids when the cost of the project is 3 percent or more of the annual budget for communities consisting of less than 1,000 units or 1 percent for associations that have more than 1,000 units.

Once bids have been obtained, the bids must be opened and read aloud at the board meeting.

In defining association projects, the law states, without limitation, a project that involves maintenance, repair, replacement, restoration of the common elements or professional services, such as legal services.

From your information, it appears the board was ready to discuss the potential awarding of a bid to some vendor at their board meeting.

I do not have a copy of the nondisclosure agreement that you say the board members signed. My qualified opinion is that the nondisclosure agreement would not be applicable in this case, assuming that the board followed the NRS statute pertaining to bids.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
2
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
3
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
4
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
5
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Painting the house? Get HOA approval in writing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many associations are revising their paint charts based on age of the community, ability to find the paint color or updating the paint colors for a more modern look.

(Getty Images)
Nobody wants to go to prison over an HOA election
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Anyone involved with the voting process who tampers with the ballots can be found guilty of a category D felony and can face punishment under Nevada Revised Statute 193.130.

(File photo)
Who has the final say over door signs?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Is there a Nevada state legal standing on displaying autoimmune or quiet time door area signs? The management company for our HOA has told me I cannot display any. Any assistance would be gratefully appreciated.

Avece M. Higbee
Balancing safety, individual protections under FHA
By Avece M. Higbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Association rules are usually adopted to address safety and conduct, keep values high and avoid liability. However, sometimes, rules based on the safety of residents can infringe on the rights of certain individual residents. Therein lies the battle.

Handicap parking space required by federal law
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The federal laws would require you to install or convert a space to a handicap one or to find some other accommodation for the resident.

(File)
SNWA offers cash rebate for smart irrigation
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Southern Nevada Water Authority is offering cash rebate on the purchase of smart irrigation controllers, which use sensors and water data to automatically adjust your irrigation system run times and the amount of water that your landscaping needs.

(Getty Images)
HOA doubles down on its insurance for townhouses
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I agree with your community manager that the association should be providing the property insurance for your townhome. The board made the correct decision in purchasing insurance that included all buildings with two or more units.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
HOA prohibits charging of electric vehicles
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Associations that are being planned, developed or under construction have a greater chance of providing the charging stations.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File Photo)
New excess water use charge now in effect
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

With federal water shortages on the Colorado River continuing to impact how much water Southern Nevada can withdraw from Lake Mead, the Las Vegas Valley Water District has enacted an excess use charge aimed at reducing unnecessarily high-water use for residential customers.

More stories
Nobody wants to go to prison over an HOA election
Nobody wants to go to prison over an HOA election
Who has the final say over door signs?
Who has the final say over door signs?
Painting the house? Get HOA approval in writing
Painting the house? Get HOA approval in writing
Unlicensed contractor complaints on solar and pool projects rise
Unlicensed contractor complaints on solar and pool projects rise
Balancing safety, individual protections under FHA
Balancing safety, individual protections under FHA
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate