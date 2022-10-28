68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Barbara Holland

Law requires two signatures to withdraw funds

By Barbara Holland RJNewHomes.Vegas
October 28, 2022 - 1:38 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Q: I serve on the four-member homeowners association board of my 66-unit community. I received an email from our property manager seeking board approval for the payment of several invoices. However, when I clicked through to record my vote, I found there was no option to vote. When I asked the manager why I didn’t have the option, I was told that only two members were required to approve payment and since two had already voted, it was closed. I checked our bylaws and covenants, conditions and restrictions but could not find anything regarding the number of required votes. The manager said Nevada state law only requires two votes to approve such things. I’ve tried reading the Nevada Revised Statutes regarding HOA’s but can find nothing that states this. Could you please tell me if this is actually true?

A: In your case, the community manager is correct as NRS 116.31153 requires two signatures in withdrawing association funds.

NRS 116.31153 lists the regulations pertaining to signatures required for withdrawal of certain funds. The law states that money in a reserve account requires at least two members of the board or the signatures of at least one board member and one officer who is not a member of the board.

As to the operating account, at least one member of the board or one officer of the association and a member of the board, an officer of the association or the community manager may co-sign the operating account checks.

There are exceptions as noted in subsection 3 as follows: “Money in the operating account may be transferred to the reserve account at regular intervals; may be automatically transferred for the payment of utilities or to a state or federal agency.”

Generally speaking, a management company will require an association to establish who are the two signers, often the president and the treasurer. You were under the impression that a vote was needed to authorize the payment of an operating expense. This is not the norm. You should confirm with the community manager who are the actual signers on the account.

Q: Can a board member and his wife, who run a club with two other board members — one who is running in this year’s election — send e-blasts to their club members asking them to vote for certain board members? Also, I’m told the same board member sending the e-blasts is supposed to run the election. I notified the management company of this but can’t get a response. I see this as a complete conflict of interest. Who is supposed to run and oversee the election? Every election I’ve been to it has been the management company.

A: The short answer is yes. It is campaigning on behalf of their candidates.

As to the running of the election, the state law does not allow a board member who is running for a board position or an existing board member not running to touch or open a ballot.

Whether the manager conducts the meeting or not, the manager has a legal obligation to make sure that there is no fraud and that the meeting is consistent with state law.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Sportsbooks brace for record $72.6M loss to ‘Mattress Mack’
Sportsbooks brace for record $72.6M loss to ‘Mattress Mack’
2
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want to trick-or-treat at Mar-a-Lago
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want to trick-or-treat at Mar-a-Lago
3
Nevada board can no longer regulate marijuana, judge rules
Nevada board can no longer regulate marijuana, judge rules
4
That spooky sight over Las Vegas? It’s just a SpaceX rocket
That spooky sight over Las Vegas? It’s just a SpaceX rocket
5
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
HOA wants to convert grassy area to artificial turf
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unless your association follows the restrictions that the common area cannot be converted to turf, your board of directors can authorize the conversion without the approval of the homeowners.

(Getty Images)
Board gets Real Estate Division complaints dismissed
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

At your open board meeting, you can state that the complaints have been dismissed, but say no more. You risk violating confidentiality, especially if your comments accidentally identify the homeowner(s).

(Getty Images)
Suggested reading material for HOA 101
By Barbara Holland Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

You should contact the Nevada Real Estate Division and Community Associations Institute Chapter for other practical information in governing associations as well as seminars that are being taught on a regular basis to assist managers and board members.

(Getty Images)
Condo building has strict rules on flooring choices
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

t is not unusual to have regulations in a condominium to help reduce the sound from one unit to another unit, especially those vertical ones.

(File photo)
Community wants to add designated spaces in parking lot
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Finally, changing the parking lot to one with designated spaces may require approval by the homeowners as it may fall under architectural change of the common area.

(File photo)
Send courtesy letters to owners draining pools in street
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Continue to remind pool owners in your flyers. For those violators, do send out courtesy letters, which include the statement that a second offense will result in a hearing (check your enforcement policy as to when you can send the hearing letter).

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants to replace tree with boulder
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As to the actual removal of a tree and replacing it with a boulder, you will need to look at your architectural guidelines as the board may have the authority to require you to do more than place a boulder.

(File photo)
HOA changes homes’ color schemes
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If at the time of purchase of the home, the color scheme was part of the original architectural guidelines, the association may possibly not have the authority to mandate a new color scheme.

(Getty Images)
Law says HOA president can be removed from office
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Nevada Revised Statute 116.31036 pertains to the removal of a director. A director can be removed with or without cause.