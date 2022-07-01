102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Barbara Holland

New water law unclear when it comes to communities

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 1, 2022 - 12:51 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Q: I am the president of our small homeowners association. Our management company is confused as to how to address this new statute. Our homeowners are only responsible for their backyards. The HOA owns the front yards and common areas. It is my understanding the new statute to remove useless grass would pertain to the front yards and would have to be replaced with desert landscaping, but perhaps not to the common walking areas. I have searched all over the Southern Nevada Water Authority website but it is not very specific. Landscapers are giving us conflicting advice as well. Can you clarify??

A: You are not the only one waiting for clarification. I think we all are waiting for direction. It is my understanding the law, which was passed last legislative session, excluded residential owners who own their own property. This would include their front and backyards. Common areas of an association would fall under the new law as to whether your common area landscape is inefficient use of grass.

As to your association, does the association really own the front yard areas, or by your governing documents require to maintain the front yards? If just to maintain them, I think your homes would be excluded, as long as they are owned by the individual homeowners.

I suggest that you obtain written clarification from Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Q: We have a unique problem here at our homeowners association condominium complex of 28 buildings and 112 homeowners. We are supposed to have a board that consists of five members (according to the covenants, conditions and restrictions and bylaws): a president, vice president, treasurer and two board member associate representatives. Unfortunately, right now we only have a board president and two associate representatives with two vacancies. The problem is that financial decisions (punitive ones at that!) are being made exclusively by the board president and his personal friend, the owner and CEO of the management team.

So, the question is: Does the board president by himself have the “jurisdiction and ability” to tell the management team to spend (waste) all 112 homeowners’ money hiring an outside attorney to threaten and strong arm, demand cease and desist (letters) from both homeowners and another board member. The current threat is for the board members to do as they are told to silence them.

There seems to be only two choices here. That CC&Rs and bylaws allow this to happen? I have read them extensively and they say nothing about it. Or, the laws of the state of Nevada allow this? Or, is this simply a matter for the Omnibudsman. Your expertise and wisdom are greatly appreciated here. Thank you.

A: Generally, the management company follows the rules and regulations and the enforcement procedures. Once a homeowner receives their proper notices of violations if they do not comply and resolve their violation, the process would then be brought forward to the board in an executive hearing. The board would be required to vote. In a five-member board, three directors do constitute a quorum.

As to “punitive,” there is state law that guides an association as to the amount of money that can be charged. As a homeowner, you should have received the enforcement policy along with the fine when the 2022 budget was sent to the owners for ratification. If you do not have a copy, request one from the management company.

Under Nevada Revised Statute 116.31031, the amount of the fine should be commensurate with the severity of the violation in accordance with your governing documents. The law states “the amount of the fine must not exceed $ 100 for each violation, or a total amount of $ 1,000 or less. If a fine is not cured within 14 days or longer, depending upon your association’s regulations, the violation is deemed as a continuing one and the association may impose additional fines for the violation for each seven-day period that the violation is not cured.

There are times an association needs the assistance of their attorney in violation matters. Some associations have made a decision that all violation letters be written by their attorney to avoid irregularities with the process.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
2
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
3
2 factors behind Lake Mead’s slower rate of decline
2 factors behind Lake Mead’s slower rate of decline
4
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
5
County assessor seeks to clear up ‘misinformation’ about property taxes
County assessor seeks to clear up ‘misinformation’ about property taxes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants rental cap for new community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Based on the six-month rental clause in your governing documents, there is no rental cap. You could have a significant number of renters. You would have to talk with the developer and see if they are willing to modify the CCRs to have a rental cap not to exceed 25 percent of the units.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner has long list of HOA complaints
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As to the first item: Set an appointment with the management company and bring all of your documentation. It may take then a week or so for their accounting department to go through their records. Assuming that the same management company has been in place during the last six years, the accounting department should be able to view your information against the association records.

(Getty Images)
Large tree sheds leaves into neighbor’s yard, pool
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you have not contacted the owner of the house, please do so. If you don’t feel comfortable meeting face to face, then send the homeowner a letter. You may want to include some photographs. Ask the owner to please take care of overhangs, otherwise you will be forced to have your landscaper cut the limbs. By placing your neighbor on notice, allowing a reasonable amount of time for the neighbor to respond, you would be reducing any liability from the neighbor by trimming the tree.

Sorry, you just can’t quit your HOA
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Sorry, an individual homeowner cannot opt out of their homeowner association. Under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.2118, an association can be terminated, which is a complex process that requires the support of the membership.

(Getty Images)
HOA won’t do anything about ‘Addams Family’ house
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I live across the street from people who live in chaos. The police have been there at least 50 times in 10 years. The house hasn’t been painted since it was new 20 years ago, and it looks like the Addams Family lives there.

(Getty Images)
HOA cannot fine renter for license plate display
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the renter has a current license plate that is lying on the inside window dash, the vehicle would have been properly registered. The association could not fine the renter because the license plate is not on the vehicle.

(Getty Images)
Frequent condo false fire alarm sets off neighbors
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you can find the name of the alarm company for that house, you could contact them and ask for assistance. They most likely can disconnect the alarm.

(Getty Images)
HOA needs to find a way to maintain elevators in condo community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

What happened to your reserves? Elevators would be covered under a reserve study, allowing the association to fund for their replacement and or repair. Your association should have been funding this expenditure since 1984.

(Getty Images)
Communities can get reputation for being difficult, unstable
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the general manager is an employee of the association, under NRS 116.31175 (4a), an owner is entitled to the number of hours worked, salaries and benefits. Those are the only records that the association is required to provide to a homeowner concerning the association’s employees.