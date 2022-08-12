96°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Barbara Holland

Not voting should not translate into a yes vote

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 12, 2022 - 12:26 pm
 
(File)
(File)

Q: Does a homeowners association state law say that people who don’t vote on a referendum are counted as a yes vote? In our age-qualified community, only 10 percent voted on a recent critical issue. Our community has many very old people, who have no means or motivation to get involved in these votes. This law gives boards of directors unlimited power. This egregious law leads to board corruption. Do you agree?

A: There is no Nevada Revised Statutes 116 pertaining to this issue. Under NRS 295.00, state initiatives and referendums, if requirements have been made, are placed on a ballot for the voters to respond. You have to vote in order to be included in the tally. In addition, Robert’s Rules states that an abstention is neither a vote for the motion or against the motion.

Your association should not count a yes vote for homeowners who don’t vote.

If your association is stating that an abstention is automatically deemed as a yes, have them send you a copy of that law. I would like to see it. From my research, you don’t count as a yes vote for those owners who do not vote.

Q: My condo association has a severely underfunded reserve. The board has reached a point that there’s a lot of “can we afford that?” conversations during the recorded board meetings. Their contracted maintenance company stated on a recorded board meeting that they stopped doing their scheduled maintenance for several months because the board hadn’t paid them. The maintenance company also was hesitant to become fully staff to continue maintenance because of the fear of future unpaid bills and the board’s inability to give direction on project priorities and deadlines. During that recording, (later) I heard the board members “discussing” which projects were most urgent and whose project should take priority. The board members argued over sharing maintenance hours on projects because then projects take years to complete. One board member was angry because there was an identified safety hazard and the other board members wouldn’t acknowledge that it should be top priority because of legal liabilities of not fixing a known safety issue (for over six months).

Here is some history:

All the buildings’ exteriors are HOA common area, so the financial burden is great on the HOA. A few months ago, I heard a board member mention on a meeting recording that the buildings hadn’t been painted in 18 years! I’m shocked but they look shabby, so I shouldn’t be surprised. A few years ago, I asked the HOA board when they’d repaint the buildings and I was informed that it was “too expensive” and wouldn’t be done. I protested because it needed to be done, someday. But I was asked: “Do you know how much it costs to paint just one building?” My reply was: “It must be done eventually.”

I asked for the board to raise the annual assessment amount, but they said that some owners couldn’t afford an increase that would allow the HOA to cover the costs of maintenance.

I’m tired of worrying about what the board is doing. I just want to get myself in a legal position in which the HOA board’s actions don’t put me in a financial situation in which I end up owing more to the HOA than my property is worth and I can’t sell because mortgage companies won’t finance because of the condition of the HOA common areas. The board recently stated that the HOA insurance premiums went up $10,000 per year because the board did not properly maintain the buildings.

Would placing my condo under a LLC allow me to walk away from my property without further financial obligations created by the HOA board’s failure to maintain common areas? I own my condo outright. I pay all my taxes, HOA assessments and other related obligations. I feel that they’re steering the community into a future of great individual owner financial obligations to cover the delayed maintenance. I don’t fully understand how deep into monthly obligation the HOA might send us and it frightens me. What if the assessments go up from approximately $250 per month to $6,000 per month (absurdly large example to display my potential fear)? At that point, I wouldn’t be able to afford the monthly expenses and no one would buy my condo.

What should I do and am I worrying too much? Is an LLC the solution to living without fear of not being able to walk away in a break-even point if the HOA navigates into the iceberg on the horizon?

A: If you are that concerned about the liabilities of the association being passed onto the owners, you may want to sell your unit. As to an LLC protecting your personal assets beyond your unit, please consult your attorney.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
2
Late-night summer storm rumbles through Las Vegas Valley
Late-night summer storm rumbles through Las Vegas Valley
3
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
4
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
5
Robbery suspect, officers exchange gunfire in lengthy car chase
Robbery suspect, officers exchange gunfire in lengthy car chase
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
HOA vice president has right to hear complaint against him
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the president wants to review the complaint with the full board, the president should call for a formal hearing. The president should not be judge and jury.

Homeowner says letter wasn’t nice but it wasn’t harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I sent management a couple of emails they didn’t like. Now I’m being charged for harassment. There is no bylaw covering “you have to be nice to management,” so they are citing me under a “no firearms are to be discharged/ no unsafe fires are to be started.”

(Getty Images)
Homeowners association has power to fine fighters
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I live in a townhouse community. There is a home where the residents nearly daily get into extremely loud, screaming fights. Police have been called more than a few times. Numerous complaints have been filed to the homeowners association, but nothing seems to be getting done.

(Getty Images)
What new water restrictions could communities face?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It does not take a rocket scientist to know that we have a major water issue in Southern Nevada. Lake Mead is now 29 percent full. I can remember going to Lake Mead with my family to see the water that was overflowing in the 1990s through the spillways. The writing is on the wall!

(Getty Images)
New water law unclear when it comes to communities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You are not the only one waiting for clarification. I think we all are waiting for direction. It is my understanding the law, which was passed last legislative session, excluded residential owners who own their own property. This would include their front and backyards. Common areas of an association would fall under the new law as to whether your common area landscape is inefficient use of grass.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants rental cap for new community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Based on the six-month rental clause in your governing documents, there is no rental cap. You could have a significant number of renters. You would have to talk with the developer and see if they are willing to modify the CCRs to have a rental cap not to exceed 25 percent of the units.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner has long list of HOA complaints
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As to the first item: Set an appointment with the management company and bring all of your documentation. It may take then a week or so for their accounting department to go through their records. Assuming that the same management company has been in place during the last six years, the accounting department should be able to view your information against the association records.

(Getty Images)
Large tree sheds leaves into neighbor’s yard, pool
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you have not contacted the owner of the house, please do so. If you don’t feel comfortable meeting face to face, then send the homeowner a letter. You may want to include some photographs. Ask the owner to please take care of overhangs, otherwise you will be forced to have your landscaper cut the limbs. By placing your neighbor on notice, allowing a reasonable amount of time for the neighbor to respond, you would be reducing any liability from the neighbor by trimming the tree.