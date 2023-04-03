Proposed legislative bills could affect HOAs

Just a heads up to my readers about the proposed legislative bills. Many of these will be revised; some not making it out of committee. For more information, you can access information on the legislative website at leg.state.nv.us .

1. Assembly Bill 87 — Service animals: This proposed law would allow an entity to have a service animal removed from the premises that has aggressive behavior, which is defined in the proposed law.

2. Assembly Bill 106 — Increase the “handyman”: This will be a helpful cost-saving bill for associations as it increases the handyman license from $1,000 to $7,600. This includes the labor and material of the job where an applicable classification or subclassification does not exist. Please note that with plumbing, electrical and HVAC, the contractor must have an explicit license and cannot use the handyman’s license to perform these functions.

3. Assembly Bill 111: This proposed law prohibits both associations and apartment communities from requiring an occupant who has the right to occupancy to remove religious items from their doors. The religious item cannot be larger than 36 inches by 12 square inches or exceed the size of the door. Any item displayed cannot threaten the health, safety or welfare of the residents or displays obscene or illegal graphics or violates state laws or hinders the opening and closing of the door.

4. Assembly Bill 142 — This proposed law would allow the sale of certain properties to be conducted on an internet website or other electronic medium under certain circumstances.

5. Assembly Bill 176 — This proposed bill would affect the renting, leasing or selling of real property. It would prohibit the discrimination on housing and certain other transactions involving real property based on the source of income. It would add discrimination as a source of income to Nevada Fair Housing Law, NRS 118, which includes race, religious creed, color, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expressions, ancestry, or family’s ancestry status.

6. Assembly Bill 220 — This proposed bill would require those owners with septic tanks that are within 400 feet of the community disposal system to connect to the community system by Jan. 1, 2054. This bill also would allow Southern Nevada Water Authority to enact certain water restrictions in single-family homes. Also, plumbing and landscape fixtures would need to meet the new standards as set by the WaterSense Program established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That would include such items as the irrigation controller and spray sprinkler body.

7. Senate Bill 175 — This bill would revise requirements to foreclose on a lien for a person who is or who has in their household a veteran, senior citizen or a disabled individual. The bill would also revise the requirement for repairing certain common areas, revise provisions to terminate an association and revise certain regulations where a licensee’s certification is suspended or revoked.

8. Senate Bill 143 — This bill would impact the apartment communities more than the association communities. A tenant’s arrest or conviction records or criminal historical records would constitute unlawful discriminatory practice in housing.

9. Senate Bill 122 — This bill would make it a misdemeanor for picketing a residence. Lawful picketing would be at the principal’s place of business.

10. Senate Bill 198 — This bill would allow your neighbor, under certain circumstances, to trim or remove your tree and would allow your neighbor to charge you the cost of the tree without your consent.

We also are expecting one proposed bill to make corrections on the 2021 bill from last session, known as Senate Bill 186. Also, we are expecting a proposed bill that would provide protection for managers and board members. There is also a proposed bill that would allow the election or recall of a directors to be processed online.

Well, that’s the latest. I will keep you informed as the legislative process continues.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com