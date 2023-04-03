57°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

Proposed legislative bills could affect HOAs

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
April 3, 2023 - 8:43 am
 

Just a heads-up to my readers about the proposed legislative bills. Many of these will be revised, and some won’t make it out of committee. For more information, you can access information on the legislative website at leg.state.nv.us.

1. Assembly Bill 87 — Service animals: This proposed law would allow an entity to have a service animal removed from the premises that has aggressive behavior, which is defined in the proposed law.

2. Assembly Bill 106 — Increase the “handyman”: This will be a helpful cost-saving bill for associations as it increases the handyman license from $1,000 to $7,600. This includes the labor and material of the job where an applicable classification or subclassification does not exist. Please note that with plumbing, electrical and HVAC, the contractor must have an explicit license and cannot use the handyman’s license to perform these functions.

3. Assembly Bill 111: This proposed law prohibits both associations and apartment communities from requiring an occupant who has the right to occupancy to remove religious items from their doors. The religious item cannot be larger than 36 inches by 12 square inches or exceed the size of the door. Any item displayed cannot threaten the health, safety or welfare of the residents or displays obscene or illegal graphics or violates state laws or hinders the opening and closing of the door.

4. Assembly Bill 142 — This proposed law would allow the sale of certain properties to be conducted on an internet website or other electronic medium under certain circumstances.

5. Assembly Bill 176 — This proposed bill would affect the renting, leasing or selling of real property. It would prohibit the discrimination on housing and certain other transactions involving real property based on the source of income. It would add discrimination as a source of income to Nevada Fair Housing Law, NRS 118, which includes race, religious creed, color, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expressions, ancestry, or family’s ancestry status.

6. Assembly Bill 220 — This proposed bill would require those owners with septic tanks that are within 400 feet of the community disposal system to connect to the community system by Jan. 1, 2054. This bill also would allow Southern Nevada Water Authority to enact certain water restrictions in single-family homes. Also, plumbing and landscape fixtures would need to meet the new standards as set by the WaterSense Program established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That would include such items as the irrigation controller and spray sprinkler body.

7. Senate Bill 175 — This bill would revise requirements to foreclose on a lien for a person who is or who has in their household a veteran, senior citizen or a disabled individual. The bill would also revise the requirement for repairing certain common areas, revise provisions to terminate an association and revise certain regulations where a licensee’s certification is suspended or revoked.

8. Senate Bill 143 — This bill would impact the apartment communities more than the association communities. A tenant’s arrest or conviction records or criminal historical records would constitute unlawful discriminatory practice in housing.

9. Senate Bill 122 — This bill would make it a misdemeanor for picketing a residence. Lawful picketing would be at the principal’s place of business.

10. Senate Bill 198 — This bill would allow your neighbor, under certain circumstances, to trim or remove your tree and would allow your neighbor to charge you the cost of the tree without your consent.

We also are expecting one proposed bill to make corrections on the 2021 bill from last session, known as Senate Bill 186. Also, we are expecting a proposed bill that would provide protection for managers and board members. There is also a proposed bill that would allow the election or recall of a directors to be processed online.

Well, that’s the latest. I will keep you informed as the legislative process continues.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Biggest outbreaks in U.S. of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in U.S. of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
2
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
3
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Henderson
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Henderson
4
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
5
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide in North Las Vegas
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bronson Mack
How will higher water rates affect HOAs?
By Bronson Mack Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The tier equalization and excessive use charge do not apply to homeowner’s associations, which are billed the non-residential water rate within the LVVWD’s service area and typically have separate water meters to serve neighborhood parks and common areas.

(Getty Images)
New HOA president trys to set record straight
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the association followed the procedures as outlined by your governing documents, the amendment to change 10 lots to eight lots would be legal.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file There are many associations where the homeowner assessment is th ...
Homeowner says HOA assessments unfair
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are many associations where the homeowner assessment is the same for all units, regardless of size.

Removing board member may not stop the harassment
Removing board member may not stop the harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Ultimately removing this director from the board may be your final solution. One caveat, removing him from the board would not necessarily stop the harassment as he could continue to harass as a homeowner.

(File photo)
Homeowner vs HOA over backyard work
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the board was aware of the construction for over a year and never had taken any action against your friend, the board may find that they will have a legal issue in trying to enforce their regulations.

Condo renter parking motorcycle in unit
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You have a couple of options. Try the management company, even if you have to make an appointment. Contact code enforcement with the county and see if they can assist you.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner complains about board, fee hike
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

To call for a special meeting of the homeowners, the owners must submit a petition signed by at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the covenants, conditions and restrictions of the total number of voting members.

(Getty Images)
Law does not address online HOA meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are many advantages and disadvantages of having a combination meeting — those present and those online. Until associations invest money to provide a better virtual system, homeowners can continue to expect various difficulties in hearing and seeing the participants at the board meetings.

(File photo)
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board has a legal obligation to hold meetings at least once every quarter and not less than once every 100 days per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31083.

More stories for you
UFC, WWE combine to form $21.4B sports entertainment company
UFC, WWE combine to form $21.4B sports entertainment company
Carson City picks up pace as first deadline nears
Carson City picks up pace as first deadline nears
5 matzo ball soups to celebrate Passover in Las Vegas
5 matzo ball soups to celebrate Passover in Las Vegas
‘There’s no way to solve it’: School fight videos spread on social media
‘There’s no way to solve it’: School fight videos spread on social media
Winter’s last blast: Las Vegas winds may hit 40 mph before 80s on Easter
Winter’s last blast: Las Vegas winds may hit 40 mph before 80s on Easter
Boring Co. looks to expand planned Vegas Loop tunnel system
Boring Co. looks to expand planned Vegas Loop tunnel system