59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

Removing board member may not stop the harassment

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
March 3, 2023 - 2:29 pm
 

Q: I enjoyed reading your Dec. 18 Las Vegas-Review Journal article, “Let’s make a New Year resolution to be more positive,”

Can you please advise what actions can be taken against a homeowners association board member who threatens, harasses and bullies both another board member and management? Management has spoken to him, responded firmly back to his harassing emails and his behavior continues. He is clearly in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 116.31184 and NV 388.122.

I would really like your expertise as an educator on real estate management where to go from here. He is tarnishing my reputation within our community as well as causing a hostile environment.

A: You should review your governing documents and the management contract. Follow the normal violation procedures against this director, using the “bully” laws that were noticed in my December article, NRS 116.31184 and NRS 388.122.. Depending on your regulations, the board member can be fined and possibly be removed from the board either by the board of directors or through a recall election.

Some management contracts give the management authority to act, such as denying the board member access to staff or to the management office. In addition, the management company may require that all correspondence to management must be sent directly to the president for review and not to staff or to the other board members.

If the management contract does not give this authority, your board could establish guidelines, code of conduct, that applies to all directors and members. You would need assistance from your attorney.

Your legal counsel could determine other possible actions, such as a legal complaint for harassment. If you file a complaint with the real estate division, they will probably look at your board and the governing documents to see what actions you have taken or could have taken.

Ultimately removing this director from the board may be your final solution. One caveat, removing him from the board would not necessarily stop the harassment as he could continue to harass as a homeowner.

Q: I am on my HOA board (in Pahrump) and am not in sync with some of the decisions this small board is making. My question is: Can the HOA board randomly approve buildings, location on property of building/structures or other items for property owners that are opposite of what is in the covenants, conditions and restrictions ?

We require garages, hangars, accessory buildings to be built on the “back half” of the property, leaving room for future homes on the front half.

It has come to my attention that the current and former president has approved the building of a four-car garage on the “front half” of the property of one of the owners. It also has come to my attention that he has just approved a property owner’s request to place a 15,000-gallon water tank on the front half of the land owners property, literally within feet of the public street easement. That tank is also, by CC&Rs, supposed to be located on the back half of the property.

I feel we are violating NRS codes and opening up the development for a class action suit from homeowners and other property owners that abide and were told to abide, by the CC&Rs as it relates to these type items. Additionally, I feel if we allow “hodge/podge” construction or other actions that violate the CC&Rs, the airpark turns into a dumping ground or worse.

A: Without looking at your governing documents and your architectural regulations, it is possible that your documents allow your board to allow for variances. If this is not the case, the board would be in violations of your CC&Rs. Unfortunately, it would be difficult for any decisions reversing their decisions especially if the constructions have been completed.

As a new board member, you will need to be vocal that the association needs to follow the governing documents. By not doing so they place the board in a situation where they can be sued by members in the association.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL, Raiders
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL, Raiders
2
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
3
Here’s what’s going on with the 1st Zippy’s location in Las Vegas
Here’s what’s going on with the 1st Zippy’s location in Las Vegas
4
Golden Knights trade for Stanley Cup-winning goaltender
Golden Knights trade for Stanley Cup-winning goaltender
5
Strip casino fire leads to evacuations
Strip casino fire leads to evacuations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(File photo)
Homeowner vs HOA over backyard work
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the board was aware of the construction for over a year and never had taken any action against your friend, the board may find that they will have a legal issue in trying to enforce their regulations.

Condo renter parking motorcycle in unit
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You have a couple of options. Try the management company, even if you have to make an appointment. Contact code enforcement with the county and see if they can assist you.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner complains about board, fee hike
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

To call for a special meeting of the homeowners, the owners must submit a petition signed by at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the covenants, conditions and restrictions of the total number of voting members.

(Getty Images)
Law does not address online HOA meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are many advantages and disadvantages of having a combination meeting — those present and those online. Until associations invest money to provide a better virtual system, homeowners can continue to expect various difficulties in hearing and seeing the participants at the board meetings.

(File photo)
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board has a legal obligation to hold meetings at least once every quarter and not less than once every 100 days per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31083.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

State law supports board members being removed with or without cause if a removal election is held and the number of votes cast in favor of removal constitutes at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members of the association and at least a majority of all votes cast in the removal election.

(Getty Images)
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

We thought it was really a great place with a strict HOA but they aren’t. The hideous and excessive Christmas lights allowed to be up for 30 days after the holiday are a real eyesore.

(Getty Images)
HOA salaries: Homeowner wants to know who gets paid for what
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Our HOA of approximately 7,000 homes has many employees. A few homeowners are claiming that the manager and his/her top employees are paid too much.

(Getty Images)
Expect higher HOA assessments in 2023
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are no NRS 116 laws that specifically regulate how much increase in assessments that an association could charge.

More stories for you
There will be a fight at Maxx Crosby’s wedding — but that’s what he wants
There will be a fight at Maxx Crosby’s wedding — but that’s what he wants
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
Summerlin offer condos, townhomes
Summerlin offer condos, townhomes
Jon Gruden still must use arbitration, NFL argues
Jon Gruden still must use arbitration, NFL argues
Nevada crash is 3rd fatal one tied to air medical service
Nevada crash is 3rd fatal one tied to air medical service
Mailbag: Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud? Raiders fans wonder
Mailbag: Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud? Raiders fans wonder