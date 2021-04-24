82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Barbara Holland

SB 144 dies in committee; other bills could affect HOAs

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
April 23, 2021 - 5:08 pm
 
Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland

Great news: Your emails and calls helped to kill Senate Bill 144, the bill that would have eliminated non-judicial foreclosure, required state approval of assessment increases and mandated a homeowners association-maintained website. It did not pass out of committee by the April 9 deadline. Please take the time to thank the Senate Judiciary Committee on SB 144 for listening to our concerns.

As of April 12, here is a brief status update on other HOAs bills:

■ Senate Bill 186 restricts debt collectors that are affiliated with management companies from collecting delinquent assessments for HOAs managed by the affiliated management company. This bill also requires the debt collector to file an annual report on HOA collection activity by zip code. Amended bill passed out of committee.

■ Assembly Bill 313 provides for electronic voting in HOA elections. Amended bill passed out of committee. If passed, this will be an interesting regulation and potentially a difficult regulation as associations will need to protect the integrity of the voting.

■ Assembly Bill 237 imposes limits on what can be charged and collected for providing a resale packet. Amended bill passed out of committee. Every year, there is some bill pertaining to the demand letter or the resale packet as to what is to be included as well as to the cost.

■ Assembly Bill 249 prohibits a community association from imposing construction hours that differ from city or county construction hours. Amended bill passed out of committee. This is one bill that we will have to monitor. Many associations have reasonable restrictions as to construction hours.

■ Senate Bill 72 provides that the commission shall adopt regulations for use in determining what constitutes a health, safety or welfare violation and the appropriate fine for such violation. This bill proposes other amendments supported by Nevada Real Estate Division. Amended bill passed out of committee. This is an important bill, as too many associations have misinterpreted what constitutes an HOA violation. This will be closely monitored and, if passed, there will be more discussion at the commission level.

■ Assembly Bill 295, on the availability of records, died.

■ Senate Bill 257, which would have eliminated the requirement that the association maintain property insurance for certain condos/town homes, died. Many condominiums and town houses were caught by surprise when a law was passed a number of years ago requiring associations to maintain property insurance for certain condominiums and town houses. When the law passed, many associations had to deal with the substantial increase in insurance and had to pass on these costs to their homeowners.

■ Senate Bill 339, allowing an HOA to lease abandoned properties, died. This was probably a good idea to kill this bill. Which association wants more legal issues as to the rights of what appears to be an abandoned property.

This column will try to keep you all current as to the legislative action concerning associations.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
2
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
3
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
4
Las Vegas teacher arrested on child sex assault charges
Las Vegas teacher arrested on child sex assault charges
5
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Law supports mobile home park caring for community cat
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

My understanding of the law is that the association cannot force a resident from caring for the feral cats or forcing the resident to remove the feral cats from the community. You can contact the local municipality to ascertain their interpretation of the law.

The Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Proposed bill could cause financial crisis for HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Are you ready for a major financial crisis for your homeowners association? Well, Senate Bill 144 will make the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic look like child’s play.

HOA pool restrictions expected to relax in May
HOA pool restrictions expected to relax in May
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I expect changes concerning HOA pools to be announced on May 1. I think restrictions will be modified, allowing more use of the facilities by homeowners.

(Getty Images)
Send us stories of good things your HOA is doing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

When the global pandemic hit last year, some communities pulled together to help each other. I decided to talk about their efforts in this column.

(Getty Images)
State law backs HOA rules on garbage cans
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association has the right to develop rules and regulations. Under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.332 (2), an association may adopt rules that reasonably restrict the manner in which trash containers are stored on the premises. Under subsection 2b, the association can require trash containers be stored in the rear or side yard of the unit, if such locations exist and in such manner that the containers are screened from view from the street, a sidewalk or any adjacent property. My advice you is to comply with the association to avoid being fined.

An aerial view of a residential community. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
HOA board says no ribbon driveway without gate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It would have been helpful if you were given a reason so that you would have an opportunity to submit a revised request that could be approved. From what you have sent to me, it appears that you need to include the gate in order for the ribbon driveway to be approved.

HOA finds backyard fence in violation of rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: I have enjoyed reading your column for several years along with the information that you get to share with the readers. I do have several questions that I am sure you will be able to share valuable information on.

Floodlights attached to house corner to provide security and lighting to the driveway below. (G ...
HOA community lighting is a matter of security
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Does Nevada Revised Statues No. 116 make any reference to a homeowner’s right to install any form of security/safety device on their lot or dwelling?

(File photo)
HOA community gate damaged car
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I have lived in (a group of) town homes group (with) 117 units in Henderson. (It) has a gate with a sign reading: “Association not responsible for damage by gate to vehicle.”