Barbara Holland

Southern Nevada Water Authority helps homeowners fight leaks

SNWA
February 17, 2025 - 9:28 am
 

Today, I give my column over to the Southern Nevada Water Authority for advice on how to combat hidden leaks. Special thanks to Tom Bradley Jr. at the SNWA’s public information office.

Odds are, at one point or another, you will experience a water leak in your home. And while the sources of leaks can differ, every unrepaired leak is money down the drain and valuable water being wasted.

One of the costliest — and most wasteful — leaks is the one that occurs on the main service line, which connects your home to your municipal water meter. If you suspect your home’s service line is leaking, here are some simple suggestions on what you can do:

Turn off all water inside and outside your home, including toilets, washing machines, showers, faucets and irrigation systems.

Check your water meter, which is typically located in the sidewalk or behind the curb in front of the home. Pay attention to the red or white triangle or star on the meter — this is the flow indicator. If the flow indicator is moving, you may have a leak.

Locate your water shutoff valve, which is usually found in your front yard near the sewer riser cap, in your garage, or in your home’s manifold system. Turn it off.

Check the meter’s flow indicator again. If it’s still moving, the leak is probably underground between the shutoff valve and the water meter. If the flow indicator has stopped moving, the leak is likely somewhere else in or around your home.

If you find a leak or receive a leak notification from your local water provider and you are unable to fix the leak yourself, consider hiring a Water Smart Plumber. These professionals have received extensive training in water efficiency practices from the Southern Nevada Water Authority. Property owners can request a leak detection voucher for up to $250 that can be applied toward the initial leak diagnostic services or the first two hours of service to fix the leak(s). For more information, visit snwa.c om.

Las Vegas Valley Water District customers now have the option of purchasing a reduced-cost warranty from American Water Resources to help minimize or eliminate the cost of leak repairs to their property’s water service line. In partnership with AWR, the water district is providing an exclusive monthly rate of $3.99 for all single-family residential customers who own their home; the district will reimburse the first year of protection for the first 50,000 account holders who enroll with AWR.

Visit lvvwd.com for more information about this and other customer assistance programs for leaks.

Other common sources of household leaks include landscape irrigation systems, toilets, faucets, water softeners and pools or spas. Visit snwa.com to learn more about how you can diagnose, isolate and repair leaks in your home, and save money on your water bill.

By taking these steps, you’ll not only conserve water but also protect our community’s limited water resources.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA and IREM chapter president-elect, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

