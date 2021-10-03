66°F
Barbara Holland

State law does include HOA election results deadline

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
October 3, 2021 - 3:55 am
 

Q: I am curious as to why Nevada Revised Statute, Chapter 116, doesn’t require board election results to be posted within 15 days of the election.

Our association just had a board election on Aug. 5, and the 68 owners — 47 of whom voted — never received the results. I was told by the management company that Nevada law does not require it, nor does our bylaws. I came from California where it is required that elections results be posted on a community bulletin board or some other conspicuous place or owners be notified electronically or by regular mail, which is costly. Not posting the election results, to me, is highly unusual on any level. It undermines the idea of why we count ballots in the first place, to determine who won. Even the minutes of the annual meeting only announced who won but not the numbers. The numbers are important because they indicate in a contested election what percentage of the electorate is disenchanted with the governing body, as was the case in our election where close to 30 percent voted for the minority candidate, who was labeled “a trouble-maker” in a scurrilous, unsigned flyer distributed by those in power.

A: The simple answer is that no legislator has introduced such legislation as to the sending of the results of the election within a time frame and with notating the total counts of the election. It should be noted that many associations do include the counts in their annual minutes.

Q: I know you are very busy, but I just came from an event at our clubhouse and had a conversation with one of our members “who is in the know.” She said: “I liked (the director), but because he didn’t vote for the insurance renewal, so I have changed my mind.” I said I thought majority rules. She stated: The board had a closed meeting to vote on renewal of insurance, and it needed to be all “yes” votes to move forward. It had lapsed for a few days. The board is being directed by our management companies’ lawyer and is not getting good advice.

No food. No bus trips, and the beat goes on. There is liability! Yet, there is nothing in writing. Our clubhouse closes at 9 p.m., and no board member is allowed to have a key to have events later in the evening or on holidays. I have brought this up at our board meeting, but again the attorney said: “No, there is liability!”

So, you see this association is lacking in common sense and not understanding our covenants, conditions and restrictions and bylaws. I did do the research and found nothing except guidelines on “committees and clubs.”

A: It appears you are questioning why events cannot be sponsored by either the board of directors, committees or clubs. It looks like the association’s attorney is taking a very conservative approach that no activity should occur because of the potential liability.

In an “event” where the association is faced with a lawsuit, the insurance company for the association would decide if there is coverage. It also should be noted that most association insurance companies can include different types of event coverages, including the “one-day event.”

The board should contact their insurance company to find out what coverages and possible costs are involved for this association to have social events.

Note: The Nevada Real Estate Division issued a statement about Senate Bill 186, which addresses how HOAs communicate with their homeowners. The changes went into place Oct. 1.

By allowing for email to be the default means of communication for certain correspondence, the goal of the bill was to make methods of communication more efficient and less expensive for homeowners and associations. A review of the final bill language revealed inconsistencies with the conceptual amendment and legislative intent behind the change. The Legislative Counsel Bureau, under its statutory authority, will review SB186 in a manner consistent with the legislative intent and make necessary corrections before the language is codified under NRS 116.

To avoid any short-term fiscal, procedural and administrative costs associated with the application of the bill as it currently stands, the Nevada Real Estate Division will pause enforcement of section 1.7 of SB186 for 120 days or until certification of the revised statute.

The division, through the Ombudsman’s Office, will keep associations and homeowners informed and will provide additional guidance on the final revised statute when available.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Barbara Holland
Tenant allows homeless people to live in storage shed
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You need to send a violation letter to the owner of the unit. You may have to go the distance to the point of weekly fines for non-compliance. This kind of violation involves health issues, and the non-payment of a health, welfare and safety violations can result in your association foreclosing on this unit.

Barbara Holland
Several reasons why HOA would delay in opening entry gate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The fact that the gate is still not repaired does not surprise me. There could be many different reasons from the availability of parts or that there are still unresolved issues between the insurance companies that represent the association and that which represents the ownership of the car. What the board should be doing is to at least inform the homeowners of why there is an ongoing delay.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
HOA president says owner’s behavior is harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Based upon the information in your email, it’s time for the board to contact their legal counsel to send a letter to this homeowner Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31184 pertains to threats, harassment and other conduct that is prohibited.

Barbara Holland
Animal Control needs to be notified of dog attacks
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Dogs attacks are very serious. The first step that you need to do is to contact Animal Control right away. Do not delay any further. If this is a dangerous dog and it appears from your email to me that the dog is dangerous, only Animal Control can have the most immediate impact by removing the dog.

Barbara Holland
HOA will likely have to pay to repair perimeter wall
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: We noticed the outside of our wall, which is on a corner lot, to be cracked. On further inspection, the wall moves from above. We found you in a Google search. The first search to pop up was an article dated Jan. 31, 2009: “HOA bill to address maintenance of Security Walls within communities.” The home was built in 2004. We bought the home in 2015. Was a bill passed that would make the homeowners association responsible for the wall?

Barbara Holland
New state laws affect HOA fees and water use
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This the last column in a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws.

Barbara Holland
Poorly conceived SB 186 will cost unit owners money
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

SB 186 is awful. Truly, it is the worst bill affecting common-interest communities the industry has seen in a while. This legislation will cost unit owners money. It is a bill that is poorly conceived and disregards mutual interests that are shared by both unit owners and associations.

An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This is a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws. This week, we will cover Senate Bill 72. Next week we will address Senate Bill 186.

HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under NRS 116.31034 (4a and 4b), each candidate is to make a good faith effort to disclose any financial, business, professional or personal relationship or interest that would appear to be a potential conflict of interest if the candidate was elected to the board. In addition, the candidate is to disclose whether he or she is a member of good standings. The law defines a member of good standings to be one that does not owe any assessment and or construction penalties.